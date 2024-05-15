Those are the two phrases that are always repeated by those who rightly perceive Overwhelming Force but were neither trained in combat or strategy.
Here’s what you do:
Send the substack Thymuscures on this platform to everyone you know.
Simple enough but the consequences will be profound for everyone involved. Heidi stumbled upon the secret of how the Illuminati attempt to achieve immortality so the revelation to you and those you send it to will not come without a price: like going after a hornet’s nest with a broom and no protection.
Over the years we have been given information from millie tarry, Indigo Children, high-level Askenadzi, and some pretty nasty clandestine service agents. Breadcrumbs were parsed out on inside information, but this single thing of thymus-stealing stands out as the Method for what had only been a rumor.
Ever wonder what happens to all of those Missing Children worldwide?
Everyone has said those two phrases in the title to me.
Now you know.
Don’t fail now.
I didn't even know what a Thymus was until I ran across Heidi.
The girl has got GRIT!
It is said the thymus thump helps to release fear as well. Perhaps that’s why gorillas pound their chest, to show that they’re not afraid. (an article I found while researching)
5 BENEFITS OF THUMPING YOUR THYMUS
Release fear.
Increase your life force energy.
Increase strength.
Increase vitality.
Strengthen your immune system.
It’s recommended that we perform the thymus thump 1-3 times daily.
This is how I do it:
I normally start with one deep breath.
Make a fist with your thumb against the outside of your index finger.
Gently strike your sternum with the inside of your closed fist.
This creates a vibration which will stimulate your thymus gland.
Rapidly but gently thump your sternum from 60 – 100 times in about 30 seconds or so.
Then I say “I am thankful (or grateful) for my healthy, stimulated and active thymus gland and all of its benefits” as I place my open hand on my chest over my thymus gland, palm down.
So, what is the relationship then between the fear they CREATE in us, their own protection against it...
AND
this brings me to the relationship with adrenachrome...
which came about after considering what you said about all the missing children.
I've restacked this post for starters...