The Mess Of Pot Aim Eye Anne Moon god was named SIN.

Pronounced Shin because of the “S”, “Sh”, and “Sz” shibboleths that no one understands (except maybe Hungarians and Yahoods) therefore no one pays attention to, therefore no one pronounces anything right.

The Sun god trinity of Egypt was Amon Aten Ra. Amen.

Like the early christians DIDN’T know they were invoking the demongod of Pharaohnic Die Nasties every time they ended a preyer…

Atys means Prince.

ILU is the Same Pig Different Lipstick of Shin.

Illuminati therefore is ILU Amon Atys. The EL-Atys. The Elites for apes that don’t know and don’t pay attention to pronunciation and therefore INVOKE the children of the Moon and Sun by calling them by a supposed honorific as if they were Elite at ANYTHING beyond eating massive piles of shit.

The word: Occult means to cover up. Some telescopes have an occulting disk that you can use to blot out the sun or other bright light source so you can see the dim things around it (or even the corona). In the Grand Schema of Things it was thought in the ancient days that Shin/Selene/Moon was more powerful that Shamash/Ra/Sun because the moon could occult (eclipse) the sun. Cover it up. Diminish it’s power.

So there has always been a fight between the Sun (gold) and Moon (silver) Cults.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BFojtIlctDBC/

A casual observer might find it curious that there is such rapacious govern mente obsessive compulsion over moonlight while the tears of the sun is basically allowed to run rampant. I mean: after all the presenter in the video said that moonlight was worth $75 give or take (mostly take) while suntears supposedly broke $5000 (broke more than just the price barrier). That’s quite a disparity for something that has been suppressed to my understanding since before the Hunt Brothers Grimm.

The same scam has been running for some time in the fake AlterNOTive MediSin whirled where monataomic gold is blatant in its HANDS OFF policy by things like the Millie Tarry PsyOps calle the FDA; while there are barking-dog slatherings regarding how bad silver is as a colloid or nanoparticulate in the environment.

Silver may shut down mitochondrial respiration since the Mt inclusions in cells are considered to be ancient bacteria relic symbiotes. Silver can stain nerve cells (it’s used in histology to look for things like dementia). There is no way to get silver out of enzymes if it substitutes for the original metal ion that should be there, although gold can displace silver. But once GOLD gets into the body there is no way to displace that so you are stuck with a permanent metallic antennae stuck to your DNA strands.

Like I said: NO ONE is regulating this this.

Based on the feud of the Sun and Moon cults it is my considered opinion that JFK was taken out of the public eye (Grannie Annie was convinced that he was Sadammed or BeenLadened as a crisis action then retired like Epstein - and Sadman and Benny…) because he was posturing to move the doll ear back to the SILVER CERTIFICATE but the Sun Cult that has held power for a number of millennia would not allow that.

Once I found that you can use silver in microcircuits as a phase conjugate mirror to travel back in time so that a detector can RECEIVE a signal BEFORE it is ever sent… then I thought that whatever the cults were up to there was always an ulterior motive that NO ONE was paying attention to. Given that I’ve been talking about this since 2009 - NO ONE IS PAYING ATTENTION.

Given that I’m a Know A Lot not a Know It All, if I could make a phase conjugate mirror like the old Temple to Diana the moon goddess in Rome aka: Same Pig Different Moonstick of Artemis in Greece. Then I would have time traveled the fuck outta here or just stayed in that hall of silver mirrors until the world decayed to dust.

So, if you watched the video (surprisingly, many don’t and my viewing stats for this Stack are going steadily down again) then you will know that NO ONE IS PAYING ATTENTION to what the Sun Cult is doing to regulate the Moon Cult with increasing constriction of the anaconda.

This transcends economics since Lysander Spooner in the late 1800s proved that both gold and silver were mere commodities - never money - so the money scam is just a distraction to keep you away from what I’ve been saying for 17 years, and perhaps away from things that I am completely unaware of.

Irregardless, as engineers say, this STILL has an economic impact and a survelliance state impact and all of this was to be expected because we are in an inexorable entropic state here in Hell so things in decay and things decaying at an accelerated rate are to be expected.