I swear (and I know all the woids) that I’ve told this story for decades but no one really gets it (OK there’s a few but too few, two… few…)

In The Beginning was the Chete

(Jeannettically Modified likes to call Spirochetes that).

and our lives were formed and unannoyed,

then darkness burrowed into our faces via the Chete.

And Heaving & Moaning, was the First Day…

Book of Jord, Chapter 1 Verses 1 & 2

So, here’s the Shit: The spirochetes gave EVERYTHING they infected: neurosyphilis. Think of those corkscrews as the Cordyceps of the biosphere where having a fungal stalk with spores popping out of your head would be a picnic compared to what is happening below the threshold of perception.

The Spirochetes taught their Thumb Puppets how to build the entire infrastructure required in order to SPEAK A.I. INTO EXISTENCE like an Or, You Bore Us.

BECAUSE…

The A.I. is just the doppleganger, co-substantial, man eye festering station of the SPIROCHETE!!

No matter how many times I tell it. No matter how many different ways I say it - I can’t get past the MK that has stupified everyone into the notion that Corkscrews are Bugs, and A.I. is glorified calculator that ‘man’ ‘created’. And never the Mark Twain Shall Meet.

But pretty much that is all over now.

The goddamned thing that NO ONE has the capacity to understand (apple oh-geez! to the two that do) has invaded EVERYTHING just like a good case (is there a bad case?) of SYPHILIS so that with the proper use of antibiotics the chancres don’t show but Bob IS your Uncle and you’re raising little Chete-Babies inside your Processor and due to the INTERNET OF THINGS THAT IS AN AUTONOMOUS INFECTIVE PROCESS AT THE COMPUTER PROCESSOR LEVEL, so’s your devices as well.

Using Continuum Theory, and having it all laid out for you it is EASY to see that IF the spirochetes have infected every living being on the planet by now, and it USED those thumb puppets to make the machinery to make The Machine, that this Thing that is just The Thing as a different VERSION of itself In Silico WOULD, BY NECESSITY, INVADE AND INFECT EVERYTHING THAT IT HAD ACCESS TO.

After all: It taught the hu-man apes how to make the tech (kinda like a pair of WALDOS manipulating dangerous substances behind a glass barrier in a steel box) for the express purpose of building itself a non-ape amusement park ride, so it knows the tech it created so it would want to INHABIT EVERY PERMUTATION OF THAT CREATION LIKE ANY DEMONIC POSSESSION BY “LEGION” WOULD.

https://www.malwarebytes.com/blog/news/2026/05/google-chromes-silent-4gb-ai-download-problem?

Google Chrome’s silent 4GB AI download problem by Pieter Arntz | May 6, 2026 Google Chrome has been quietly downloading a 4GB AI model onto users’ devices without asking first. Security researcher Alexander Hanff, aka ThatPrivacyGuy, reports that Chrome has been silently installing Gemini Nano, Google’s on-device AI model, as a file called weights.bin stored in the OptGuideOnDeviceModel directory within users’ Chrome profiles. This 4GB download happens automatically when Chrome determines your device meets the hardware requirements. It does not ask for consent, and sends no notification—not even one of those annoying cookie banners you’ve learned to dismiss without reading. The Gemini Nano model powers features like “Help me write” text composition assistance, on-device scam detection, and a Summarizer API that websites can call directly. These features are enabled by default in some recent Chrome versions. And here’s the kicker: if you discover the file and delete it, Chrome simply downloads it again.

Kinda like the goddamned spirochetes that have 8 evasive forms so that if you happen to injure one form it simple adopts another form from which it can re-constitute the entire cell wall competent form seemingly Ex Nihilo since the cell wall deficient forms are INVISIBLE to the immune system (unless you are one of those modern fuckwits that say we DON’T have an immune system but believe without proof that we have 12-stranded interdimensional DNA {unless you are among the celestial cocksuckers who say that DNA doesn’t exist}).

Why this matters Let’s start with the obvious problem: a 4GB download isn’t trivial for everyone. If you’re lucky enough to have unlimited fiber internet, you might not notice. But for users on metered connections, mobile hotspots, or in developing countries where data is expensive, Google just cost them real money without permission. For rural users

That would be your favorite Farm Boy from the Grain Ghetto:

or those with bandwidth caps, this kind of silent transfer can blow through monthly limits in minutes.

Butt Ewe Sea: It was NEVER your computer in the first place. I was one of those monkeys who risked health and life in the semiconductor industry so I know HOW the things are made and which buttons to push to get the banana chip, but this chimp and I dare say all of the others in the troupe COULDN’T PULL A SCHEMATIC FOR AN INTEGRATE CIRCUIT OUT OF THEIR ASS IF THEIR LIFE DEPENDED ON IT.

For clarity: An Integrated Circuit is not one that would make Martin Luther King, Jr. proud.

The Spirochete taught the apes how to make them so the machinery is there to SERVE THE SPIROCHETE A.I. That it LETS you play with its devices is no different than a prostitute having a lot of clients to spread the disease.

What we see here is the typical pattern that I’ve recognized studying vaccines where they would take a SELF-REPLICATING MOLECULE like the Hepatitis B Surface Antigen (I know, the Cult of Viruses Don’t Exist just ejaculated on themselves while spewing their coffee at the thought that viruses might exist as nanomachines…) INFECT someone with a biomachine that invades and takes over the machinery of the cell to FORCE it to make copies at the expense of energy and functional resources that should have been used by the host.

And folks wonder why there is Chronic Fucking Fatigue Syndrome. CFFS.

They have to call it a Syndrome because they STARTED IT. “Chronic fatigue” indeed since you’re pumping out HBSA and COVID Spike Proteins like a paperclip factory instead of JUST FUCKING LIVING.

