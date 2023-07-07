I watched a Penn & Teller history of magic show where they said that the Guillotine trick was the most elaborate and closely held secret in the trade. A hawker outside the theater would dump a bucket of blood into the gutter of the street to attract people in for the show. A beautiful girl would be brought out, put in the device, a head would roll, and then they would bring a beautiful girl back out with head attached.

I can’t remember if Penn & Teller gave the history of King Louey 14 (??) with some other big names who started a think tank to ‘improve’ the actual killing device, but however that went down it got my devious mind thinking that perhaps they weren’t perfecting its efficacy, but it’s ‘saftey’. ?

What if they were the originators of the stage magic trick in anticipation of a number of their crew being drug out and made caput?

Louis XIV, also known as Louis the Great or the Sun King, was King of France from 1643 until his death in 1715. His verified reign of 72 years and 110 days is the longest of any sovereign.

I put two things in that historical note in bold because in the comments of our collective Stacks

we’ve been trying to work out some details of gemmatria and harmonizing it with my method of beating the tent peg into a nice tufted head on the way to making it fit some kind of biological logic.

Butt, everyone knows that I hate numbers, history, politics and cult of personality so without my archived notes I got to wondering if it was Louey 14 or someone else that got their neck shortened.

Louis XVI, king of France, was publicly executed on 21 January 1793 during the French Revolution at the Place de la Révolution in Paris. At his trial four days prior, the National Convention had convicted the king of high treason in a near-unanimous vote; while no one voted "not guilty", several deputies abstained.

OK… then… so the Louey 14 thing was still damned interesting from a Masonic Madness numbers point of view.

has a nice synoptic overview.

is the best timeline

Does anyone else think it strange that Louis Capet went Caput when he was

de-CAPETATED?????

It seems to me that the Matrix glitched, that our ‘reality’ is controlled by some mad god from a Lovecraft novel and it’s just laughing its jellied and tentacled ass off at us.

More ‘fun’ history:

They were poking at the heads to see if there were any signs of ‘life’.

Now you might think that this is scientific geekiness taken to an absurd extreme but as you will see in all of the links provided there are many and inventive ways of killing people but historically the act of beheading was done specifically so that the person could not come back in any form of the Undead such as and including a vampyre.

Given the freakass animals that we face as adversaries and that they will eat each other just for sport, I’m putting cash down on the horse that says this was not a pet idea by a Frenchy that wanted a ‘humane’ way of killing people. I think it was a concerted effort to make sure that their own kind didn’t come back to haunt even Them.

17/3/1792 Dr Antoine Louis – Member of Académie Chirurgical, submitted his Avis motivé sur le mode de la Décolation. The document represents the first practical steps towards creation of the guillotine.

Does anyone think it weird that Dr. Louis was the one that put together the plans for a device that would SUPPOSEDLY kill BOTH King LOUIS and his cake-eating bitch wife: ANTOINETTE?

Odd, baby. What are the odds? Even in a Multiple Outcome Fucking Universe MOFU - what are the odds that the Surgeon that would kill you had BOTH of your names as his name?

I’m laughing my jelly tentacled ass off.



This is odder than the half-remembered stuff that I dug up after the Penn & Teller show. And I’m throwing this Gemmatria Gem in there for ET, Our Lady of Sardinia and Jeanettically Modified:

20/5/1792 Dr Antoine Louis dies at the age of 69.

What preceeded Louis 16 being deCAPET ate ted by his Dr. Louis?

The Great Fear was a general panic that took place between 22 July to 6 August 1789, at the start of the French Revolution. Rural unrest had been present in France since the worsening grain shortage of the spring, and, fuelled by rumors of an aristocrats' "famine plot" to starve or burn out the population, both peasants and townspeople mobilized in many regions.

Now, I’ve written about this earlier that it doesn’t take much Ergot toxin to create hallucinogenic mania as was found in the Salem Witch Trials and that rich Witch tradition goes all the way back to Abram’s sister-wife Sarai. So, the Great Fear during the Freemasonic-sponsored French Revolution could have gotten a kick-start with a bit of 1789-style bio-chemical warfare.

My mixing of Huey Dewey and Louey 14 with 16 aside, it seems easy to foment a civil war on purpose, blame a likely candidate like #16, set up the device to take him out as a STAGE MAGIC TRICK, make him disappear before the public’s very eyes, and then retire him to the countryside for a Crisis Action job well-done. Other than portraits or rare public apperances who the hell would know what #16 EVEN LOOKED LIKE? Hell, they could have hired a crisis actor and either subbed him for the King already taking a carriage to the country, or just chopped the poor knob for real to make it a good show. #16 could have ended up like Epstein; and Bin Laden (He died THREE FUCKING TIMES! Give the man an Oscar!); and Saddam Hussein (He was HUNG WITH A HOOD, how hollywood is that? —- AND HE HAD 40 BODY DOUBLES!). Hell, for all we know all three of those modern fake-jobs are together on a south sea island sipping pina coladas.

Can you believe that I set up all of this elaborate backstory just to bust the spines of NASA?

The A.I. sends me endless stuff in the suggested video feeds. Some of the stuff I reject out of hand. Some of it I’m actually interested in. Some of the stuff I feel that the Machine Beast REALLY wants me to see it.

It’s kinda like giving your prize mouse in the deadly CUBE maze some cheese just to see if it will perform better.

Well, Archonet: let’s dance.

I can’t remember who said it now, but I will never forget the saying:

There is no difference between Stage Magic and Black Magicks.

Both are based on illusion and getting the one under your spell to participate in their own enchantment. Illusion-delusion.

Please watch the NASA video before reading on. It’s under 9 minutes and it will make the setup that I put you through worth the effort.

IF in olden times they can elaborately STAGE the disappearance of a beautiful magician’s assistant only to have her re-appear to the delight of the audience, or disappear a King and his Bitch so that they can live out their days in leisure just not on the throne because a higher power was in charge anyway…

THEN, why wouldn’t this Rubber Room escape hatch water slide be the PERFECT cover for AstroNUTs that were SEEMINGLY PLACED INTO A ROCKET THAT NEVER GOES ANYWHERE to have a nice vacation spot to wait out until their stage show is over and they have to MAGICALLY RE-APPEAR in transit vehicles, and lander vehicles, and re-entry capsules that are just as much hollywood props and stage magic as the rest of the fucking trillion dollar a year show?

I can’t post the video because it was taken down years ago, but a GENIUS had said that NO HUMAN HAS EVER RIDDEN A ROCKET INTO SPACE. He went on to demonstrate that the Sound Pressure Level inside the tin can would be so high that it would kill the occupants instantly and start to physically break down their bodies. Along with this presentation was the often highlighted parabolic arc of the EMPTY rockets lifting off and then dumping into the ocean in restricted waters. Because of this proof that no one could survive a rocket ride then they HAD to have a water slide or some kind of process to spirit them away from the launch site so that they could complete their hoax during the other stages of the Stage Magic Show.

This is why I titled this Stack: I can’t believe they did that

meaning that even though the rubber room had been decomissioned they were still giving a reveal on how they pulled off their HOAX!

They really can’t resist rubbing their Rubber in our faces. Think about it: They don’t NEED the rubber room anymore because NO ONE has gone up in a rocket in the first place but NO ONE needed to fake men going to the moon anymore - hence, the decomissioning. And since there are no ‘manned flights’ to Mars or even Your Anus then they didn’t need the secret room. But they showed us how they did the trick.

