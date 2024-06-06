He said: “Mechanism of Action.”

MoA is the Holy Grail of chemistry.

I taught that to Grannie Annie and she made it her own. She was an awesome literature reviewer and researcher (she experimented on herself) to begin with. But MoA turned her into a top-flight contender with only a G.E.D.

They sowed division in peoples’ minds over just what the Plan Demic was/is, plus created the dialectic of Viruses Don’t Exist, but Mel Thornberg (May She Rest In Peace) put it all together that Viri are Spirochete Dandruff and the corkscrews answer all other phenomenae of illness.

https://www.lymeepidemie.nl/2017/06/?lang=en Clinical confirmation that at least lyme is contagious BY ALL POSSIBLE ROUTES. Dr. Burrascano (known ILADS doctor) says: – Lyme disease is transmitted sexually. – Partners both should be treated, otherwise they will be reinfecting each other: Cats and dogs can also carry Lyme and Bartonella and transfer it to humans. Man does not have sex with them, this happens through saliva, blood, feces and tears. In an experiment with cats Burgess could infect the cats orally and via the lacrimal fluid. Also, an oral infection in mice could be demonstrated by him and also contact transmission in dogs and mice. If oral infection is possible then food as a vector also becomes eligible. Lischer found Borrelia burgdorferi in cow’s milk. Couples who have had safe sex still got infected with Lyme!

So the dialectic of VDE (Viruses Don’t Exist) come full circle to VD (Venerial Disease) where the spirochetes (syphilis, lyme, leptospirosis) are transferred in the sex, saliva, blood, feces, tears then SHED the viri that then wreck havoc on the recipient who may or may not ‘believe’ that any disease is contagious.

Rest assured (or rest in pieces) that the goddamned burrowing bastards don’t give a flying spittle fuck if you believe they will burrow into your sappy-ass flesh or not.

They’ll burrow.

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1

The Plan is goddamned GENIUS.

EVIL as fucking hell - but genius nonetheless!

While they got the plebes arguing on whether VDE or UAE exist or not, they’ve had the big-ass multicellular bugs that they PREVIOUSLY infected you with as laboratory-millie-tarry-grade We Upons to do the job inside of the Waxed and the Unwaxed with the gene poison.

When you realize the scope and power of such a thing it will hurt more than a brazilian wax done with a plaster cast applied to your privates pulled off slow to enhance the experience.