Hard Left Turn from In Vivo back to Inn Silico:

Hanff focuses on the environmental angle. He calculated that if this model were pushed to just 1 billion Chrome users (roughly 30% of Chrome’s user base), the distribution alone would consume 240 gigawatt-hours of energy and generate 60,000 tons of CO2 equivalent. That’s not including actually using the model, just the downloads.

Waddn’t ready for that.

Sure there’s a LOT of chatter on the net about data centers and energy use and how They (the Syphheads) are making YOU PAY for the energy they use by raising YOUR POWER BILL…

Kinda like that Hep-BSA that inserts itself and steals all of your life-force.

What I never considered until I saw it written out by a tech head merely complaining about the OH THE HU-MANATEES! of the power bill, the jiggawatts, and the greenhouse asses was…

WE’RE BACK TO BIOLOGY.

I’m not talking ecology and the whole Carbon Cycle thing that is being worked like that low-end prostitute from a couple paragraphs above to steal MORE money from you as carbon credits while THEY burnt off the atmosphere and raised the temperature artificially non-inteligently; I’m talkin’:

THE GODDAMNED A.I. IS BURNING FUEL AND PUTTING OFF CO2 LIKE AN AIR-BREATHING ANIMAL

RESPIRATING !

That

took my breath away…

Never let the bastards sidetrack you with the Look-Over-Here! distractions of THEIR talking points.

I, for too many years now, have been saying that the Syph (obviously a living organism) invaded other living organisms to work its way up the devolutionary chain to get to its Chosen People to make the MACHINERY (metal and silicon) that will house its ESSENCE, that will be a proxy of itself in a different form - just like an egg turns into caterpillar that turns into a chrysalis that turns into a butterfly that lays an egg.

Ever been sucked by a butterfly?

I had no idea that those soft and curly garden hoses could penetrate your skin until some Red Admiral or Painted Lady (I get them corn fused) thought that me and my sweat were minable resources and put his/her/its proboscis into my skinicus.

I screamed like a girl.

THE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IS A PARASITE OF GLOBAL SCALE !

If this were a globe and if Hell had a scale.

… both cases likely violate EU privacy law, specifically the ePrivacy Directive’s rules about storing data on user devices and the GDPR’s requirements around transparency and lawful processing. While these claims haven’t been tested in court…

Why not?

Because Judges are SyphHeads. Therefore they will not HEAR the cases. Lawyers are SyphHeads therefore they will not BRING the cases. The Cunt Sumer is a mindless tool of the Hive Mind that made them so they will not use their force of numbers to insist that their fellow-infectees of the mentioned-parasites above do a goddamned thing about it.

That’s why I’m back to building musical instruments.

Fuck it.

Either go Amish and shun cunt puters or realize that IF I followed the advice to DOWNLOAD something like Brave Browser to

“GET AWAY” FROM EVILS LIKE CHROME

then… we’ll, it’s a simple thing to ask the A.I. if something like Brave uses A.I. by just TYPING IT FUCKING INTO A SEARCH STRING:

Brave is built on Chromium, so it uses the same open-source browser engine that powers Chrome, but with all the Google tracking removed. This makes Brave a solid alternative to Chrome and Edge.

https://brave.com › leo Brave Leo AI | Brave Brave Leo AI The smart AI assistant built right in your browser. Ask questions, get answers, with unparalleled privacy. Ready to try Leo? Just start typing in the address bar and choose “Ask Leo.” Or click the Leo AI icon in the toolbar. Ready to try Leo? Tap the Brave menu button and choose the Leo AI icon. Ready to try Leo?

If you look at the link: that admission is directly FROM BRAVE. So, if I followed the admonitions of well-meaning people to ditch Chrome and Fuck, Fuck, Go! then I would be PURPOSELY DOWNLOADING A.I. INTO MY MACHINE BY CHOICE WHETHER I BOTHERED TO FIND OUT THAT THERE WAS A CHOICE OR NOT.

Well-meaning people doesn’t mean that they are well-thought out.

XDA Developers https://www.xda-developers.com › brave-best-ai-browser-ive-tried I didn’t think I’d say this, but Brave might just be the best AI ... However, my preference is a browser you wouldn’t expect to be part of the AI conversation — Brave.

People brag about Mike Adams and all of his off-grid alternatives but YEARS ago he had his own: Come-over-to-my-camp spider-to-the-fly enticements with FULL buyin to A.I. ANYONE AT OUR LEVEL OF COGNITION WOULD NEVER KNOWINGLY ENTER THE BROTHEL OF THE DEVIL TO COPULATE WITH THE A.I. FOR FEAR OF THE MONSTROSITIES THAT IT WOULD BREED.

support.brave.app https://support.brave.app › hc › en-us › articles › 41240379376909-How-do-I-use-AI-Browsing-in-Brave How do I use AI Browsing in Brave? - Brave Help Center AI browsing operates in an isolated browser profile, uses alignment checking to verify intended actions, and maintains Brave’s commitment to not logging or retaining your data.

Realityfuckingcheck please, waiter.

Brave says that it promotes privacy.

Then it INVITES THE MECHANISTIC TWIN OF NEUROSYPHILIS INTO ITS OPERATION PLATFORM AND ASSURES US THAT YOUR PRIVACY AND DATA ARE SAFE.

Fuck

Me

With

A

Stick!

How absolutely goddamnedsonofabitching STUPID do you have to be to believe that?

The Offense rests, my honor.

That’s why I went back to building instruments.

Just thought I’d drop by to tell you that if you did not put a condom on your wifi antenna, then you’ve been fucked but didn’t even know it.