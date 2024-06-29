I'm Bare-Assing Embassy
... Trouble in Ticoland
From the Jordanian Point of View this all makes sense.
We’re in Hell.
The Half-Baked Potatohead passing as a presidente is being ignored by The Damned because they know they’ve been tricked into chosing a commie plant where the alternative choice is a Cackling Camel if the plebes were to complain about fooling themselves… so they’re just keeping their heads down and not making eye-contact.
Because, after all, a Navel Orange in a yamulke will be the Hamashiach of the whirled.
It makes sense, because Hell had been populated by dedicated Actors who took their job of fucking people up seriously but now since Eternity and the fatigue that comes with that is creeping in, the TEMP WORKERS here in Hell just don’t give a fucking shit to keep up illusions {like an Embassy EMERGENCY LINE} because, well… the minimum wage Minions realize that THEY are in Hell, things only get worse, it was all a sham to begin with, so…
in the words of Chinese youth: Let it rot.
Rot in Hell - I guess…
Costa Rica (I didn’t lose anything there) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Costa Rica has the highest population of Yahoodim of ALL of Central America.
Costa Rica has the highest biodiversity in the whirled including human parasites…
…what do I mean by that?
Hu-Man Parasites?, or
Parasites of Humans?
Any idea if there is a white headed DNA bloodline? Watching ASS-ange with his WHITEHEAD and so many WHITEHEADS on the public stage makes me wonder. ASS-ange had a white head even at a very young age.
Seems like most people turn gray in the later years but with THem I see many with snow white hair. Biden, Barbara Bush, Einstein ,David Icke, Merv Griffen, Robert Frost, Mike Pence, Karl Lagerfeld, Helen Mirren, Boris Johnson,
Roger Ebert ( I can't look at him without seeing a Grandma), George Washington, the POPE, Santa, etc...
When I looked at other languages for the word white, I often found another description, shining and light. There's also Frederick William Newton WHITEHEAD, a mover and shaker in math and philosophy. The surname fits his picture.