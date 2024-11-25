There is a difference between that warm feeling of ureen running down your leg because you are scared, vs. the sober realization that unless you do something that you will be toast.

Literhelly.

I’ve posted enough material on the ZOMBIE CARNIVAL of Lie Thee Yum Bat Trees being govern mente-sponsored personalized immolation de Vices to scare the ureen out of any thinking person.

Sew, I rooted around for my defunct metal buckets that can’t hold water (neither can I but that also leads to that warm feeling of ureen running down one’s leg sans fear) with the sole intent of placing them in a strategic location in the home and garage so that the personal immolation devices can be expeditiously removed should they chose to go Mission Impossible at any moment for any reason.

The galvanized metal buckets will add a bonus bouquet of lung excoriating zinc at 1000+F initial ignition temperature and from what I’ve seen of these now-ubiquitous photon torpedoes the flames can reach pretty high so I will also be assembling some heavy gauge garden wire to add height to the bucket handle that will probably not be able to be used as manufactured with a pot’o’smokin’ Element #3 on the Periodic Chart being right below where your hand would be.

This is called Risk Management.

Now, I could just grow a beard, marry my cousin (or someone else’s cousin) say: To Hell with The English and breathe kerosene fumes the rest of my miserable life, or just have a way of getting these threats Out Da Housen (Amish Hood Talk) as quickly as possible before they melt the damned bucket too.

I also must inform that it is best in these modern times to stock a rather large Fire Extinguisher. I have 15-pound ABC Kidde dry chemical Farh Putter-Outters made in Northern Carolina (Salute!) close to each location of the govern mente immolation buckets.

For the record: tape: or CD: the extinguisher won’t/can’t do a damned thing for a metal fyre, an extinguisher is just for all of the other stuff that it ignited on the way out the door as you toss it out to burn itself out.

Just because we live in Hell and just because I like to hammer that realtity home to the hysterically blind: here’s a fine little ditty with REAL BLOOD, not the fake hollyweird kind, that shows that those that don the uniform and are allowed to carrry lethal weapons are rabid dogs that need to be put down and you are in MORE DANGER FROM THEM THAN FROM ANY OTHER THREAT THAT EXISTS.

What you need to realize is that this was all set up by the govern mente FORCING the use (forced commerce = forced intercourse = rape) of the lithium shit that is replacing EVERYTHING. With no warning, no informed consent, no control and no accountability for literally In Cindy Airy devices in EVERYONE’S homes!

Then… the govern mente THUGS show up and under the Yahoody Chutzpuh of the thug saying that he was ordering a man IN HIS UNDERWARE out of his house for the man’s SAFETY then TASERING AND BEATING HIM, he has the audacity under the FAKE YAHOODY Qualified Immune Titty to claim that he was NOT GUILTY and Just Doing His Job.

Sure. As a Demon In Hell, he was telling the truth in that regard: Just doing his job; as the Taser barbs are hanging out of the man’s flesh, where if, despite his large size, it penetrated an organ or if he had a heart condition either aspect could seriously injure or kill him. Not to discount the electrocution poisoning that was apparent just from being tased at least twice.

Equally as pathetic as the entire neighborhood NOT coming out to defend their own against a Dumb Mess Tick Tear Your Wrist decorating him with pitchforks and real pitch and feathers; is whoever the lawyer-thing is that made lame complaints of Tear Your Wrist Tick Threats.

Threats?

The guy was surgically penetrated by a lethal device - there is no such thing as a non-lethal weapon - AND his face was smashed in. That qualifies the qualified I’m Mooned creature as BEING A TEAR YOUR WRIST not just threatening.

Like a fire: this kind of behavior will take off to Inferno-proportions because there is NO ONE stopping it.

Leave a comment