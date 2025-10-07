I’ve told this story before, but as I was sitting in the Law Lie Bury of the University of ILL Annoyed there was a vertical banner outside the windows where the word: ILLINOIS was printed on it from top to bottom. Given that I have Lyz Dexia I read it from the bottom to the top as:

Sion ILI.

Sion, of course, being the Sun Cult of the Yahoodim and ILI being the chief god of the Yahoody Babyonians of which Bava ILI (the Gate of the Great God ILU) was named.

We’re in a goddamned SIM.

Today I heard the Attorney General (a MILLIE TARRY designation) of ILL Annoyed complain that he is filing a suit against Drumpf (a Yahood) for deploying National Guard troops in Chicago. Pritzker, being a Thug (the Thuggi cult would randomly strangle people to deth for their god Kali) of the WEF (that Drumpf also is a Thug of), who I think looks exactly like the mascot of Bob’s Big Boy burger joint is no more the adversary of Drumpf (both being Yahoods) than Hollywood stars having fake spats to make news in the tabloids.

University of ILL Annoyed.

Together for GOOD so as to imply forever yoked to slavery.

Together for GOOD so as to imply that Good is Evil and Evil is Good.

Invited to light the candles thus making him a Menorahty Leader. Nice to see that Black Folk are behind their Yahoody masters and muzzled…

When entertainers were no longer relevant or used up by their handlers a common ploy to get back into the publick eye was the fake a fight with someone especially if they were close friends. Boths sides were in on it because the phrase:

No press is bad press is a dual entendre.

No press is bad because you are not actively being seen.

And press of any kind even if it is bad is a good thing because you are being seen.

This entire Dog & Pony Show (someone’s getting fucked out of this stage presentation) is a setup so that Drumpf can align the New Jerusalem with the old one with HARMED SOL DIERS ON THE STREETS. The At Torn Knee Gene Her Rail said that Drumpf said that he wanted american city streets to be training grounds for the National Gaurd. Those are words of whar.

Is Ra EL has always been under millie tarry occupation from the beginning so the image of armed Thuggis is a comfort to those Kept Animals who refuse to acknowledge that their own demise via the Hunta is just one Order away.

Details don’t matter here.

Points of Law (there is no law) don’t matter.

This is merely the pretext for the introduction of a fully militarized State in Region 5 (the number of deth) of the Rockefeller divisions of North America into uber cell blocks of the open air prison.

ILL Annoyed always was a shithole. Now it will be even more shitholeyo.