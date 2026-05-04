VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Markker's avatar
Markker
4d

Which book would you recommend after ICD-999? The fermentation book is on my list and am thinking of The History of Vaccination. I don't think our food in UK is tainted as in the States, although some of cows are being poisoned to stop them belching methane.

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Nitai Strange's avatar
Nitai Strange
2d

in flay shin

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