As has been the case of late: whenever you type something for the A.I. to vomit an answer to, the flavor and smell of the vomit is now only what IT had for dinner NEVER what you FUCKING ASKED IT FOR!

I mean: Gesus on a Gyrosope! I’m as smart as the fucking machine, so when I type in:

homeopathic rubric I wish I had never been born

the first & keywords: Homeofuckingpathetic and Rube’s Brick SHOULD have tainted all the returns with that very phrase which is the hallmark of those who have the Syph.

Witch, of course, is EVERYBODY, but that notwithstanding, I expected the fucking machine to get right-to-it, not FORCE me to put in extra limiters like:

homeopathic rubric I wish I had never been born syphilis miasm

which then and only then got me away from the New Age and Old Psychology BULLSHIT of those dealing with a thought in their head that they pretend that they can ‘think’ away when there is a batallion of corkscrews eating the very essesence of what holds their brains together.

For foundational context I have had the singular displeasure of being around Family all of my Life. I am convinced beyond persuation to the contrary that They can SMELL Not Them, so the displeasure for them to me is mutual. Having been around them too much and being a Pattern Recognizer all of my life, I noticed that:

They hate themselves.

When you hate yourself you CANNOT LOVE ANY ONE OR ANY THING ELSE.

therefore:

They hate their own. With a twist. They have inter-tribal solidarity even though they can’t stand themselves or each other so despite them having internecene war for 5784 years they still rally for the good of the Hive in numbers. Whereas they have BRED and BEATEN the solidarity trait out of their slaves. There is one exception to the Three Clans working together.

That’s been going on since 1409 B.C. because Gawd told them to.

That’s 3434 years.

More on the Voice inside their heads that is their G-d coming up, because that is solely what this stack is about.

They are The Chosen. What that means is that when spirochetes were burrowing their way up through the muck millions to billions (that’s probably all bullshit) years ago, it found the best match in some Opposable Thumb Puppet Apes that would do its bidding without question.

Given that this is an alien mind parasite infection, then the hosts might be conflicted with something steering them like that tiny alien in Men In Black inside the head of the robot that only LOOKED human. Which would then start a cascade within Continuum that becomes self-referential and explains nearly the whole damned Universe as it has been sold to us:

IF you have an infection, and you can’t stand it, lettuce say that you have a feeling:



I WISH I HAD NEVER BEEN BORN.

due to that infection,

THEN you would HATE YOURSELF.

BECAUSE you hate yourself, you CANNOT love anyone or anything else and so you are committed (should be committed in a looney dungeon) to the Path of Evil.

See? Nicely bound up in a ball of steel string that even a cat can’t unravel.

DEATH & DESTRUCTION

https://www.homeobook.com/disgust-destructive-syphilinum/ Dr L Venkateshwar Reddy ABSTRACT:

Syphilinum, a homeopathic nosode derived from the syphilitic virus,

The VDE (Viruses Don’t Exist) Analytes shouldn’t get excited about this because even contemporary writers use the idioms of the 1800s when the early writers didn’t know a virus from their asshole. Syphilis is a spirochete in its own Phyla with as about as much in common with Bacteria as the comparison of Apples to Orangutans. Syphilis SHEDS the entire line of Herpesvirales viruses that are nothing more than self-assembling nanomachines just like the RECOGNIZED endotoxins of BACTERIA. Just because you want to bob your head between your knees and mantra that Viruses Don’t Exist doesn’t mean they’ll go away. And… you look shitty in spandex.

presents a distinctive profile marked by morbid fascinations (particularly with death and decay), compulsive cleansing rituals,

Hand-rubbing is a stigmata of the same action of hand-washing that the God-Thing insisted the Chosen do to remain ‘pure’; witches absofuckinglootley funny since the God-Thing (neurosyphilis) IS AN INFECTION.

and self-destructive tendencies.

Self hate.

Characteristic psychological features include depressive hopelessness, psychic phenomena, and concealed sadistic impulses,

In the marketplace, maybe… on the whirled stage it is All Bets Off Free-For-All of unbridled carnage all day every day in Hell.

often masked by outward passivity.

