VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
16h

Until this post came out I did not know why every hey*hay load*of*down with*in nature on every scale even nano cannot be under-feared with or opposed at all. We see again and again the load*of*down is perv-harmed at any cost.

It cannot be stoped be*cause it would be un*ethical to stop it.

It is unethical to try to stop ethical.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Certified_ethical_hacker

"Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) is a qualification given by EC-Council and obtained by demonstrating knowledge of assessing the security of computer systems by looking for vulnerabilities in target systems, using the same knowledge and tools as a malicious hacker, but in a lawful and legitimate manner to assess the security posture of a target system. This knowledge is assessed by answering multiple choice questions regarding various ethical hacking techniques and tools. The code for the CEH exam is 312–50.[1] This certification has now been made a baseline with a progression to the CEH (Practical), launched in March 2018, a test of penetration testing skills in a lab environment where the candidate must demonstrate the ability to apply techniques and use penetration testing tools to compromise various simulated systems within a virtual environment."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_hat_(computer_security)

"A white hat (or a white-hat hacker, a whitehat) is an ethical security hacker.[1][2] Ethical hacking is a term meant to imply a broader category than just penetration testing.[3][4] Under the owner's consent, white-hat hackers aim to identify any vulnerabilities or security issues the current system has.[5]"

"The white hat is contrasted with the black hat, a malicious hacker; this definitional dichotomy comes from Western films, where heroic and antagonistic cowboys might traditionally wear a white and a black hat, respectively.[6] There is a third kind of hacker known as a grey hat who hacks with good intentions but at times without permission.[7]"

WHITE*HAT HEY*HAY*NANO DJINN*ANY

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1 reply by Patrick Jordan
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
15h

You follow ink poem are called:

ETHICAL HIGH KING

After some time, even the most M.K. Bacteria stop to bee-hive odd

it seems more like theyre now trying to escape the rule of goo0ttt.

So the rest of arya need to be back better at any cost ethically haikhed

Teared*and*re*formed by Mig*EL Ang*EL Aizra*EL, all good dragons of LIED.

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