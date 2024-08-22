Since reading the small vignettes in the first opening page of the book The Exocist when I was just 13 (later I actually read the entire book in a day as an adult) that highlighted the horrific attrocities committed by humans (last ones penned by Blatty), I have always been conflicted: If Hu-Mans are that bad, then there really isn’t a need for a Devil.

'Now when [Jesus] stepped ashore, there met him a certain man who for a long time was possessed by a devil.... Many times it had laid hold of him and he was bound with chains.... but he would break the bonds asunder.... And Jesus asked him, saying, "What is thy name?" And he said Legion....'

Luke 8:27-30

James Torello : Jackson was hung up on that meat hook. He was so heavy he bent it. He was on that thing three days before he croaked.

Frank Buccieri (giggling): Jackie, you shoulda seen the guy. Like an elephant, he was, and when Jimmy hit him with that electric prod...

Torello (excitedly): He was floppin' around on that hook, Jackie. We tossed water on him to give the prod a better charge, and he's screamin'....

Excerpt from FBI wiretap of Cosa Nostra telephone conversation relating to murder of William Jackson

...There's no other explanation for some of the things the Communists did. Like the priest who had eight nails driven into his skull.... And there were seven little boys and their teacher. They were praying the Our Father when soldiers came upon them. One soldier whipped out his bayonet and sliced off the teacher's tongue. The other took chopsticks and drove them into the ears of the seven little boys. How do you treat cases like that?

Dr. Tom Dooley

Dachau

Auschwitz

Buchenwald

The Devil Made Me Do It was an easy ploy to shift the blame from actions that should have netted the actor to pay for their own sins, but in the Jordanian Scheme of Things it really wasn’t too far from the truth based on what I have synthesized since my youth. If Evil is an entity (spirochete) that invades the brain to make the host do its bidding (Evil) then the Devil INSIDE THE HEAD OF THE HOST did indeed make them do Evil.

With that as an explanation NOT an excuse, then we must soberly (Oh God! Not that! Mr. Daniels! Mr. Walker! Mr. Everclear! Deliver us!) and rationally re-assess the extent of the culpability of the driven host. That is required to be done at-least at an academic level since a criminal is responsible for their crime. However, at the level of Science then the microbe influencing the behavior of a host must indeed be sentenced to an eternity in the Lake Of Fire.

At some point, the Law of Agency comes into play where an Agent is working for the Principle, yet has the choice of staying on-script or operating independently.

For those who don’t like the subtlties of word-craft this means in Farm Boy terms:

You can either choose to be Evil or go your own way. Because you were hired BY Evil to DO Evil.

Looking back at those formative thoughts of my youth, I’m struck by a prescient quote from The Exorcist that I had found pre-saged in Francois Lenormant’s Chaldean Magic book that solidified for me 40-years later exactly who the Principle was:

"It was the green stone head of the demon Pazuzu, personification of the southwest wind. Its dominion was sickness and disease.". (Prologue, Page 10)

I don’t quote Lenormant because the citation is part of a spell that is to be said outloud so I don’t want its cymatic resonance broadcasted in any media. Basically it called on Diphtheria, Childbed Fever, and a bunch of other notable DEMONS evoking the FOUR WINDS as well.

So, as an adult now, over half a century past the first ‘exposure’ to the infectious origin of Evil, none of us can be ignorant of the fact that William Peter Blatty was in on the gig at the highest level long before a Stick Man from the Grain Ghetto worked it out with a stick.

“A Demon associated with a Wind that was Sickness and Disease.”

Goddamn! It doesn’t get any more blatant than that, Blatty.

And in Iraq (Black Magicks Central) to boot.

Lenormant’s book on CHALDEAN magic shows us Syphilis Central in that Chaldea/Ur were suburbs of Babylonia, Iraq.

So what we are looking at is:

We are forced to consider if Agent or Principle are to be considered Principle and Co-conspirator or both Principles to the crime. Since the end result: Evil is the same in any case, therefore that pig is just hiding behind some chameleon lipstick.

In practical terms although most microbes are merely clones with minor genetic variation, getting rid of the host also gets rid of the hitchhiker. Getting rid of one co-conspirator gets rid of some cloned principles.

There is a bit of occult exposé in Same Pig, but I just like to feature the cover here because EVERY time I see those damned pigs - I smile!

Some of the 6th and 7th Spirit Books of Moses are featured in this one:

That now that I’m thinking about it: I don’t recall putting in the association that the primary use of potassium iodide in salt to nummify the cattle was actually a spellcasting potion by the sorcerers. The dose was calculated to suppress goiter but still have the sheep dumb as shit, so I was focused more on the physiology, chemistry, and politics of it. I guess back then I suffered from a bit of compartmentalization as well.

What primed me (no pun intended based on the video content) was that I just got off the phoney with a company that is subcontracted by a major appliance manufacturer to sell and offer the warranties on their machines. Subcontractors. Given that the phoney company itself inherited infrastructure from earlier independent providers, has OFFSHORE customer service, OFFSHORE technical support, and OFFSHORE billing; it seems that no one does a fucking thing, let alone work for themselves.

So when I saw this Amazon Shuck & Jive where Amazon doesn’t even drive, then it just made sense that the Spirochetes were OUTSOURCING EVIL.

It was a Corporation Soul. A Limited Liability Corporation made up of two separate ‘entities’ neither of which wants to take the blame for the other.

I really hope that you see it my way. I’ve been talking about humans as Thumbpuppet Hosts to The Bug for years; so that included a notion of what is presented here but I never really codified it in concise terms. Or for a stickman with word diarrhea: as concisely as possible for me.

So, of all of the horrors here in the SIMhellation we have the As Above So Be Low mirror of The Bug (Amazonchete) saying: No! I won’t let you sue me as the Principle because it was my Agent that did the damage.

Fucking amazing deflection, deception, camoflauge judo throw.

Of course BOTH need to be thrown into that magmatic lake and be done with because splitting hairs and letting Evil get a pass… just because… just doesn’t fucking cut it in my book. (I’ll try to Stack on that soon).