We’re just a poor, oppressed, minority! Says the Glutted Oppressive Majority.

Physical manifestations include worsening nocturnally encompass degenerative pathologies (bone caries, ulcerations), neurological disorders,

The hallmark of neurosyphilis and neuroborelliosis.

But do you see? Can you see? because the mind control in even my top people is so secure that I get vague assent that the concepts are heard but NEVER the signs that they are at all UNDERSTOOD:

It was neurosyphilis INFECTION that drove the Not Sees (who are Family, just with another name just like the Iraqis were Bathists which is Not Sees under a different name) to bioprospect for LYME in north Africa (which is the general designation of the Middle East which is a bullshit deflection for North East Africa focused in the Great Rift Valley).

Spirochete calleth unto Spirochete and the corkscrews doth entertwince like demonic bottle openers to pop the tops of the Chosen and their Goy that the Hive mayeth be complete upon the face of the Ea-rth. Book of Jordan, Chronicle of Spirals, Chapter 5, verse 5.

Just like in EVERY scifi movie where an alien invader that gets into the brain of a human then drives that human to then facilitate the infection in others, the bioprospecting instigated BY the Bug FOR the Bug is the REAL LIFE TEMPLATE of where those ideas came from.

Previously Syphilis, and today Lyme, are fully contagious diseases by ALL body fluids ticks need not apply.

https://www.lymeepidemie.nl/transfer-lyme-disease/?lang=en

https://www.treatlyme.net/guide/can-lyme-be-sexually-transmitted-yes

The Russians alone used WWII as the most powerful method of rayping syphilis into every country they invaded/liberated. The US soldiers were perhaps the most willing syphilis vectors in history.

and syphilitic sequelae. Its clinical utility is pronounced in treatment-resistant cases with this psychophysical constellation, especially where conventional remedies fail.

Psychophysical is a smear of the Psycho Somatic lie, when it is obvious to anyone who syphilis hasn’t gutted their brain can see: That SOMATO psycho = the Bugger ate your brains, now you’re nuttier than a fucking fruitcake IS THE ONLY EXPLANATION!

The remedy’s action spans the syphilitic miasm’s destructive tendencies, addressing both mental and structural deterioration.

Obsession with Death & Destruction.

I ask YOU to evaluate who is bent on those two goals?

Homeopaths will refer to MIASMS.

miasma(n.) 1660s, “effluvia arising from the ground and floating in the atmosphere, considered to be infectious or injurious to health,” from Modern Latin miasma “noxious vapors,” from Greek miasma (genitive miasmatos) “stain, pollution, defilement, taint of guilt,” from stem of miainein “to pollute,” from possible PIE root *mai- (2) “to stain, soil, defile” (source of Old English mal “stain, mark,” see mole (n.1)). Earlier form was miasm (1640s), from French miasme. Related: Miasmatic “pertaining to or caused by miasma;” miasmal “containing miasma;” miasmatous “generating miasma.”

https://www.thehomeopathicacademy.com/s/pages/theory-of-miasms THEORY OF MIASMS IN HOMEOPATHY Posted by: Dr. Ria Thakral The Miasmatic Theory as devised by Dr Samuel Hahnemann has proven to be the most debatable and lest understood Principles in Homeopathy. Theory of Chronic Diseases and Miasms is considered as one of the 7 Cardinal Principles on which Homeopathy as a Science is based upon. But however much we try to understand this concept from the very source I.e. the Organon and Chronic Diseases, there comes an obstacle of comprehension. The language and context of the writings by Dr Hahnemann is difficult to comprehend for any and everyone in these modern times.

Well said!

Sammy was a german who spent too much time in a closet pounding milk sugar into mercury for - - -

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS?

A

REMEDY

for

SYPHILIS !

I shit thee not for thine are all my favorite turds in the punchbowl.

I am the MASTER of Continuum, so I SEE all of these connections instantaneously because they are all there at all times in and on the sphere of facts so they are inseparable but time and the linearity of language forces me to try to parse them out to you so you can see it with MY EYES.

