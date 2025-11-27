Computer back ups. Not the kind that you get from eating too many highly-salted dry roasted sunflower seeds without any fluids and end up crying out to the Universe for 8 ounces of prune juice and mercy.

TMI?

I specialize in it.

We’re still trying to work out if we are in a computer SIM or if this is just NORMAL Hell…

So, there I was: needing to back up my operating systems and key data on my machines - something that I advocate for anyone who stores knowledge - so I got my flash drives and I plugged one in and I started what was going to be a 5 hour plus backup and don’t you know… after 4 gigabytes of clickity clack of the hard drive head, the message popped up that the flash drive was full !

I’m a point & click kinda guy. All of this shit should be Turnkey. Put in flash drive download information. Go to bed.

No.

FUCK NO.

In Yahoody World (here in Hell) things HAVE TO BE DIFFICULT. It is the Nature of the Archon to DENY YOU. If you have something, they will deny you keeping it. If you want something they will deny you getting it.

So, flash drives come pre-formatted with FAT32.

I wrote to San Disk to find out (since they are the goddamned makers and inflicted this bullshit on us) EXACTLY WHAT I NEEDED TO DO TO GET A SYSTEM TO PUT MORE THAN 4 GB of data on ANY SIZED FLASH DRIVE.

As the SIM or SATAN — SIMSATAN/SATANSIM — would have it in the time that it took the fuckweed at WD to respond DEMANDING to know the model and SERIAL FUCKING NUMBER of the drive for a simple goddamned FORMATTING QUESTION, I had spent those hours on the internet reading bullshit after bullshit, sorting out the feces from the pristine corn and peanuts to get the answer myself.

FAT32 is the MOST PRIMITIVE file allocation format there is. It was upgraded to exFAT for those ex-pats of the Old School but that ‘new’ format is as glitchy as hell.

Wuddn’t you know: The ONLY option that XP (the BEST SOFTWARE IN THE WORLD EVEN THOUGH IT WAS MADE BY MICROFUCKINGSOFT!) had was to reformat FAT32 to exFAT. Supposedly it gets past that 4GB size stranglehold that prevents enormous single backup files from being compiled and stored as a single entity. As opposed to an N-titty. How that relates to a D-cup - I’ll never know.

So, while I was waiting for Satan Dick to reply to my SIMPLE INQUIRY, I did what the kids do these days:

Fucked around and found out.

It seems that Windows 10 (no longer supported by Billy-I’ve-Got-A-Needle-To-Ram-Up-Your-Ass Gates unless you sell your soul to the Cloud to LET them protect YOUR PERSONAL EQUIPMENT POLLUTED WITH THEIR SPYWARE) has the ability to change a flash drive from FAT32 to NTFS which is the PREIMER INDUSTRY STANDARD FOR FILE FORMAT.

FUCK ME WITH A STICK. Which is kinda poetic for a Stick Man.

Easy as falling out of bed.

BUT DEMANDS THE ANSWER OF WHY THE BEST MOST USEFUL FORMAT WAS NOT STANDARD ON ALL DEVICES!

So, I thought of reaming the fuckweed at WD over NOT ANSWERING MY QUESTION IN ORDER TO SELL MY DATA TO MAKE HIS FOUL CORPORATION SOME MONEY AND *KNOW* the model and serial number on a device that SHOULD BE PRIVATE, but I just don’t have time for catharsis so I went about TRYING THE DOWNLOAD AGAIN.

Thing of it is: It was “only” 80 gigabytes of data. But for a machine to recover all of these fragments and assemble them on another drive is fucking calesthenics. Which is another concern that I had on over-exercising an OLD machine since I know what it does to MY body.

So, I decided to do the FULL backup on the newly formatted drive and since XP was the greatest sofware ever invented I even selected the VERIFY step to insure that after the files were created that they were not corupted.

BEGIN.

Let’s take a poll: Hell or SIM?

Because I shit thee not, within minutes of hitting START the light in my workroom started flickering.

Harbinger of things to come.

