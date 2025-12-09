“What’s that?”

”Nutsedge. That’s some bad shit.”

”Why’s that?”

”Because it spread by rhizomes.”

Actual conversation between a Stickman and a Pharmwhore.

Thing of it is: In the 1970s when Roundup became the semen of death for the entire world, pharmwhores were ecstatic about roping (they used wicks brefore it was sprayed into every molecule of the Ea-rth) it across Canadian thistle and other rhizomous ‘weeds’ because it “translocated” (one of the very few 4-syllable words that pharmwhores memorized to make themselves feel smart beyond “genetics” but that was only 3 syllables). There was a time when you only had to TOUCH a weed with roundup and it would die and the death would follow all the way to the taproot or laterals.

Time came that, just like everything else, SUPERWEEDS arose under the pressure of the manganese-chelator that were worse than the shit that they previously put up with under the Curse of Hadam.

Gen Isis 3:17-19 And unto Adam he said, Because thou hast hearkened unto the voice of thy wife, and hast eaten of the tree, of which I commanded thee, saying, Thou shalt not eat of it: cursed is the ground for thy sake; in sorrow shalt thou eat of it all the days of thy life; Thorns also and thistles shall it bring forth to thee; and thou shalt eat the herb of the field; In the sweat of thy face shalt thou eat bread, till thou return unto the ground; for out of it wast thou taken: for dust thou art, and unto dust shalt thou return.

I wonder if Hadam ever cursed the Canadians for their thistles? I wonder if he ever got underneath a SIX-FOOT TALL BULL-THISTLE that was six feet wide and the shape of a Hershey’s Kiss Christmas tree, with a bean hook to try to cut it off at the base that had to be about 3-inches thick (cow manure really grows BIG weeds) but only managing to pull the upper branches down on his back for that nice histamine-sting while being harrangued by DEER FLIES DOING THEIR DAMNEDEST to imitate the sting of a thistle while the bitches were trying to suck your blood and probably give you lyme since this was the 1970s…. ???

All this background shit from the word: Rhizome?

We are in Continuum….

So, after I learnt about the dreaded Nutsedge all those years ago, I looked it up. Turns out it had a folk history in the Midwest (not the Mid East like Egypt) as a survival food source due to the tiny little tubers underneath. I think at one point I pulled some up but they were so small that for me it was impractical to bother with them.

Butt as Ewe can Sea, such memories never leave me because my association processor in my Continuum monitor always has an anchor to any old + new fact.

I had NO FUCKING IDEA that Sedge was a staple in Egypt. I never even looked at it as an invasive weed. It liked to occupy mucky ditches where practically fuck-all would grow any whey.

But Pharmwhores are opinionated bastards that punch a timeclock for their chemical and genetical overlords so they merely vomit the party line.

I guess at that level, the A.I. suggesting this video on disappeared food to me, that I then pass on to you because I think it has merit, has the lesson: that although I am a Know Alot and can relate such Alotness to memories going back to the 1970s, I had no idea about the provenance of a plant that really begs HOW THE FUCK A PHARAONIC PLANT GOT INTO THE GRAIN GHETTO?

Obvously, the plant did survive the chemical hollow cost, but god nose what kind of mutations it sustained along the way since my Chapter Food Weapons that finally made it into

outlines that by 1900 AD when the Cunt Trollers had discovered Mummy And Duddy’s Ray Gun they were shooting every goddamned thing on the planet with it thus destroying the ‘genetics’ of every food plant known to man at that time, so 70-years later they were just catching up to their Pharaoh Nuts Cereal. Stays Bandaged, Even in Milk!

So whether it is biological, botanical, or just memory, the fuckers try to ERASE EVERYTHING.

Some things are a little harder to wipe from the SIM processor.

IF YOU CONTROL THE MACHINE.

You control the Slaves to the Machine.

The A.I. also suggested this, so I obliged at 1.5X speed and was not disappointed, given that I am a Machine-head and have been fascinated by self-regulated steel for most of my life.

It takes you on a historical romp of varying dates with their oldest feature being built and running for 615 years (damn, I can barely get out of bed after a few years), but the most notable for me was the 1951 computer that they called:

THE WITCH

use to calculate ATOMIC REASEARCH data…

Come the fuck on!

What these sick fucks have been up to has been OPENLY ADVERTISED FOR CENTURIES!!!

So, whether it is disappeared food of kings, or disappeared machines that would still be functional today (I just got my new EYE phone! Eye of Newt. It lets the Coven see what I’m doing), the PATTERN is the same but the average ape is not even conscious of what is going on around them.

Some of us suspect that the Hollow Deck is slated for an upgrade so that all that upsets me now will be of no consequence.

Beam me up, beam me down, beam me around - just get me the fuck outta here!