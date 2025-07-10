Picking up from the last Stack, this is the third book in which I had a Timeline that ultimately got incorporated into the workbook of the same name:

But it has so much more…

Morning Lark axed me years ago, “It’s not about Fluoride is it? I’ve read all I can handle on that topic.”

“No,” I assured her, “its about Iodine for the most part but the surprise is Bromine.”

The Halogen series in the periodic chart of the EL e Mentes USED TO BE:

Fluorine

Chlorine

Bromine

Iodine

Astatine

Nadine (salty-girl from the deep south…)

Boy, have I been out of what passes for science for a LONG TIME.

Here’s a lively discussion we had in the comments of the previous stack:

Aquabraintv I was thinking the other day that a lot has happened since 2011 and the last entry. Co Vid, AI etc. I did a simple search and asked Google if any elements were added after 2011 … Four new elements have been added to the periodic table after 2011. These elements, with atomic numbers 113, 115, 117, and 118, completed the seventh row of the periodic table. They were officially named nihonium (Nh), moscovium (Mc), tennessine (Ts), and oganesson (Og), respectively. * 2016: The four new elements, previously known by their temporary names (ununtrium, ununpentium, ununseptium, and ununoctium), were officially recognized and named. * Element 113 (Nihonium): Discovered by RIKEN in Japan. * Elements 115 (Moscovium) and 117 (Tennessine): Discovered by collaborations between the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna, Russia, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. * Element 118 (Oganesson): Discovered by the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research in Dubna and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. Patrick Jordan I like how they go through lengths to prove how clever little Circus Poodles they are. Was there any mention of the HALF-LIFE decay of those 'elements'? They are here so briefly (synthetically) that they snuff faster than you can say: Pass the nose-tobacco! You really have to lve the U.N.untrium, etc. Un - Un. Two negatives make a positively charged radioactive isotope? It's really too much for me to bear since I had to vomit stuff like this to get a 'grade' in cull ledge but knew the whole time it was bullshit with no intrinsic, practical value. No doubt (not the band) they've been shooting those decay products into people... . Just to see... Exit stage left Hopium was originally thought to be just positively charged believium, from the oscillation of ignorium or inconveniencium contamination....bloody scientissies can't even create a controlled environment. Patrick Jordan I think I got exposed to the negatively charge Believium at birth. It's original designation was Fatalismium. No wonder I've never had Hopium breakdown products in me. Thanks for clearing that up with some activated charcoal and beer. I knew a guy who worked at the Batavia site. He said that they would read HOT at the detectors in the hallway. Management would just shrug and say: Have some more beer... Exit stage left Back in the Quack Ages, a deity named Simon Sayer was said to have discovered a helliment called unconvincium, witch was often mixed with remainium and beer to create nuclear confusion and precipitate giveafuckium fallout.

I just now upon cutting and pastifying this into place saw the genius of: Nukeer conFUSION !

Patrick Jordan Are there specific measurements to the titration of this remedy? Or is it just tossing them in a beaker until they fizz? OK Ha! Ha! Ha! Giveafuckium fallout! Such entertaining life enhancing humor. Great remedy for the fuckium shoved into our minds every day. Thank you.

I didn’t know that they were WASTING TOX DOLL EARS ‘finding’ elements that have a halflife shorter than most elevator farts. So I was Sir Prized to see that there was an addition to the Halogen series that for all intents and porpoises is TOTALLY FUCKING USELESS.

So, now, to be fuck-checked, I guess I must render the list:

Wow! What a collossall waste of Timeium. All of this spawned off of a book that was spawned off of me tripping across a Congressional Record in the Year of Roswell, 1947, on the topic of Iodine in salt.

To this day I have etched into my Read Only Memory the fact that Syphilology (the study of SYPHILIS) was folded into DERMATOLOGY.

Well, of COURSE it was!

If you’ve ever seen even hand-drawings of a Gumma lesion of advanced syphilis you will know why the Yahoody Brothers HerxHammer rose to international whar crime fame.

One of the two FRAUDS was a dermatologist who used the proscribed prescriptions for The Shepherd’s Disease of Arsenic, Antimony, and Mercury (oh my!).

Herxheimer Lie / Healing Crisis; 8:44 min; 706 views; 8 years ago.

Yes! you CAN make the OUTWARD SIGNS of syphilis go away.

However, Howard:

Lida Mattman said that antibiotics just turn spirochetes into CELL WALL DEFICIENT STEALTH ORGANISMS so the skin lesions that would make any reasonable person run away from a syphilitic in mortal fear, are GONE! but the INFECTION RAGES ON UNSEEN BY THE IMMUNE SYSTEM that was causing the skin lesions in the first place. Thus syphilis is now embedded in the human frame kept below the surface by doping animal foods with antibiotics.

That’s one thing that was embedded in my mind since first reading the Congressional Record. The other thing is that ACNE (not the Road Runner corporation ACME) was ALSO lumped into Dermatology (along with syphilis) which really calls into question the origin of THAT Liver disease! Turns out (spoiler but still buy the book) that BROMINE can cause severed Acneitis. The excitation of that halogen on the scourge of all teenage americans as spoken of by the syphilis-accredited docked whores of Time of Roswell got me wondering what the connection might be, ever since.

Bromine is that fantastic HYPNOTIC drug that you can find in pool chlorine; Sunny-D non-fruit, non-drink; bread; and in chilren’s clothes and bedding so the little darlin’s don’t get burnt too bad in a fire when mummy or duddy fall asleep with a lit cigarette. Of course the Devil’s Bargain of the exchange for third degree burns for untold illness and endocrine disruption from the bromines are the price to be paid in dealing with said Devil.

So, Assaulted covers the toxicity of Potassium Iodide, the toxicity of Bromine, hardly a mention of Fluorine, Chlorine, Astatine, or Tennesse Tickamine.

The turd and final Timeline is in there.

The last two chapters of the book outline the Family-Line History of those who have done this to us. There is never a point in highlighting the crimes unless you name the criminals.

If SAVOR had an “I” in it then your Eye would be your SAVIOR.

Keep an Eye Out. Might want to pop it in your mouth every so often to keep it moist.