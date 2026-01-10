Every once upon a time you find a company that doesn’t take themselves or anyone else that seriously.

If you’re not interested in harps - I won’t harp on it - then you might not want to read this entire webpage but I found the whole thing fascinating, fascinine-ing, and fascitenning.

https://reesharps.com/lever-harp-faq

Butt, here’s the pot o’ gold at the end of the reign beau.

Is there a standard size of harp? The short answer is no. There is not a standard now and there never has been. Here’s our joke about it: during the Middle Ages the violin luthiers all got together in Italy and, over several bottles of wine, they decided that violins were going to have four strings and be about so-and-so long. Shortly thereafter in Spain a flock of guitar luthiers got together, over some beers, and decided that guitars would have six strings and be about yeah long. Meanwhile, in Ireland the harp luthiers didn’t want to be left out so they got together in a pub, over some excellent whisky, and decided...absolutely nothing because, you know...WHISKY!

Been around the Rudolph The Red Nose Red Cheeked Red Necked Rein Drunks since my youth so that was an ACCURATE historical account !

Thing of it is: Micks have a sense of humor even about themselves.*

Mc or Mac means: Son of.

I know for myself the next word that people use to follow that prefix… but for example:

A John McCain means the Son of the guy who slew his brother because God liked BBQ better than a vegan platter.

See?



Irish humore.

Not.

Any whey, I hope you had a good laugh at the expense of us who hail from the Emerald Isles.

Cleanup in Aisle six!

This was a typographical error on the part of Wicked Peed On Us. It was meant to say: Liars of Ur. I mean: take a look at the Shenoz on that harpie! They even made the instrument to accomodate the beak! Now THAT’S ergonomic musical instrument design!

===========================================

* The reason that the Irish can laugh about themselves is BECAUSE THEY’RE DRUNK. Everything is funny when you’re drunk! Otherwise they would have batted yore ear’oles in.