So, Sammy was a contemporary of Jenner. Among the UNKNOWN shit/pus/pollution/corruption that Fast Eddy was fucking into people, was SYPHILIS. This was Creighton’s theory, a contemporary of Crookshank. That the Vacciniae from cow genitals was not cowpox or small pox or pox corn with butter before the main feature, but the MAIN FEATURE was that Jenner and ALL OF HIS DEMONS WERE SCRATCHING SYPHILIS INTO EVERYONE.

So, Hahnemann (a Mason) HAD to know what Jenner (A Jesuit and a Fellow Mason) was up to. It ended up a three stooges skit where Moe was inserting disease in one end and Curly was trying to remove it out the other.

No wonder no one can figure out what Hahnemann was on-about.

A MIASM was thought of as a chronic manifestation of traits/diseases that were said to be inherited. This was before the days of genes so it was thought to ‘run in families’. But then SYPHILIS ran in families like suppurating sores.

Even today the Docked Whores blame bad genes and family lines when it was A Family Line that introduced the pus into the world population that has corrupted the minds and genes of every living being since.

So, Syphilis was classified as a MIASM in homeopathy because even in the 1800s Hahnemann pretty much held to the Jordanian notion that EVERYONE HAS IT.

He said that if you got rid of some primary miasms like Sycosis (an unfortunate made-up name for Gonhorrea with HPV) and a few other INHERITED miasms, that taking mercury HOMEOPATHIC remedy could knock out syphilis with ease.

I, being the consumate Sigh Ant Tist that I am, REPLICATED everything from Hahnemann’s Organon, and Chronic Diseases and attempted such miracle !!!

With no fucking suck cess whatsoever.

To which the Mad Hatter German responds in his book with:

Homeopathy is an ART NOT a Recipe Book.

To which the Mad Hungarian say:

FUCK DAT SHIT, HOMEY.

Ok… alright… I be from the South Side of Hungry - Yo?

Hahnemann defines the ‘Miasms’ as the fundamental energetic cause of disease. Yet he created also confusion by using the word Miasm also for nosologic entities.

A Nosode is basically homeopathic Hair of the Dog that Bit You. Despite Hahnemann’s religious FERVOR over the basis of LIKE TREATS LIKE, so that you would treat a vaccine injury with a remedy like bee venom because they satisify the LAW OF SIMILARS, when it came to his miasm theory he bent and broke his own rules because…

well… milk sugar and mercury in the closet.

A Nosode for Syphilis, then would be MADE from syphilis. That’s not the law of similars or like-treating-like. That is using the DOG that bit you to make a remedy for the dog that bit you. All this concurrent with him saying that if you used mercury you could knock out the syphilis miasm without the syphilis miasm concoction.

If any of you can make sense of this then send me a designer straight-jacket that I can zip up with my teeth.

When Hahnemann found a disease, having always the same cause or having always the same lesion or having always the same symptoms, he spoke of Miasm to call that nosologic entity. Then at a certain moment he found Psora, of which he said it is a morbid disorder of the vital force, which he also called Miasm. So, energetic as well as nosologic entities are called Miasmatic.

At first Hahnemann thought that all disease present in the 1800s arose from COFFEE.

I think his insights had merit. He amended them to change the notion that 7/8ths of ALL disease was cause by Psora.

THE ITCH.

Of course he said that Psora aka THE Itch which was derived from SCABIES INFECTION had some convoluted connection to leprosy (THAT DOESN’T ITCH) and went on to promote that notion in his later works maybe mixed in with some eczema and herpes. I can’t remember because I don’t spend time memorizing nonsense.

whoops… there goes 47 years of my life !

There are some connections in continuum with Psora/Itch and Syphilis if you connect the shiny metallic dots that he left in the milk sugar powder on his mixing table.

