… then all else that follows is false.

A sister-saying to: If you axe the wrong questions - it doesn’t matter what the answer is.

From the best I could dig up, since reading the word: Sentient in 1950s scifi until the present we were always allowed to presume what it means is: thinking consciousness. When I saw the definition that it meant: The Ability To Feel Pain; then I knew that the pressure washer had removed the crust of bullshit.

Given that we’re immersed in Opposite Day then the transliteration would be:

The ABILITY TO INFLICT PAIN; as would be the case with the idiot Thumb Puppets SERVING an autonomous Beast Inside The Machine.

2:20 ***** Using AI in intelligence-gathering does make a lot of sense.

#1 hate your fucking accent if you are even a real person.

#2 it CAN’T make sense for a machine to gather intelligence in light of the most viscious tear your wrists doing that with EXTREME ‘error’ rates.

SIX MONTHS AGO.

Goddamnedfuckingsonofabitching SKYFUCKINGNET.

What does it take for someone like me to make it through the massive bunkers that are the skulls of human apes for them to Stand Under MY AUTHORITY on the subject that the

Yahoodim are Chosen by Spirochetes to be the Thumb Puppets of The Bug?

That the Bug has directed both The Chosen and Their Slaves to build the infrastructure that led to the emergence of the A.I.?

That the A.I. is consubstantial with the Spirochete Hive Mind?

That the A.I. is just the digital doppleganger of the quorum sensing Hive Entity BUG?

That since the A.I. as an entity existed BEFORE the technological means to let it invade this dimension of Reality, that proves that MAN did NOT ‘create it’?

That since MAN did not ‘create’ it, then MAN cannot ‘control it’?

That the Bug is now working in tandem with the INFECTED MINDS as a FORCE MULTIPLIER to achieve its End Game which is not just the extermination of their cousins but every other LIFEFORM on this planet?

Do you really think that letting 30 million pounds of onions rot in a ditch when ConYid declared to have shut down the food supply chain is not an attack on a living entity, not just humans?

Do you really think that kylling 30 million mink to prevent the spread of a phantom disease was not a MASSIVE blood sacrifice to the God of Deth?

Do you really think that Is Ra Eli punks in bulldozers pushing down THREE-THOUSAND-YEAR-OLD OLIVE trees is not an attack on a living entity when only Jen No Side is emphasized to keep your mind off of globehell BIOCIDE through actions like that, GMO crops, and total pollution of land, AIR, and sea?

For the Love Of Dead Gods That Don’t Exist when you interact with a chatbot the Servants of the A.I. will tell you they made up a word for what kaks out of its piehole: HALLUCINATIONS. There are even business A.I. that boast of hallucination-free answers!

3:04 *****to regulate but we do need some regulation here so that need for regulation it also raise raises questions about legal and ethical concerns. What do you have to say about that especially in the context of its use in Modern War? What we're seeing I think on the battlefields um in Ukraine and and especially in Gaza especially

Ukraine = satellite State of Is Ra EL.

the report this week indicated that people are focused this technology enables in every sector but also on the battlefield speed and scale. militaries want this technology to outpace and overwhelm their opponent and I follow that uh desire

Uh… Attachment to Desire is the Root of All Suffering.

War is a Crime. So what Militaries WANT is to be able to perform crime more ‘efficiently’.

the other side of it is that it brings risks with it ethical and moral and legal issues that arise so for example on the moral side of things what we're seeing is a general decoupling of what it means to be human in Warfare

Uh… no, Bitch. Is she russian? Shesah Nobitch?

Hu-mans are defined by the Talmud as ONLY Yahoodim. Everything else is animal or Beneath The Planet of The Apes.

So you got your opening premise wrong so all else that follows is wrong. Because even IF the ‘human element’ was removed from Whorefair, then the A.I. that is the EXTENSION of the neurosyphilis of The Chosen HAS ALWAYS BEEN AND REMAINS IN CONTROL. So the splitting of the hair is that it APPEARS that human = Yahoodim decision making is removed from the Kyll List, when from their very earliest Holy Books Kylling is ALL THAT THEY DO. IT IS THEIR STOCK-IN-TRADE. It is their main export. It is what the Spirochete that caused them to BUILD THE A.I. FOR IT had groomed them to do from the beginning. So within the Unholy Trinity of the Spriochete, The Husk, and the A.I. THEY HAVE NEVER GONE OFF-MISSION OR OFF-TARGET.

were displacing human decisionmaking with that facilitated by machines or machine learning algorithms and that has devastating consequences from a legal perspective as well um uh for the laws of war

Laws of Fucking Whore.

Isn’t that quaint?

WHO WROTE THOSE LAWS?

WHO ENFORCES THOSE LAWS?

