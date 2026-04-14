VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Lotus Eater's avatar
Lotus Eater
5d

So how is the 30 years old glue holding Grandmaster Pat?

You must have sealed it under vacuum haha

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3 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
andy's avatar
andy
5d

DF Wallace’s Kenyon College commencement speech, he spoke of worship more broadly conceived, or de-defined, or deification writ large-larger-largest of small-smaller-smallest things.

Cool. Cuz look what word tools do to so many draftsmen mechanical Hands, Luke … a real failure to communicate … but really, actually, failure to comprehend … too much prehensiloing of 2 & 4-ply raptly wrapped round cardboard tubes that lie•gate substrate.

What do the makers of the defective tools you describe worship?

Loot, seems like.

And if that’s what’s reverse geared those guys then their central deus ex machina is bankers.

And since the originator of “created”-lent@interest “money, Paterson, was either a pirate outright, for a time, or a fence pirates did “business” with, then later a slave-trader, before taking down the big score of convincing some brit king to let he & his do up (duopoly?*) “the bank of england” … piracy is the ghost in the machine that these crews worship from their tall-masted warships.

Paterson was a Scot. Wallace is mostly a Scottish surname. One fought “the law” & “the law won” & the other one conned the law into its best criminal self ever, & another one wrote Infinite Jest.

Brits off the old bloc Gail Borden’s sweetened condensed milk outfit got into casein glue eventually, but castles made of sand, no matter the adhesive, melt into the sea

Eventually.

But are rebuilt

Continuously.

Tuck & Patti:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FCKUenysEe0&list=RDFCKUenysEe0&start_radio=1

Some ways lighter version Russian woodworker (w/film crew & ??) reminds me of Alaskan Dick Proenneke:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PBK46NKsEbQ

(Damn … guy pulls cast iron bread pan out of the oven with one bare hand & grabs the other side of the pan with the other bare hand. Good thing he’s only 5 miles from town. “With food secured, Max faces…” I quit. But 2.3 million views in 6 days, this god of dropping out can rest, & count apparent cash flow that spins his perhaps less apparent liquidity wheel …of…fortune… on the 7th day.)

The Alaskan looks-sounds more real:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hy-4NxJRxNQ

But inherent defects are inalienably real, too.

Connery was a Scot, too. Do-wopoly:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ANEqbORvBA

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