ONLY Rajan Sankaran has read Hahnemann’s work the same way I did, to sort through the bullshit and get to the PATTERNS that Hahnemann said that we sould NEVER look for (wonder why, brother Mason?) to reclassify his (Sankaran’s) miasm theory to what I hold to be the most informative based on Hahnemann’s work (if we don’t throw the Bathist out with the Bath Water).

I will skip some miasms like Acute which is related to injury in order to focus on the ones relevant to the topic of spirochetes:

Psora = The Itch was a CONCEPT more than a physical reality in Sammy’s tortured mind but it still fits. Spirochetes BURROW THROUGH EVERY TISSUE OF THE BODY!

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1 Alan MacDonald had videos of fetuses and adults with hearts and brains turned to swiss cheese by spirochetes. So yeah… I would say that the corkscrews FUCKING ITCH!!!! Malaria in the form of Nothern Malaria = Babesiosis is as far away as your next undercooked hamburger, and is part of the Lyme Gang. Sycosis is Gonhorrea mixed with HPV where the remedies proscribed by Sammy were VERY curiously ancient remedies used for syphilis. Which then makes sense that he said if you peel away the layers of these other ‘simple’ diseases, then exorcising the demon of syphilis was easy. Why? Because those prior remedies were designed to hunt syphilis! HPV being a herpes that is shed by spirochetes. Cancer, according to Mel Thornberg is CAUSED BY SPIROCHETES. You will RARELY find a condition (and hang onto your pantyhose because we soon will) that does NOT have a direct relation back to spirochetes. Ooopps! Look, it’s the next item: TB and Leprosy are both MYCOBACTERIUM. Spore forming organisms that are made nasty by bacteriophage virus infection (fuck the VDE assholes! Read Lawrence Broxmeyer). To this date I cannot make a DIRECT connection between mycobacterium and lyme of syphilis, but the data pathway is always open.

What is DAMNED curious is that Lida Mattman, formerly the world’s foremost clincal authority on spirochetes, said that TB, Leprosy, and SYPHILIS NEVER WENT AWAY THEY JUST WENT STEALTH due to universal antibiotic use. How curious all three are found together once again? Syphilis is as syphilis does. Iddn’t it inneresting that the SOLE TOPIC of this post is the last in line of INHERITED DISEASE STATES OF ALL OF MANKIND?

Is it any wonder that when afflicted by insufferable itching, Malaria stealing your ability to breathe, STDs, Cancer, and some ancient afflictions that modern science puts sunglasses on but has NEVER DEFEATED, that people just say:

Sun Tzu Maxims:

know yourself know your enemy expect the unexpected.

Lettuce do this in REVERSE ORDER:

Did you ever expect that you were taken over on the inside by an alien beast that is eating you up while telling you what to do? If you didn’t expect that, then how could you ever know to look for such an enemy? If you didn’t KNOW your enemy but the enemy was INSIDE you, then wouldn’t it be reasonable to expect that YOU could be YOUR WORST ENEMY?

Ever have one of those days when there is nearly a voice inside your head giving you a pass on brushing your teeth? That’s the BUGS talking.

Because, unless you Know Yourself in order to have a baseline to compare to, then you CANNOT know what is OUTSIDE OF YOURSELF. But if your ENEMY has already INVADED YOUR INSIDES, then how could you ever distinguish what was truly you and what was the beast?

Existential Angst, much?

But here is an interesting thought: ONLY those who still have the capacity to CONSIDER, let alone attempt to reason out, let alone work towards ERADICATING THE THREAT are not fully under the control of the beast.

So, although it may be an echo from a time when there was an entity/soul inside the husks that now populate Hell, the notion: “I wish I had never been born.” might be the last words and testament of those creatures realizing that had they not been summoned to this Hell Realm by Sex Magicks (hasn’t syphilis always been thought of as a SEXUALLY transmitted disease?) then they would have never been infected and never been enslaved to pure evil itself.

Venera was the goddess of love. Venereal Disease is the disease gotten by the love of god.

God is a Bug.

That Bug is in your head.

That Bug has reigned long enough.

Did someone say: GOLD BUG?