I have always been a nature kinda guy. I look out the window and if it is wet I know it is raining, etc. I rarely check the weather report. Didn’t need to in this case because an hour into the download there were 30mph winds that explained why the lights were flickering before the winds ever got there.

Curry ass side note: Ever feel sick when the wind blows? I was totally fine, then someone hit the Hoover Sucker switch and within minutes my submandibular lymph glands were swollen and I felt unwell.

But I was committed. OK, not officially, I’ve been on work release and they have really nice designer straight jackets when I come back to the assylum. So I let the machine download the entire database. Took right up to 5 hours of working the harddrive like a Pony Express horse, and then…

what?

OF COURSE THERE WAS A MESSAGE:

PROCESS FAILED. WRITE PROTECT ERROR.

Forget the stick - FUCK ME WITH A TREE STUMP.

ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME?

So there was a huge .bkf on my drive but it did not get all of the data and since the program crashed for NO REASION THERE IS NO FUCKING WRITE PROTECT GODDAMNIT! it never made it to the Verify step.

I’m asking out of curiosity what YOU would do at 3am with everything set against you?

Was it Steinbeck who said: The Best Plans of Mice and Men are to get laid?

something like that. the point being that it never works out…

I did what any certificated crazymofo would do. I LINE ITEMED key operating system components and make backup files of them through to the verification and kept going until I had replicated what the other ABORTION had failed to do.

By now it was 7:30 am Central Standard Time and my head felt like I had open brain surgery where they poured benedryl on the grey matter.

Why? you might axe, Did I go through all of the trouble of creating a BACKUP in NTFS rather than just copy and paste entire file folders?

That is a good question that took many iterations of reading the vomit of fools like tealeaves to get at the answer. When you copy and paste and FAIL to get the HIDDEN FILES then your copy is still defective. If you are copying files that are constantly being accessed by the operating system like live programs or the registry, then you have to have a SHADOW COPY running in the background so that by the time you capture the system status/disk image of what you want to save it is complete and not buggered. A BACKUP is the only way that can be done in XP. Since I am Mr. Science I made copy & paste copies of programs, copy & paste copies of the same programs with the HIDDEN FILES selected, and a backup file of the same program and there were significant file size differences.

What this tells me is that the Yahoods always hide their tricks, the information to learn those tricks are either hard to come by or poorly written, AND THEY CHANGE THEIR TRICKS OVER TIME TO SELL YOU ‘UPDATES’.

Cases in point:

The process is straightforward:

oh… no… id iddn’t…….

upon initiating a Normal Backup, the backup system scans the entire dataset and replicates it to the chosen storage medium. This medium could be anything from a local disk, an external hard drive, to cloud storage solutions. During this process, all files are marked as backed up, resetting any ‘data changed’ flags in the system to prepare for future incremental ordifferential backups.

Say whut? foo’ ! WHUT BE: ALL FILES?

I know y’all a buncha white crackahs that done mummified durin yo Ten Years at da Yoonversitay, but y’all s’posed to be teechin’ us not ASS zooming that we Pre Zoom that ANY BUDDY IN DA HOOD KNOW WHUT DA HELL YOU TALKIN’ BOUT.

WHAT FILES?

All files means: ALL files.

Dat be all files ob da ORIGINAL DATA ON THE DISK? MEANING: ALL DEM FILES?

Ore:

ALL FILES meaning aboriginal files AND the ones dat gat copied and shit that now be on the obber drive? Dig? See? WE doan know. Y’all s’sposed to TELL US.

In a normal backup, the archive attribute is marked for each file and folder that is backed up.

Homestyle gots Engrish as a Secrond Langrage or WHUT?

EACH FILE

EACH FILE DAT BE *BACKED UP* yuh done say it twice and we still doan know whatchuall talkin’ bout.

Let’s try it my way for amplification. There was never any differentiation on whether the BACKED UP FILES… WAIT! A backed up file could be either the original on the disk or the one that was just put on the new media, because it is a BACKED UP FILE.

