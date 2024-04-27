Yes, ladies, there is the hypnotic filming of guys repetitiously running big equipment.

Yes, ladies, there is the gratuitous sound of chainsaws running that even I put on mute.

But this dude is FUNNY! in a dry-crispy-could-sure-use-some-motor-oil-to-wash- down-that-saltine-cracker-in-Hell kind of way.

Speaking of Hell… I did put this in the PROOF WE’RE IN HELL section of this Substack because Douglas Firs are dying.

Sure the flat headed borers may have been around a while (and the bugs that kill the trees might have been around a while too - Ba Dump Bump!) but when you subtract the Global Whoring Porn my default conclusion will always be that this is part of a BIOCIDAL agenda that goes so far beyond genocide that the entire planet is at risk of being denuded, c-nuded, be-nuded, but not a-nuded to the point where nothing LIVING is left but Borg Trees will be the only things to persist after the terraforming project (Terror-Forming?) is done.

He hinted at the abject useless nessie the sea monster of Govern Mente agencies who’s policies and NONPRACTICES most likely CAUSED the borer epidemic (see how I can always make this medical/biological? a tree epidemic), so that is why I say that it is not ‘natural’.

Hope you find his gallows humor refreshing. He’s got plenty of spare lumber to start building those gallows for the Other Side.