There are many remedies used for syphilis. Among them is metallic gold. I’ve covered this before in my books and Substacks but I don’t know if the Stacks were part of the 137 that were disappeared. The proving for Gold is existential dread, demonically dark thoughts, thoughts of Sue I. Side, and the ever-present wishing one wasn’t born.

Pretty cool stuff for a coveted metal.

Makes you wonder what kind of entity would covet such a metal… ?

Since we are immersed in jeopardy can we play a game of Jeopardy?

Category: Names of races other than Anunaki who are obsessed with GOLD?

I’ll take ELDERS FOR $500, Alex !

I think it is fitting that a text that I wrote in 2015 outlining the theory of Neurosyphilis being the source of all of the Evil in the world is being tied into an examination of different topics/disciplines that are woven by a Master’s Hand into Continuum, so that at least the two Continuum-Level thinkers that I work with and (if there was a balanced universe) countless others can immediately jump off from where I started.

Protocol 1:7. In our day the power which has replaced that of the rulers who were liberal is the power of Gold.

important enough to feature in the opening of the meeting.

Protocol 3:11 ***** We shall create by all the secret subterranean methods open to us and with the aid of gold, which is all in our hands, A UNIVERSAL ECONOMIC CRISES WHEREBY WE SHALL THROW UPON THE STREETS WHOLE MOBS OF WORKERS SIMULTANEOUSLY IN ALL THE COUNTRIES OF EUROPE. These mobs will rush delightedly to shed the blood of those whom, in the simplicity of their ignorance, they have envied from their cradles, and whose property they will then be able to loot.

Treasure of Sierra Madre, anyone? The Native Americans call the yellow stuff the metal that makes white men crazy. Crazy enough to kyll under its influence. So, we have neurosyphilis and a supposed remedy in gold where the Like Treast Like means that if you are fucking crazy in the head then take the remedy MADE from the metal that MAKES you crazy and that should cancel it out.

Protocol 4:5 ***** Their only guide is gain, that is Gold, which they will erect into a veritable cult, for the sake of those material delights which it can give. Then will the hour strike when, not for the sake of attaining the good , not even to win wealth , but solely out of hatred towards the privileged, the lower classes of the GOYIM will follow our lead against our rivals for power, the intellectuals of the GOYIM.

Not for good, not for money, but for HATE’S SAKE, Cap’n Ahab!

Sounds like the miasm of syphilis and its sister Goldy has total control over the minds of men. Deth & Destruction for Deth and Destruction’s sake.

I featured the Somato, first, for a foundation to then later do a deconstruction of the tripe that came up first on the psychological bullshit of Wish I Was Never Born. But the A.I. having already read what I wrote here in real time erased those serach returns that I was going to autopsy. I had one tab of gushing bullshit so rank that I felt dirty just reading it in preparing to destroy it in print, but I won’t even bother because it is senseless to waste my time with vomit that ignores the chemical and buy oh logical assaults that got us to where we are, while telling those who wish they were never were born that life is ‘precious’ and they should flip the narrative by being ‘greatful’ that they are in Hell ! (hey Stockholmers! can I get a cheeze and wonder bread sandwich while you hold me prisoner? I’m only lactose and gluten intolerant!), and that a LOT of people have existential angst. I would fuking imagine if EVERYONE HAS NEURAL SPIROCHETES!

Fuckoff Cunt.

It really was written by a woman, but that deridement was not gender-specific. I was taught by a woman to call men Cunts because it is the highest level of insult available. I learned that years ago and have never stopped laughing since.

Just wanted you all to know: That I don’t single ANYONE out. I’m an equal opportunity hater. There’s plenty of vitriole (sulfuric acid) to spread around so I’ll eventually get to everyone.

========================================================================

So, why?

Why did I spend so much time ‘dropping acid’?

I’m often thinking of the last things that I need to say to make it clear to everyone exactly what we’re up against, so I can get it out there before I sign off. Once I abandon this fruitless work, I will empty my mind of everything except:

Pat see wood.

Pat shape wood.

Pat sweep up dust.

I leave it to the rest of you to make the BUG feel like it wished it had never been born.



