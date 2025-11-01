It seems that I got more work accomplished when I was on dialup than now that I’m on ‘high speed’ where my reaction times are 100X faster than dialup and 100x slower than what is customarily thought of as high speed.

I spent a couple hours today cleaning up the hyperlinks that I was complaining about in the WordPus web builder. It seems that for YEARS people have had the exact same problem with text being rendered as a Warn Her Brothers cartoon after you activate a hyperlink.

I won’t exerpt the exchanges but one woman wrote in about how text would go all Whack A Mole on her and the moderators {or even the company reps?} played stupid like:

They were avoiding her clearly-stated question They had ‘never heard of that before’. They ‘couldn’t replicate it on their test pages’.

Fuckheads.

They made ALL of the palliative suggestions to ‘fix’ it that even a child would know to do, but none of which made any difference for those sufferers (or myself) AND THEN when the woman was so persistant that she wouldn’t leave without an answer they told of some CRR or CSS (don’t know and don’t care what the fuck that is) CODING trick to give their POORLY-CODED PLATFORM A MIND WIPE.

Which is clear evidence that the fuckers knew EXACTLY what was broken and exactly how to fix it.

Of course it took the brave woman several iterations of adjusting one code that was a partial or no-fix only to be told:

Yeah… it worked for such and such, but when you were standing on your head in the lightening storm in the mud you didn’t prop yourself up with your left arm and disrobe with your right arm…. try this OTHER SOFTWARE CODE.

Now, Homey is a Point & Clicker. If I have to go rooting around in some root directory that doesn’t have anything to do with carrots, potatoes or beets (beets are swollen stems NOT roots) I ain’t fucking doing it.

So after they got the poor soul to be upside down in the mud with a metal rod firmly clutched in her toes and properly disrobed they told her that her booby needed to be hanging at an oblique angle during the process so there was one more piece of software fix BEFORE IT WOULD WORK.

And Low! and Hold Bees!

It doth fixeth her problem.

Good for her.

I’m a farm boy. I merely deleted all of the cartoon bullshit text and put in [link] with the hyperlinks inside the brackets. Seen other people who did that on their websites but never knew why until I was afflicted with this webbuilder plague. If those other site builders are not farm boys and farm girls then they are honorary ones for such a simple fix for such a pernicious perennial problem.

Frogs, Locusts, and water turning to blood next…

So, I’m done. As noted, people were so generous to me that I was motivated to get this done before my other plan runs out (and i’ve got better things to do) so I am now a certified website builder and certified insane.

I tweaked some of the pages to be even darker than the day I first wrote them and it gave me such pleasure to be able to reach into the guts of man and pull out a heapin’ helpin’ of fortitude.

A kind of Operation with no Anna Thesia. I owe a lot of my education to The Boys!

The reason is clear: Encoded into all Yahoody media is the trope that you have seen in all sorts of movies where the hero or anti-hero LOSES EVERYTHING making them into an unstoppable foe:

BECAUSE THEY HAVE NOTHING ELSE TO LOSE.

I impressed myself by closing my opening on my Home page with the quote from the Door To Hell in Dante’s Inferno:

Abandon all HOPE , Ye who enter here.

because my last webpage on the site is titled HOPE, so I proceeded to eviscerate that EVIL 4-LETTER WORD with all of the gusto of a samauri at a family picnic.

Open with destroying Hope / Closing with Hope having left the building.

If I have a legacy it will be taking away that which paralyzes the world so that THEY HAVE NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE!

To push the baby bird out of then nest so the only options are to shit and fly!

Pee Ess: As I was writing this an icon came up on my taskbar that showed that My Crow Soft was trying to install updates. Given that the serve us life of Windows 10 expired a few weeks ago, I wonder what kind of spyware those fuckers are trying to embed as going-away presents? This explains why I had the spinning wheel spinning when I was trying to work on the website these past days.

The world will never be free until the last computer engineer is strangled with the entrails of the last programmer. Did I Rot