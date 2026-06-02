I’m sorry that I couldn’t get rid of the Evil.

I’m sorry that there are so few people who buy into exterminating Evil from the world to help.

I’m sorry that I PAID EXTRA to have a secure website, but Evil hacked it any whey.

Hello Patrick, We are contacting you from Namecheap regarding a security issue that affected your hosting account. Main domain of the affected hosting account: vaccinefraud.com During our regular security monitoring, we detected suspicious FTP-related activity that resulted in malicious files being uploaded to your hosting account. This issue was related to a recently disclosed LiteSpeed cPanel plugin vulnerability. More information is available in LiteSpeed’s public security update: https://blog.litespeedtech.com/2026/06/01/security-update-for-litespeed-cpanel-plugin-2/ As part of our security response, we have taken the necessary protective actions on our side. This included cleaning the detected malicious files from the hosting space, and applying additional security measures to help prevent further unauthorized activity. Your hosting account should be safe now, and **no action is required from your side**. We are sending this notice to keep you informed about the actions we have taken and to share recommended steps that can help keep your account and website secure. To help prevent unauthorized access in the future, we recommend reviewing and following the recommendations in this guide: https://www.namecheap.com/support/knowledgebase/article.aspx/9242/2194/how-to-prevent-your-hosting-account-from-being-hacked/ This guide includes important steps such as scanning your hosting space for malicious files, keeping your CMS, plugins, themes, and scripts up to date, using secure credentials, and maintaining regular backups. We also recommend making sure that all passwords and credentials managed by you are secure, including website admin passwords, application passwords, FTP/SFTP/SSH passwords, database passwords, and any credentials stored in your website configuration files. If you have any questions or need assistance, please contact our Support Team. Thank you for your understanding. Kind regards, Namecheap Team

Uh… yeah… no… I don’t unnersand.

There is no action required on my part but then I didn’t fuck up - did I?

I paid extra for security and your security got hacked.

How is that?

Just like Microsoft tried to emulate the apple store model of only running programs approved by Big Brother but the MS Secure Mode ITSELF was hacked putting millions into jeopardy (and I’m not talking the game with a canadian host). I never allowed S-mode on any of my machines and it seems the trade of the corporate thieves for avoiding the penny-ante thieves was no bargain in the first place.

There are vague instructions to scan the website BUT NO EXPLANATION OF HOW TO DO IT !



I have malwarebytes that will warn me if there are bad websites with regularity. My monthly report shows over 42 THOUSAND ads blocked IN A MONTH. But when I visit my own site I got no notices of malware.

Everyone reading this who has visited my new Namecheap site should run a scan on their computers to make sure you didn’t pick up any dogshit in the waffles of your shoes while traypzing through the Fraude de la Vaccinae.

Finally they say to run regular backups - but being a non-coder (I HATE fucking computers and programming) wouldn’t that create a risk if you were HACKED and made a BACKUP OF THE HACK and then RE-LOADED THE HACKED BACKUP if something went wrong?

And how do we ever trust that since a vulnerability was found in one particular location this one particular time, that there isn’t a shatghun pattern of holes in the side of the barn wall letting all of the varmints in that THEY DIDN’T CATCH?

I’m sorry that this wears me out to the point of going Amish, marrying my first cousin, not raising cattle, not fermenting cabbage in an oak barrel outside the backdoor open to the air, and not not-shaving my moustache.

There’s really no point to working this hard in an entropic system where its just a choice between: Bad and Worse and practically all of the neurosyphilitics don’t give a shit.

Until I finally Exit Stage Front, you will have me to blow rays of sunshine up your collective arses to remind you of how wonderful Life is here in Hell.

Please note that the Knights with the patriotard flags are all running away.

Please note that the clergy, medicine, and cops, and businessmen/bureaucraps are all your enemies.

Please note that the man is in fetal position.

Please note that there is only one woman left standing against the tyranny.

Where am I in all of this?

I went to get my sledge hammer to break up the gameboard.



