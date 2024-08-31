ICD-666.

Barber Try Sand’s cousin is spreading complete Opposite Day bullshit that is 100% inversions of the things that I have been exposing since 2008.

At the end of her dinosaur-sized steaming pile of shit she says that they all say:

Most importantly, these fresh glimpses into the origins of the disease are suggesting new ways of intervening in its progression, a prospect, needless to say, that has experts super excited.

What experts? Who the fuck ARE these ‘experts’? They have to have names unless they are the legacy of Project Paperclip that are just parting out the human body and mind to see how to puppeteer their new cyborgs. THAT would make them excited.

Of course, it's early days.

Every CUNT, whether male or female varieties has vomited these exact words. Our Lady of Sardinia and I completed a three-part series on CURES that are NOT CURES and that’s just in alterNOTive medisin. This is the MoneyCry of the Allopathetics from the time that they parasitized the Ea-rth. We will masturbate you in public and get you all excited and then let you down without finishing by saying that:

We ain’t got game.

We don't yet know whether successful treatments will emerge from this line of research, or, for that matter, any of the other investigations I've described.

How could any FUCK speak about disease processes down to the genetically-encoded molecular level and then say: Oy! might be nothing… mess suggin yuh.

But I think you'll agree

NEURAL LINGUISTIC PROGRAMMING USED BY THE DELPHI METHOD.

NO! BITCH! I NEVER HAVE AND NEVER WILL FUCKING AGREE!

there's cause for optimism.

Optimism for what? After a truncated public masturbation of the mind that something might ‘come’ of it? Fuck anyone who can even hold a straight face to say that!

If nothing else, I hope I've convinced you that your behavior is controlled not just from the top down, but quite literally from the bottom up. In short, the person you call "I" is really "we."

Namaste means: We are One.

Hive Mind.

Singularity.

Equity. Diversity. INfuckingCLUSION. = BORG.

Thank you. (Applause)

Who would applaud a Yahoodess who just lied about everything I’ve been exposing for 16 years and told them that there are NO CURES there is NO FUTURE but they will take your Hope and your Cash (both 4-letter words) and fuck (another 4-letterer) you with both of them, then ASK FOR MORE !!!???

Now that I’ve destroyed her ending to show that she had no goal, no foundation, no framework to be talking about anything, lettuce do a vivisection on this screaming, not-quite-expired-yet corpse of literary evoluted stomach.

We've been debating the question forever. Is there such a thing as free will? Am I captain of my ship? Master of my own destiny?

Not only No. But FUCK NO! Patrick Jordan with 1800 subs since 2016 has been saying; compared to some disinformer AGENT that got 222,126 views out of 23.9M subscribers to TED bullshit from Jan 22 to Feb 05, 2024. No SHADOWBANNING GOING ON THERE!

Bitter? I’m not bitter…. I’m Black Mamba toxic!

Biology is my realm and from where I stand, there is clearly more than one of us at the helm. I'm referring to the fact that half the cells in your body do not contain your own DNA.

But then you add in the high level discussions that Karafree and Jeannetically Modified and I have been having on the nature of Nature and whether or not we are in a SIM and it makes this entire TED vomit all the more repulsive. My position has always been that religion sucks ass and is the top control mechanism for government that sucks ass and is the middle control mechanism for society that sucks ass, where NONE OF THE ABOVE can model anything in this hellscape because they are all ARTIFICIAL so only BIOLOGY CAN INFORM US OF WHAT IS REAL AND HOW WE HAVE BEEN CO-OPTED BY CONTROL FREAKS. Whether those control freaks look like us or are RUN BY BUGGERS IN THEIR BRAINS.

See why I take such a TED talk as an insult? I’ve been philosophisizing about this since 2008.

And where’s the Sigh Ants here? How can I be half the mass of myself? If MY CELLS take up a specific volume of space but some unseen creatures that are not visible as discrete structures in and on my body equal half of my mass/volume then where is the PHYSICAL PROOF TO CONVINCE ANYFUCKING ONE?

The MYTH that humans are made of 70 Trillion Cells was pulled out of some ‘scientific expert’s ass’ then the public was given a whiff of his finger and they all nodded their heads in agreement.

That’s CONSENSUS - NOT SCIENCE.

You want references?

FUCK REFERENCES!

The Yahoodess is lying out her corkstopper and making shit up, why can’t is just say whatever comes to my mind and have it taken as cannon or canon or Can On?

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-human-microbiome-project-defines-normal-bacterial-makeup-body

The human body contains trillions of microorganisms — outnumbering human cells by 10 to 1. Because of their small size, however, microorganisms make up only about 1 to 3 percent of the body's mass (in a 200-pound adult, that’s 2 to 6 pounds of bacteria), but play a vital role in human health.

Wait! Stry Sand said that we were outnumbered 2 to 1. Now we have Other Experts who say it is 10 to 1, but then they hedge by saying that the buggers are smaller than us so that the overall mass/volume is a fuckshit LESS than half of a Stickman Homey.

But do you see what happens next?

They belong to bacteria, protozoa, fungi and other unicellular creatures. These tiny tenants, collectively known as our microbiota, are most abundant in the gut, where they aid in digestion and carry out many other essential functions.

The NIH version of The Shit vomits the all too-repeated notion of just BACTERIA as if they are too stupid to know that there are bacteria, fungi, parasites of unicellular and MULTICELLUAR forms and VIRUSES inhabiting the surface, and parastically invading the CELLS of the host.

2-6 pounds is a far cry from half a human, but if we take them liteally then that is JUST BACTERIA with all of the other criters unaccounted for.

If there is no precision in science language then there is no science.

Back to cross-eyed lady:

Most amazing, they "talk" to your brain.

Isn’t that schizofuckingphrenia?

They influence your mood,

Every modern woman I know would violently disagree as they clutch their cache of psyche drugs because they MUST BELIEVE that somehow they can THINK their way out of their despair because they already feel impotently powerless against the world at large and within their lives so they hold out that Demon Hope against Hope that they can conquer SOMATOPSYCHO PHYSIOLOGICAL REALITY WITH MAGICKAL THINKING and a little boost from the Demon Valium.

The Modern woman (men don’t reveal their ‘feelings’ to me) would say that they ARE the captain of their ship and that their moods are their own even though those dark moods reflect the destruction that can only be seen by gazing into the black depths of The Abyss.

Butt! What if?

What IF it WERE FUCKING BUGS IN THE BRAIN?

Then we have no Free Will.

We AREN’T the Captains of our Shit.

We don’t have original thoughts.

Our personalities and behaviors are SUSPECT since they most likely are under the influence of:

Yeast that can make you crave a Crispie Creme or Tim Horton against all good judgment.

Rabies that can make you Dumb or Furious and bite.

Syphilis that makes you engage in dangerous sex to Seek Out New Life and New Civilizations, to Boldly Infect where No One has infected before !…

etc.

Whoops I got a head of the transcript…

your energy level, your appetite, your memory, perhaps even your personality.

No perhaps about it.

BUG CENTRAL.

… and here’s where the bugs in the head of bitchity-do-dah does a Full Talmudic Opposite Day on Sterile Gut Mice. Find your own references and citations. The A.I. is an entity with a personality of the First Yahood Mad God that is ERASING all of the data that came before to FORCE a narrative to FORCE and agenda so that

we can all agree

with whatever the A.I. or its moronic thumb puppet agents vomit.

I can say this with confidence

Confidence is a NLP MK Trigger word.

owing to mice like this, which have no microbes. They've been dubbed bubble mice because they're raised in sterile facilities.

First I’ve heard of it because they were always called Sterile Gut Mice.

Oh, news flash! It’s 3:33 am, I’m still plagued with insomnia (is there a gut-bug for that?) so I just remembered that peppered throughout my books are the very references for Sterile Gut Mice that show this woman ? to be an A.I. mouthpiece fraud.

