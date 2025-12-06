Didn’t expect something so triggering in my inbox at the same time as my latest diatribe, but this stuff upsets me so much that I just have to vomit it and then move on.

CLEANUP IN AISLE 6!

https://drclarkstore.com/blogs/news/sunlight-is-scalar-coded-why-the-sun-does-far-more-than-hit-your-skin?_kx=6IbiPR7Moj9xKuU3iPT5OKfckc18ekzp8ZiOGIqF5D8.Rsf5mi

Sunlight Is Scalar-Coded: How the Sun Does Far More than Previously Imagined Dec 05, 2025; by Nelson Montelauro

Doesn’t matter what follows.

Doesn’t matter the ‘big names’ cited.

Doesn’t matter what the Big Names THINK.

Bullshit Sniffing class be in session.

Gather ‘round little chilrens and lend me yo olfactory bulbs.

I be axin’ y’all won kweshun?

These all Biiihg Naymes come up wit dey shit BEFO’ ? o’ AFA’ CHEMTRAILS BE BLOTTIN’ OUT DA SKY AND SHIT?

Y’all say: Befo’ den I stahp and take no’iss.

Y’all say: Afa’ den I say:

GIT DA HELL ATTA HERE, FOO’ !

Listen to me! You up against Black Magi who gots THOUSANDS OF YEARS OF MAKING FOOLS OUT Y’ALL. Stop makin’ dey job easier!

Who gives a fuck what y’all are readin’ comin’ from the Simulator?

Unless you have high tech data BEFORE RADIO WAS INVENTED (trick question, if you don’t figure in previous RESETS) then what any of these asshats are promoting now is 100% guaranteed 100% artificial.

Unless the sun is just a laser optic data stream that the hat-covered asses have tapped into?

Butt then, if they don’t use it to beam their own signal to shut down the SIM then they are still just class-A bullshitters wasting out time.