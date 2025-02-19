We lost another comrade the other day.

May she rest in peace.

Who is Wonder Woman to you?

Another screen name of a sweet and generous soul who kept me and my work going, so there will always be folks that you don't know and may never meet who are instrumental in us all being right here right now.

She put up a valiant fight against metastatic breast cancer.

She proved that all of the claims for cancer cures don't apply to all the people all the time.

Things tried:

Seeing physician that treated presidents. Seeing faith healer promoted by Oprah. Hyperthermy = +140F Hypotheremy = -140F Chemotherapy. Surgery. Every mode of electronic medicine out there. Ivermectin at levels high enough to knock all five legs out from under a horse UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF A MEDICAL DOCTOR. Fenbenzadole UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF A MEDICAL DOCTOR. Supplements. Homeopathy. Affirmations. etc., etc., etc.

Nothing worked. She did have an extended life beyond what would have been expected, however every day was spent in pain.

What we must learn from Wonder Woman so that her suffering and legacy have meaning is that when I speak with anyone on the very first day I tell them that they MUST avoid the Avoid foods for their blood type. Where cancer has been diagnosed they MUST avoid the opioids and their analogs in:

Beef Wheat Dairy Alcohol Spinach Lettuce Poppy and ANY DRUGS that are actual or analog opioids.

Here's where it all breaks down.

Cancer is a contagious disease set up by spirochetes that commandeer the central nervous system by direct invasion and according to Mel Thornberg (may she rest in peace) by shedding the entire Herpes Order of viruses. Herpes are called Oncoviruses = cause cancer.

Herpes favorite cell-type to invade are the nerves. Conditions like Shingles that Wonder Woman had unremittingly for 10 years are characterized by intense pain.

The typical allpathic reaction to pain is to throw opioids at it. But opioids cause cell permissivity allowing MORE herpes into the nerve cells.

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CAUSE MORE PAIN.

Which would do what?

CALL FOR MORE OPIOIDS.

Which would do what?

ALLOW MORE HERPES INTO THE CELLS

Now, you, Gentle Reader might have been pushed beyond your tolerance with the repetition of this revelation that Grannie Annie and I made known to the world 6 years ago with only 1100 viewers including Wonder Woman when it first came out.

But what muddies the water is that no matter what logic is employed, no matter what good intent is projected, the INFECTIONS ARE SYSTEMIC THROUGHOUT THE CENTRAL AND PERIPHERAL NERVOUS SYSTEM so the host — totally taken over from the inside-out — doesn't have a chance against the influence it exerts to assert ITS survival over that of the host.

Allergy and Addiction are the same thing. Allergy AND infectious Disease are consolidated departments in hospitals and clinics.

Our dear lady could not/would not resist the forces inside of her to:

AVOID the avoid foods for her blood type; SHUN the substances that contained opioids that fed the beast; STOP all animal products that are the only things that contain arachidonic acid that is said to be gasoline on the fire of metastasis; REFUSE the medikill minstrations for pain relief ALL of which were opioid analogs that not only invited the demon in, but furnished it's lodging.

These are all NEUTRAL, NEGATIVE, *INACTIONS*.

Coupled with that is finding a different way to address tumors other than surgery. Cutting out the mother tumor causes the suppressor signal to be removed so that all of the satellite tumors that HAVE ALREADY SEEDED THE ENTIRE BODY light up. The myth of metastasis goes like this:

Doctor with a smug grin in his office: "Well, we removed the tumor and even took out some extra lymph nodes to be sure"

Patient with swollen limbs from truncated lymph, "Thank you doctor, I know you've done your best."

Doctor some time later with a pretend somber tone: "We did our best to remove your cancer but it looks like it has come back and metastasized."

Patient cognizant of Point of No Return: "Thank you doctor, I know you've done your best."

If veterinarian Patricia Jordan (may she rest in peace) knew this myth of metastasis that she taught to me, then the Whitecoats knew/know it too. So there is no excuse for their disease creation.

There is a difference between expecting someone to have and take the energy to DO something proactive for their health where they either will or they won't, they can or they can't; vs. expecting them to NOT DO SOMETHING.

Action takes intent and energy.

Doing nothing takes intent and no energy.

It transcends will-power and self-control when you are time-sharing a body that is full of laboratory-made millietarry-grade organisms that literally tell the host what to do, how to act, what to think, and what it wants for dinner.

It is not my place to chastise or attempt to force anyone to do anything.

It is soul-destroying to watch someone who is obviously not in control of their own body follow the dictates of a millie tarry We Upon that drags them deeper into Hell while friends, family, and physicians all promote the use of the very things (opioid drugs) that were the fertilizer of Hell itself.

The sorrow and pain of losing someone dear to you is one thing.

Knowing that the entire world conspired against that person who didn't have the capacity to resist, yet as the observer, having no influence at all on the outcome is the very definition of Hell.

Wonder Woman is gone. May she rest in peace. But don't let her loss be for nothing.

You know what NOT to do.

If you CAN'T do it then perhaps being put in a straight-jacket so that you don't feast on all of the wrong things while being isolated (cancer is, after all, known since 1898 to be a CONTAGIOUS DISEASE) in intensive care where 50% of the North American population SHOULD BE, is the only thing that will guarantee success.

She could not and would not by her own will: Avoid, Shun, Stop, and Refuse the things that were holding her back and making things worse. Someone who cannot do such things for themselves need - with their consent - someone who can insure that it is done with them and for them.

NO ONE can guarantee or promise an outcome. There are about 5 major triggers for cancer. Most of them have specific interventions that don't cross over. Purported 'cures' for one type will not or may not work for another type. You can't predict which attempt might help or if it will even work depending on how far gone they are. The ONLY thing that anyone or their circle of people can do is TRY.

You might even find that chugging a gasoline smoothie while enjoying a nice organic tobacco cigarette can prove that horse dewormer and dog dewormer won't or can't work if you keep pouring the high octane bug-fuel down your throat like a junkie in a police evidence locker.

Everyone now knows what NOT to do.

Anyone with cancer need not contact me. I will not reply.

Consider this the parting gift from Wonder Woman.

