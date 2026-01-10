VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heather B's avatar
Heather B
4h

I'm 35% Irish and lived there from 2015-2018. It's true they laugh at everything and they drink a lot! Even the poorest Irish go to pubs regularly to drink and laugh. Loved living there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Rusty's avatar
Rusty
4h

The most "offensive" term I've heard for the Irish is a variation on the word that willy lynch was fond of. Often prefixed by potato or bog...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture