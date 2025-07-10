VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

We are under (_x_) 🧂!!

You prompted me to think of the 3-ingredient cocktail they use to put prisoners down.

Sodium thiopental or pentobarbital ... meant to prevent pain during execution

Pancuronium bromide ... stops breathing & muscle movement

Potassium chloride ... induces cardiac arrest.

So tell my WHY there are 3 ingrediants in bottled water. Potassium chloride being ONE of them. Magnesium Sulfate & Calcium chloride being the other next to WATER.

I'm no chemist, but I feel like we are all in the chair pre-mortem with sorcerers using their alchemy to complete the cycle.

PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
3d

Thank you. It is a great book. Great art-tickle and comments. For me, salt from nature is definitely of great use and very conservative. Seems more conservative then liberal. From my recent axe-per-ouce you really do not need any sugar or pre-packed prepared sub-stances to conserve your fruit or vegetables. But then, the concept of salt in nature is some-how mixed with the chemistry concept of salts, bases and acids and used inter-change-able on inter-nation-null cream level on the label-inks or where-ever it fits. From epsom salts to calcium chloride you mention, they are all salts but they are salts by chemistry means. All-scam-mists I mean all-chemists could not possible pick worse naming.. It should be like in a sour example, the word sour is miles away from the word acid. No wonder, this is one reason for sure we do not hydratate.. Bio-weep-pawn laboratory acids, mull-theory bases a saint salts.