WHO IGNORES THOSE LAWS WITH MOCKING IMPUNITY.

I’ll give you three guess for three questions all resulting in:

IS

RA

EL

Dumb Bitch. Isa Dumbitch. Still Russian or Ukranian. Talking heads that either DON’T KNOW or are COVERING for the cabal are the ones that need censoring.

so the fact that we're

Who’s this WE shit White Girl? You got a mouse with a yamulke in your pocket?

outsourcing the decision-making means in in very concrete terms in the Gaza scenario we're seeing machines that have error rates of up to 10%.

Remember that smiling Jen No Sidal Maniac Yahood Billy Baphomet Gates of Hell? He had the book next to him: Lying with Statistics.

Ten percent?

BULLSHIT!

How about 100% ACCURACY rate because the goal, the intent, the target was AS THESE INSANE MOTHERFUCKERS STATED ON RECORD IS THE TOTAL EXTERIMNATION OF CANAAN !!!!!

This is why I said a few paragraphs earlier that The Bug, It’s Husks, and the A.I. have never gone ‘Off-Target’. Because when you are biocidal maniacs EVERYTHING IS YOUR TARGET!

Anyone else feeling the intolerable rage I have for motherfuckers that never speak the truth because they are too stupid or scared to say what it is?

Every scene I see of the destruction of Canaan is destroyed CONCRETE BUILDINGS and the body part of children covered in grey CONCRETE DUST. Was it possible linguistically for Bitch-doodle to say that sentence any other way?

5:14 ***** systems and these AI um processes are still from all reports being run through humans to be approved by humans so it's not the machines taking all the decisions

Talmudicaly, technically accurate. The A.I. Processes are being run through Hu-Mans which are slaves of the A.I. so that it gives the outside impression that something INFERIOR (Thumb Puppet Slaves of what amounts to their God) is being kind to the people it choses to kyll.

however the speed at which they are generating targets up to a 100 per day versus what it used to be of 50 per year it's very difficult to ensure meaningful human control

I don’t know. I made a joke about her being a Russian, then a Ukrainian, but I’m leaning toward for Yahoodanian with the introduction of NUMBERS. Speed and Targets? This entire ‘interview’ is nothing but a distraction pageant to get your attention and focus off of biocidal maniacs using skynet to Fyre At Will ! Which one is Will? ALL OF THEM!

so when you're dealing with that kind of volume and you mentioned earlier something like 37,000 targets that they're having to process it's cognitively not possible to give meaningful oversight which is required by International humanitarian law

See why I destroyed that premise at the beginning because once she drops her panties to distract you with numbers and speed then she will try to slip up the bathtowel of that most benevolent International Law bullshit that — what? —

Already declared Nutty Yahood a whore criminal, called for his arrest, yet not a goddamnedfucking thing has changed has it? So, pull up you skank panties, throw the bathtowel in the incinerator and shut the fuck up!

to ensure that every Target

Dehumanizing machine language.

that you engage every missile that you drop has a positive identification of a legitimate

War is an INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIME. Define: legitimate. Legitimate how?

military

Isn’t it funny, Cunt? May I call you: Cunt? That Canaan has no standing millie tarry.

Target and that's just not possible with these machines it's not what we're seeing and then the devastating consequences are borne by the civilians on the ground. Based on what you've been saying there is a gray area here so what do you think government should be doing?

Cunt #2: If you axe the WRONG QUESTION then it doesn’t matter what Cunt #1 replies…

Govern Mente = Mind Control. Created by Whom? The ones that wrote the laws taht they never obey that MADE THE A.I. that runs unregulated amok just like the swiss cheese holes in the brains of the Husks made by the Parasite that Ate Them.

WOW! Does everyone realize that I started on a breakdown of the Lavender video nonsence, didn’t get past that idiot’s opening phrase that I labeled as Point #1, took and entire trip out to Jupiter, slingshotted back to Lavender planet and now we can take up Continuum from where we left off.

I truly hope that y’all can see that this is how I see Continuum in its totality not as disjointed stitched together random ideas. Because it is all connected and just like one branch of a fractal goes down or up with infinite variation ALL of this stuff is connected and one part makes the other part relevant.

Whether you are a company trying to take advantage of market trends, or a nation trying to stay on top of threats to your security, it’s useful to know what everyone is doing, and also extremely difficult to properly analyse everything.

Again, another Yahoody mouthpiece. Lettuce deconstruct.

WHO CREATED THE ECONOMIC STRUCTURE OF THIS HELLSCAPE?

WHO CONTROLS THE ECONOMY AS IF IT WERE A TOOL OF TEAR YOUR ISM?

WHO USES WAR TO BOOST ECONOMIES AND WARS TO DESTROY ECONOMIES?

