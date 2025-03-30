I was in such a hurry to get the last Stack on the US Post Hole Diggers because it took an insane amount of time to re-order the tracking scans and reformat them twice so that they would appear in Snub-Snack the same way that I typed it into my Word Salad Processor, that I forgot to give a brief (I wear underware) history of the Post Hell System.

Connection Machine reminded me, by posting (interesting word) this in the comments of the previous stack.

I got 3:57 (isn’t that an interesting number?) minutes into it before I shut it off.

Sorry, I just can’t stand stupid.

Ben I’ve-got-babies-buried-in-my-crawlspace Franklin got the whole U.S. Post Office going as a way to spy on the inhabitants. Seems if you make a letter with a gum seal on it you can steam it open, read the contents - back in the day they redacted stuff they didn’t like with black ink - then reseal it and send it on its merry way.

For the price of a stamp.

A Penny For Your Thoughts referred to the price of a stamp.

Envelopes have those two open spaces between the flap and the back of the envelope not because its convenient to put a letter opener in there but they had special slotted cylinders that they could wrap up your missive into a tight little wad, pull it through the opening and read your shit (kinda like reading tea leaves but a hole lot smellier) then stuff it back in with the same tool. The Tools that sent the mail would be none the wiser unless they were smarter than the average bear.

Thence cometh the Security Envelope with the printing on the inside so that any hack too lazy to steam or twist could get the jist of the contents by holding it to the light. You might think that in these modern times when they can read the handwritten zip code on addresses as they past through machines going 80 mph that the postal system can’t intrude on your private thoughts and business. But when you check out the interferometric methods that they use to recover ancient texts even if the paper is burnt, then they’ve been reading right through the security ink for decades in the very least.

David Wynn Miller (I don’t endorse him) said that the whole Bahstan Tea Party was a Red Herring for the beef that the Colonists had with their masters over the Stamp Act where the King wanted to slather Brit-ish Royalty all over your letters that were not only private communications but were legally viewed as instruments to keep people out of the Court of the King.

If you were doing back-and-forth in business or even in any kind of dispute the letters (with the official stamp) were as good as if you were in court. Legal documents they was, guvna.

Blacks Law Dictionary had the years of the King Regnant as opposed to any sign of the reigns of Presidents of the U.S. because it’s all Brit-ish too, now iddn’t it luv?

British Accreditation Regency? BAR Ass Sew Sigh A Shun? They weren’t serving drinks.

So the colonists wanted to have their own stamps without the King pissing all over their affairs, hence the PRETENSE for the Re-Volting Whar.

Court cannot be held without a King Regnant so until Lizbet kicked it, techincally there hasn’t been access to true court precedings in a long damned time. Then the insane git took the thrown and all of a sudden some WEF madness started hitting the fan like tea leaves.

No… those were not tea leaves.

I will always refer back to the traitor FDR getting the Administrative State in motion in 1937 where they finally pushed it through by 1947 where the Executive Branch was turned into THIRTEEN

AGENCIES

including the OFFICE of the Press Eye Dent.

Everything organized under the Executive Twig and Ju Dish All Twig were demoted to pretty-much private concerns with all power reverting to Congress just as it was outlined in the Declaration/Constipation to begin with.

When you consider things like the Infernal Removal Serve Ass.

It’s a SERVICE. With Agents.

2:07 a little piece of advice you see an agent you do what we do run you run your ass off.

Fed Her All Burrow of Investment A Shun. Their ghun totters are called: AGENTS. Special Agents. Hard to say if they are developmentally disabled: Special but from the looks of the past two Press Eye Dent Shall runs - Yup!

Bureau. I’ve got one of those. It’s where I keep my stinky socks.

I’ve often mentioned the See Eye Aye = The Company shouldn’t exist. It is a PRIVATE entity that operates against International Law on Spi Ying. But since they are private and they do the dirty work then the US Govern Mente (as if it is anything special or different as an entity encorporated in Delaware) just buys it from them. That act alone should have 140 nations coming down on Old Glory, but this is the intolerable part that the Grape Apes just don’t get. Ewe Knighted Nations. One Whirled Govern Mente. IT’S ALL THE SAME CORPORATION WITH JUST DIFFERENT SUBSIDAIRIES.

That is why mail and freight got rolled back to the founding of this cunt tree when China took over the oft-bankrupt corporation and then granted itself Most Favored Nation status so that when you order ANYTHING on Amazon and beyond that a single brass fitting can be sent OVERNIGHT from China for one penny as can an entire brass fitting fabrication machine.

Penny for your thoughts?

All the while we’re getting rayped without lube on one-ounce packages costing $18.40 that go AWOL for 97 days and come right back to you like a boomerang. More like a boomslang if you are a herpetologist. So as to imply you like snakes - not that you have herpes.

You can’t ‘privatize’ the post office since it was a private GOVERNMENT CONTRACTOR from the beginning. It is just a dinosaur that was fossilized on the surface from mismanagement because there are so so many tits that the government provides to suck the life out of the Tox Payer.

Nothing you ever thought was part of the Govern Mente ever was. They LET you believe whatever you chose while they operate business-as-unusual as they have for nearly 6 millennia. Ignorance is Bliss.

When I saw the guest in the PO video my instant thought as it too often is:

Why does EVERYBODY get their information only from FAMILY?

Iddn’t it curious that there are no carnivores and no vegans in the Matrix? They all eat the same white goo?

Iddn’t it interesting that thoughtful commentators suggested that Morpheus may have thought that Cypher was The One because Morpheus pulled him out of the Connect-a-Bot?