And who of this current generation is even going to know who The Boy In The Bubble was? What an archaic phrase to ressurect to pretend to make a point?

Contrast their behavior to that of a normal mouse,

WAIT JUST A GODDAMNED FUCKING MINUTE!

Who the fuck is CREDENTIALED to say what a NORMAL FUCKING MOUSE IS?

Typical Infected Rodent might fit the description but just because y’all are infected Thumb Puppets doesn’t mean that me and my homies are down witcha’lls boolshit.

which is colonized at birth with microbes, and you'll notice striking differences. A normal mouse is a quick and eager learner. Show it a novel object, like a napkin ring, and it will circle and sniff it with great interest.

and then chew on it leaving plastic shavings everywhere because some bitch-ass product designer in China made it with soybean oil so NOTHING is UNATTRACTIVE TO SPIROCHETE-CARRYING (yes, dear Reader, the white-footed mouse IS the CARRIER OF LYME DISEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!) VERMIN THAT WILL EAT THE INSULATION OFF OF THE WIRES DEEP INSIDE YOUR WASHING MACHINE AND SHIT ITS SPIROCHETE-LADEN FECES EVERYWHERE IT GOES!

Place it in a maze and it's keen to explore new passages

Just like it’s Hu-man research-mates that love to study the Bible and Dungeons & Dragons and other mazes to keep it occupied while it is fed poisonous cheese and will soon be ‘sacrificed’ (that’s the word they use when they kill them to study physiological changes when it’s usefulness or the experiment is done).

and remembers where it's been.

Well, it’s got the advantage on hu-mans there…

A bubble mouse could not be more different. It lacks natural curiosity.

Lie from the beginning.

A grand reversal. The original studies showed that the Sterile Gut Mice were FEARLESS and adventurous and inquisitive; while the Fat Dumb & Happy mice were fearful, broody, and cautious. The Sterile Gut Mice had ONLY ONE DISADVANTAGE that they were unable to sustain during famine because they had less fat reserves than their infected cousins.

The Ted Vomits presenter just played OPPOSITE DAY with the findings to claim that the Sterile Gut Mice were the cowering pissy-pants, while the happy-dumb fat-burners were the Stars of the Show.

Unless you have done data collection for 24-years, commit things to memory, commit things to PRINT, then you wouldn’t know that the fuckers are 1984-Memory Holing some of the most important works out there.

Isn’t that always the Yahoody way? To spread a complete opposite:

- Huh Mahss kilt little babies. OK… that was lie.

- We kilt little babies to protect ourselves against Huh Mass. OK… that was a lie.

- We CREATED Hug Mahss so that we could have an excuse to Jen Oh Side our cousins.

- We CREATED the U.N. to chastize us so that we could tell them to go fuck themselves thus showing the world that we are unstoppable.

****

Now, Dear Reader, you might be thinking that I have gotten off narrative. That I have strayed from the Buy Oh Logical into the Poll Lit Eye Cull, but doesn’t what was just cited above sound like some motherfuckers that were given access to some pretty big ghuns have a serious case of TERTIARY SYPHILLIS?

****

It's slow to learn, quick to forget, and just as inclined to favor the familiar over what's new, exciting, or different. Indeed, they don't even protest if separated at a young age from their mothers, a trauma that in a normal mouse would lead to lifelong skittishness.

Hmmm…

Protocol 13:1 And immediately the press will distract the current of thought towards, new questions, (have we not trained people always to be seeking something new?). Into the discussions of these new questions will throw themselves those of the brainless dispensers of fortunes who are not able even now to understand that they have not the remotest conception about the matters which they undertake to discuss. Questions of the political are unattainable for any save those who have guided it already for many ages, the creators.

What’s wrong with familiar?

What’s good about new and exciting?

Value judgments imposed anthropomophically onto animals by things with an agenda passing for humans trying to convince other humans that being a NORMAL vermin rodent is a nobel thing.

