I was criticised (that's better than circumcised) for uploading audio to Substack because it can't be downloaded. So, since Sha Lee had built and empire of Truth Lozenges on Spreaker, I finally broke down (actually I've achieved mechanical dissolution a long time ago) and started a Spreaker-thingy to upload so that you can download.

Here's the link to the episode that me and Ms. MaGoo did on her home state of Northern Carolina. Sweet Home Carolina.

Noffin's free so you have to sacrifice an email address to sign in to Spreaker to get the download.

Let me know if it downloads for y'all.

to listen again:

https://www.spreaker.com/episode/donna-and-me-north-carolina-weather-warfare--62515032

direct download:

https://api.spreaker.com/v2/episodes/62515032/download.mp3

As time allows I will probably put more blather there.

Until then here's a link to what Donna sent me to keep Western Northern Carolina in the memory of a world that has the attention span of a jitterbug on a hot skillet.

Them Hill Folk are TOUGH!

https://rumble.com/v5jl4wd-22-days-and-still-no-help.-hurricane-helene-nc.html

or mebbe what inspired the title to this Substack:

https://rumble.com/v5jfi8j-north-carolina-floods-poison.html

I TOLD YOU SO!

When I saw that Catawba was part of the zone where they targeted their joystick orgy of destruction, I knew that at some point the Radiation Card would be played. It sure took them along enough!