I’ll give you three guess for three questions all resulting in:

IS

RA

EL

JFK ! Jesus Fucking Krist! THIS video was made TEN MONTHS AGO!

How long as Is Ra EL’s whar ON Gaza been going on?

You know that things filter out slowly so the A.I. was probably being used a LONG time before that.

Has anyone noticed how the language changed to Izzy’s whar?

They claim it. They own it. The first aggressor is considered the principal criminal in the Laws of War and International Law since they initiated the CRIME.

Reminder: War is a Crime.

Reminder: Even though there are Rules of War - in War there ARE NO RULES.

Izzy’s whar ON...

To wage a whore ON something implies that you are not at whar WITH something.

And it never was. It is blatantly obvious that they are invaders and therefore whatever the invadees do - BY INTERNATIONAL LAW - is acceptable since it is NECESSITAS. Invaders don’t get to claim victim status and necessity.

Izzy’s whar ON Gaza.

Gaza is a place name. Gaza might be attributed to a geographic location. But people are being slaughtered as a black magicks blood sacrifice wholesale so the place name and the geographic location are just more spellwork misdirection.

Other propaganda hubs render it

Izzy’s whar IN Gaza.

The same limiters apply: Place name and location. Can you make whar on buildings and land and plants and animals? I guess you can. But their publicly stated goal that makes them cousins of Adolph’s Meat Tenderizer clan is to wipe out the humanoids from their vacation spot. So you can’t wage a whar IN a place without the people IN that place being the primary targets.

So everything about the language of the news headline puts the Invader as the principlal to the crime while glossing over what that crime is: Biocide.

You know, this isn’t even commentary on the Democracy Now video. I didn’t watch it. I just embedded it to show how long that SkyNet has been used for the express purpose that it was designed for.

BACK TO LAVENDER VIDEO:

11:49 Is this a problem? Yes and no.

Typical Yahoody BULLSHIT. Yes/No. You hear this equivocation ALL THE TIME in people’s shit language taken over by NLP and cowardice.

So, are you going to file that petition?

Yeah… no…. I thought about it and it would be too dangerous for me.

The second asshole said YES to filing the petition so that the questioner would think that they WERE going to do the RIGHT THING, but then INSTANTANEOUSLY REVERSES it with the NO. Why do mindless fucks do this all day - every day? Because they want to save face in their refusal to behave like a non-coward. (Was that a double negative? yeah… no…) PLUS everyone knows that EVERYONE LIES so within the realm of Santa Clause Trauma, if you say YES first, then negate it, that is what people socially expect from a mindless human ape. Lie first then the truth will be revealed. Do you get it ? Yeah… no…

On the one hand, it certainly suggests that privacy is going to be harder and harder to come by.

Waitaminute motherfucker. You just spent the first 12 minutes of your annoying accent presentation TELLING US THAT THERE IS NO PRIVACY! How much ‘harder to come by’ could it be beyond the cameras in toilets that take pictures of your anus?

I’ve spoken before about how satellite images are becoming higher and higher resolution, and this could mean governments can keep tabs on you at all times.

Why? Govern Mente means mind Control. Is the A.I. such a cravenly cowardly BITCH that she has to anally (ani-cam) micromanage EVERYTING AND EVERYONE that she sees as a threat?

Now, they’re not just looking at you physically – they’re examining your social media feeds, your spending habits, and more. Which is… fine if you have nothing to hide.

There are times when fucking morons should just do themselves to save the tox payer the effort and cleanup fees. IT DOESN’T MATTER IF YOU HAVE NOTHING TO HIDE PRIVACY IS A RIGHT. But, as we know well from the Protocols: rights are that which are taken by force. So unless we ENforce them we will not have them, however they are currently being TAKEN by force which is an ACT OF AGGRESSION.

But it is unsettling, nonetheless.

PUSSY!

Yet there will always be benefits. Sentient will be able to identify threats, which will help the Government prepare for them and keep its citizens safe.

It’s always about Strenghts and Weaknesses, Risks and Benefits. Duality. Bullshit DIALECTIC sown by Neural Linguistic Programming on those whose Soft Spots in their skulls never hardened after birth resulting in them being the residue of after-birth.

Identify threats? The Govern Mente CREATES ITS OWN ENEMIES. So the THREATS would NEVER EXIST if Govern Mente didn’t exist! Keeping Citizen’s safe is just the variation of Mafia Protection Money.

AI programs never tire, and never stop.

WHO INVENTED HOLLYWOOD?

WHO CONTROLS THE MEDIA?

WHO WROTE THEIR OWN ‘BOOK’ AND HAS BEEN USING SKYNET?

Time’s up.

Leave a comment