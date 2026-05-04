Lulu, as they announced many years ago, has been raising their prices every single year to keep up with the Yahoody extortion invention called INFLATION.

It’s a lie. It’s a construct. But they run the banks so it’s an Is Reality.

I’ve tried to keep my book prices down by letting them take a bigger shark bite, but I will probably be adjusting them this year.

Before they boost the prices Lulu often offers discounts to get people to buy like a used car salesman before the prices go up.

Apply code BOOKMARK15 at checkout to save 15% on your entire print order. Offer is valid through May 8, 2026. This offer is not valid for ebooks. This offer cannot be combined with other offers and cannot be applied to previous purchases.

Because I dropped out of being the Anti-Hero (fuck the world) and went back to instrument design, I would like to emphasize that beyond the 15 books on just Topics Grimm (vaccines and shit)

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/BOOKS/

that I have a range of SciFi (based on Real Life)

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/My-OTHER-Books/

and Horror. Isn’t it funny that I gave that up when I found that Real Life could out-do anything that I could pull out of my ass as FICTION?

and FOOD

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/Food-Fermentation/

and, of course, what I abandoned 30+ years ago to save a world that didn’t want to be saved:

Music

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/My-OTHER-Books/

which is why I’m back to building musical instruments again, because, well.. fuck it.

Rome’s Burning so there is a definitely need for Fiddles (the laquer makes good accelerant for the kindling…).

I was going to post some old images of previous guitar builds but as the SIM would have it my ‘work computer’ doesn’t ‘work’.

This is the back cover of the guitar instruction book.

The harp build has taught me the Cycles of the SIM.

One day: NOTHING GOES RIGHT and you can waste 12-13 hours for a total disaster (I’ve been working wood since 1976 so it’s not ‘me’).

Next day: EVERYTHING GOES PERFECTLY. That’s creepy in itself because then you’re wondering when the other shoe of the octopus is going to drop.

Next day: Half Shit/Half Miracle. Sew… I think the SIM is just playing with us because it is a bored cat with a mouse in the bathtub. Butt, this is what I wanted to do before the whirled revealed itself as a bathtub with the plumbing from the toilet backed up, so here I am 30+ years later picking up where I leftovertured.

I must say: that those three-decades-old ideas are still remarkable even today. I’ve been reviewing what is currently marketed but I’ve seen only one inovative idea released that is a similar design to something I came up with 21 years ago but never told anyone about. That’s called parallel development. It is recognized in the Patent Office witches why Marconi got the patent for Ray Dio just because he beat another guy to file the paperwork a few minutes earlier. That, and the other guy may not have been a May Son, free or otherwise.

Get some books if you want to keep me afloat on the Sea of Insanity.

I often forget to hawk the wares when I’m diatribing on a Stack.

I’ve never inflicted a third party to handle your money, take a cut, and flavor it with an MK trigger like: Buy Me a Coffee.

I’ve never dranken that zombie juice so I can’t even stomach the idea of it being a tagline for a sales pitch. Coffee is as black as pitch (and about as healthy too!).

The only middlemanwoman is Lulu who takes their cut as a printer and does the order fulfilment so your purchase profits come directly to me after a capitalistic-like 45-day wait.

If you can’t afford books or instruments, then just enjoy the ride. It’s all going down anyway so you might as well make a party of it!