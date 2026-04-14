For those of you who made generous donations towards the harp that I am in the process of making for Litt’l Ava, I have been restoring some 50-year-old shop equipment that a friend of mine acquired in order for both of us to do more accurate joinery.

yeah…

right…

The main reason that people shed their tools like dog dander is because most of them DON’T work right out of the box, and most of them DON’T work as advertised even when ‘set up right’, and nearly nobody even KNOWS how to set up their tools right.

I’ve complained in this Stack and my Ewe Toob on imprecise science language. We’re in the realm of imprecise fucking-anything!

Planers never worked.

Users ALWAYS compensated for this uselessness by either whacking off the ends of the boards ruined by “snipe” or holding back on the last dimension to either sand or hand-plane down to the final size.

I have

NEVER

been able to make a hand plane work.

EVER.

And what’s the point of a planer if you’re going to sand the damned thing in the first place? In the guitar-building industry we used enormous wide-belt sanders that could process even the smallest parts to within thousandths of an inch with no defects.

If any of y’all got one of those laying around (drum sanders suck) then I’m getting really good at this restoration thing, but the thing of it is:

You can’t make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear.

Pig ears really are soft. As soft as a silk purse. But it’s still a pig’s ear.

Since I couldn’t run a hand-plane (din’t know where to plug it in - no usb port) I have always defaulted to the power planer, but they are so DEFECTIVE BY DESIGN that they Snipe and TEAR OUT grain even in non-figured wood (ever price out what figured wood costs and how you can’t make even a sow’s ear out of quilted maple after chunks of the quilt have been rendered dust & chips? (that’s like Fish & Chips for those from Mother England, but without the grease and the newspaper).

So, because of the limitation of straight-knife planers they came up with helical cutter heads that minimize tear out -

BUT EVEN THEY WILL STILL SNIPE !

COMPENSATION.

Sow…

they came up with a

HEAD LOCK

on expensive models (hey! we’re restoring scrap tools. if I could afford an expensive model I’d have a Eww Toob show demonstrating how to work wood with multiple edits so that the finished product didn’t look like the piece of shit that it is).

Always the upgrade.

Always the revision.

Always MORE MONEY.

Why doesn’t this shit work the first time out of the box?

Sew… I find it IMPOSSIBLE TO BELIEVE (or accept - belief is for Gods and Small Children) that woodworking precision is damned near impossible but they can make semiconductor machines that create circuits that are accurate to within the distance of a wavelength of light.

So, I’m going back to the Caveman, Old School Way of joinery that I used before we had access to these P.O.S. (brand name) tools that were supposed to make our lives easier and better. Thing of it is that while I was making planer sleds to get SNIPE-FREE CUTS, during the last modification to the jig (that didn’t work like the talking head on youtube said it would) my FIFTY-THREE YEAR OLD BLACK & DECKER ROUTER FAILED IN MID CUT.

That would be no thang, given that it lasted 53-years and is pristine inside but THEY DON’T MAKE REPLACEMENT CARBON BRUSHES FOR THE MOTOR ANYMORE.

That would be no thang, neither, ceptin’ I have to tear it apart to measure the worn-out brushes to see if there are any aftermarket replacements with those who specialize in carbon brushes for motors.

So, for you generous donors and possibley the generally curious, these fault-line road bumps are why there hasn’t been much progress in the Harp Realm. I am waiting for some last parts that are literally on a slow boat from China (everything is made in china now) so when all of it comes together I will post hopefully not a diatribonous update on how the toothpicks all went together.

Side note:

You can barely get Elmer’s Wood Glue anywhere. Most sellers pimp Tite Bond. Hate the stuff. On the Elmer’s site it says that their glue should be replaced after a year. I’ve had a gallon of the stuff half of which stood on the shelf for THIRTY YEARS when I quit instrument building but I have been using it as an experiment to see if their claim is a marketing ploy to sell more glue or if it really is no good after 30 years. I did, however buy new Elmer’s at Hobby Lobby (only place I could find it) because I don’t want the legacy instruments to come apart if my ‘experiment’ proves disasterous.

Cheerios