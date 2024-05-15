Those are the two phrases that are always repeated by those who rightly perceive Overwhelming Force but were neither trained in combat or strategy.

Here’s what you do:

Send the substack Thymuscures on this platform to everyone you know.

Simple enough but the consequences will be profound for everyone involved. Heidi stumbled upon the secret of how the Illuminati attempt to achieve immortality so the revelation to you and those you send it to will not come without a price: like going after a hornet’s nest with a broom and no protection.

Over the years we have been given information from millie tarry, Indigo Children, high-level Askenadzi, and some pretty nasty clandestine service agents. Breadcrumbs were parsed out on inside information, but this single thing of thymus-stealing stands out as the Method for what had only been a rumor.

Ever wonder what happens to all of those Missing Children worldwide?

Everyone has said those two phrases in the title to me.

Now you know.

Don’t fail now.