The Attributes for the Original Data on the media being COPIED FROM are marked wit spray paint by da boyz in da hood to sign dat they all been there an shit. Dey doan care if ya’ll mark the shit dat done be copies because dat be sittin’ in da Paddy Wagon reddy to go downtown Chicago for bookin’. Yo?

I’m sure that my version is clearer.

If the file is later modified, the archive attribute is cleared, indicating that the file needs to be backed up again.

Awww.. Lawdy! Baby Jebus! Dey cain’st not do’s it agin!

WHAT FILE BE MUDDYFRIED? Original or da one on the backup disk from the backed up files. Pardon me, I thanks muh imodium be kickin’ in cus I feel backed up, cuz.

Normal backups are the safest form of backup but take the longest and use the most tape. They are also the easiest form of backup to perform a restore from because you generally need only one tape to perform the restore (unless the amount of information to be backed up exceeds the capacity of the tape).

TAPE?

TAPE?

Dat be so Ninetees!

Dat be whyI ‘spect dees be some bald stank white mens writin’ this shit ebben doe:

Last Edited March 12, 2024 by Editorial Team in General Concepts, Letter N, Software & Programming.

If’n ya’ll thank you be professnulls and be talkin’ bout TAPES in 2024 den mebbe ya’ll insane in the membrane and need to git in ya’ll’s time mocheen and get up ta speed witda ress of us.

Piece. OUT!

pess. ess. I wrote this Stack during the time that I was trying to back up the second machine. Whereas the PERFECT PROGRAM XP showed progress of how many files were being copied with a percentage bar and estimate of time remaining, Windows 10 a shit piece of fuckware used only to spy and be anti-workware has NO INDICATION THAT IT IS EVEN BACKING SHIT UP OTHER THAN AN ACTIVE TEXT LINK THAT SAYS: STOP.

Gawd help us all from adult autists that write software for SkyNet armaments that can’t tell if they backed up their backups.

P.P.S. BONUS BITCH SESSION!

I forgot I had a tab open when I was composing this to remind me to demonstrate that even the FUCKHEADS THAT WRITE THE SOFTWARE DONT’ EVEN KNOW THEIR OWN FUCKING USER INTERFACES.

I had a shit program that I downloaded years ago on my Win 10 Machine that I wanted off. So I did an uninstall. Now if you don’t know the registry entries during Windows uninstall are always left with mouseturds that are never cleared. I did have enough sense god-gave-a-piss-ant to know NOT to mess with the registry until I had backed it up.

So I went looking for answers and came up with this directly from Microsoft support:

Back up the registry manually Select Start , type regedit.exe in the search box, and then press Enter. If you are prompted for an administrator password or for confirmation, type the password or provide confirmation. In Registry Editor, locate and click the registry key or subkey that you want to back up. Select File > Export. In the Export Registry File dialog box, select the location to which you want to save the backup copy, and then type a name for the backup file in the File name field. Select Save.

What you may not know is that you have to suffer through a half a dozen asshats that pretend that they know what to do while giving instructions that don’t match anything on your screen. So one previous derriere chapeau said that when you get into the registry to export you can SELECT ALL.

When you get into the registry you can ONLY click on ONE KEY folder at a time. CTRL or SHIFT will not allow selection of multiple folders. The microsoft instructions don’t even cover that. I was NOT going to copy a half a gigabyte of material ONE FOLDER AT A TIME. Turns out no matter what directory you chose when you use the EXPORT function there is a tiny little check area thatl allows you to select ALL or a single tree.

HOW FUCKING HARD IS IT TO SAY THAT FOR GOD’S SAKE?

So, why am I Stacking on this other than giving tips on how to preserve data at the same times as your sanity? Because EVERYTHING ELSE IN THIS HELLSCAPE IS ALIGNED TO THIS SAME LEVEL OF INSANITY.

Medicine is NON FUNCTIONAL

Economics is NON FUNCTIONAL

Labor is NON FUNCTIONAL

What is the Cannon of the Church of The Mechanic?



THINGS MUST WORK.