Jesus.

IF and ONLY IF the separation thing was true, there are armies of Yahoody Mind Shrinkers would medicate into the grave HUMANS who had unresolve separation anxiety and ‘skittishness’. [Are the Skittish from the Emerald Isles?] So then in the minds of these fuckers who want to cross-apply their observations and experiments onto humans for the express purpose of control, why are they portraying mice that say: Ain’t no thang, to being pulled away from momma?

I’ll spare you the transcriptions on where she gushes about FECAL TRANSPLANTS turning Sterile Gut Mice into NORMIES (there - I said it. Blue Pilling the MICE for godssakes!) and using the same techniques of bug-transfer to make fat mice from fat mice poop; and skinny mice STAYING skinny from skinny poop.

All this does is support my contention in the other Insomnia-Induced Stack I did on diet affecting biomes:

Ever notice how EVERYTHING I do is referential to every other thing that I do inside Continuum?

Here’s where they get cruel to study how to control humans…

Similarly, if I transfer gut bacteria from a depressed person to a bubble mouse, the animal will display depressive-like symptoms.

Exsqueeze the fuck out of me?

A Depressed Person?

Is this like a Pregnant Person? Are we talking about Mice with Pronouns now? Or did they find someone that Zig Man Fraud got a hold of and put them on Psyche Drugs then fecally transplanted a mouse with the depressive shit to make a depressed mouse?

Oh, you say, how do you KNOW it is a depressed mouse?

For example, if placed in a water tank, it stops swimming sooner than a mouse that receives gut bacteria from a non-depressed person.

Give ‘em that one - I will. It be recorded to my satisfaction, gov’nah, that 80% or more of the serotonin in the human is created by intestinal microbes. But all that that tells us is that the HOMICIDE they create with SSRIs and other psyche drugs was a purposeful, medical FRAUD because the poor folks never had a pharmaceutical deficiency, they had either bad bugs or no bugs at all in their guts to make serotonin for the host.

So highlighting this data IMPLICATES THE ACTUAL PERPETRAITORS: DRUG COMPANIES AND DRUG PUSHERS IN PREMEDITATED MURR DURR by inflicting psyche drugs on anyone for any reason.

The tank to check for depression is the same as the rest of the Python skit where they used to test for Witches by DUNKING. You tie the accused to a chair on a long pole and lower her into the lake. If she floats - SHE IS A WITCH! if she drowns - well… then she wasn’t a Witch…

NEVER MIND DAMMIT! It’s a TEST AND A DAMNED GOOD ONE!

That mouse will keep trying to escape. It's not so quick to give in to despair.

They equate Despair with larger amounts of serotonin that keeps the mouse paddling its heart out until it finally does give up and drowns because that was the purpose of the test. They drown the little bastards for Science. I’ll bet they’re not giving them little mousey mouth-to-mouth to revive them! Might catch some depressive shitbugs doing that!

In all the years I’ve been reporting on this, the thought never occured to me (It’s well past 4am so Mr. Brain is loopy and my logical defense circuits are offline) that it:



MIGHT NOT EVEN BE THE MOUSE TRYING TO PRESERVE ITS OWN LIFE. I mean: Any higher animal would know if you were tossed in a bucket with no possible means of escape that you would know you were fucked no matter what you do. But the

MICROBES MIGHT BE PUSHING THE MOUSE’S BRAIN WITH NEUROCHEMICALS IN ORDER TO

PRESERVE THEMSELVES!!!!!!!

Think of it Kids: If the Mouse Dies, the microbes die too!

God Damn! I claim (and rightly so) that I’m a genius, but what we are unraveling here is manical EVIL GENIUS.

=============================================

Let’s leave on a high note of the revelation that microbes infesting hosts have a fear of death. Mainly because I started this as a Draft MONTHS ago, so I probably had an idea where was going to take it, but I haven’t slept since then, so we’re just going to go back into our bubbles, and bite the hands of anything that tries to throw us in a tub of water.

