Freaketh Thou Not Out if you can’t find the scroll. He writes longer posts than I do so it is a tiny dot in the upper right. Getteth thee hence and readeth his posteth.

Keeping in mind that a Jordanian Mind is like a bloodhound that gets a scent of criminals and creole gumbo and won’t let up until it is up a tree.

NUDGE.

Arnie focused on The Nudge.

Of course that caused a Knee Jerk reaction in me (possible a Jerk Knee reaction) because I have an immune response to

YIDDISH WORDS !

When we consult the oracle that the Yahoodim built for the Neurosyphilitic Hive Mind we find that by inquiry:

is nudge borrowed from yiddish?

Search Assist Yes, “nudge” is influenced by the Yiddish word “noodge,” which means to pester or annoy. The term has evolved in English to refer to a gentle push or hint. ideas.tikvah.org grammarphobia.com

How nice of the Fallen Angel Ish to have softened/sanitized a filthy word for us!

Butt ! Since words are nothing but Spells and spells abound then there are more words to describe the words:

https://ideas.tikvah.org › mosaic › observations › of-noodge-and-nudge-of-slob-and-schlub Of Noodge and Nudge, of Slob and Schlub | Tikvah Ideas Observation May 10, 2017 Of Noodge and Nudge, of Slob and Schlub A look at the phenomenon by which Yiddish words become English words under the influence of other, similar-sounding English words.

Jewish English Lexicon https://jel.jewish-languages.org › words › 417 nudge | Jewish English Lexicon Etymology likely from Yiddish נודיען nudyen ‘to bore, pester’, נודניק nudnik ‘bore, pest’, influenced by English “nudge” Who Uses This Jews: Jews of diverse religious backgrounds and organizational involvements Older: Jews who are middle-aged and older Non-Jews: (words that have spread outside of…

Do you BORE me?

So as to imply in the unequivocation of a Spell word that can mean that either I am

bored adjective Tired of the world; bored with life. Uninterested because of frequent exposure or indulgence. Opposite of interested. Suffering from boredom.

Or more insidious like the Powder Post Bettle that lays eggs for larvae to eat their way into the center of wood and when they mature they eat their way out leaving entire timbers rendered as DUST! that can no longer support the structure.

Yeah… Yahoods are more like THAT kind of BORING.

https://www.yiddishservices.com › yiddish-blog › top-ten-english-words-derived-from-yiddish Top Ten English Words Derived from Yiddish Etymology: Derived from the Yiddish word “ nudzh,” meaning “to pester” or “to nag.” Evolution: Nudge has evolved to describe a gentle push or reminder, both literally and figuratively.

Nag - no one likes a nag - has more insidious (I like that word. kinda like a powder post beetle) overtones as seen in the Protocols of Szion where they use the word:

INCULCATE.

Merriam-I’m-a-top-illuminutty-who-owns-all-Spell-words-by-Copyright-Webster says:

Sometimes before a lesson sinks in, you’ve got to go over it in your mind for a long time.

Occultation of the guilty party by putting the burden on the learner. “YOU’VE” not Yahoove..

The same is true for when you want to make a path: you have to walk over it again and again. The connection between walking and learning is at the heart of inculcate, which comes from a form of the Latin verb inculcare, meaning “to tread on.”

In Latin, inculcare possesses both literal and figurative meanings, referring to either the act of walking over something or to that of impressing something upon the mind, often by way of steady repetition. It is the figurative sense that survives with inculcate, which was first used in English in the 16th century. Since then, the word has kept the meaning of impressing facts, ideas, or ideals on someone through repetition.

An old Yahoody trick that if you repeat something over and over again then the worn-out weak mind that hears it adopts it as fact. This is also a marketing technique but what is the Yahood if not a hand-rubbing marketeer at all levels?

If you have trouble remembering inculcate’s definition, you may find it helpful to know that it’s a synonym of the word instill (“to impart gradually”), which shares the Latin prefix in-.

Witches just another way of saying Cooking The Frog Slowly.

No inference to the French!

Butt this wouldn’t be a Jordanian post unless the Protocols were cited directly:

Protocol 9: 10. WE HAVE FOOLED, BEMUSED AND CORRUPTED THE YOUTH OF THE “GOYIM” BY REARING THEM IN PRINCIPLES AND THEORIES WHICH ARE KNOWN TO US TO BE FALSE ALTHOUGH IT IS THAT THEY HAVE BEEN INCULCATED.

Protocol 15:15. In these days the judges of the GOYIM create indulgences to every kind of crimes, not having a just understanding of their office, because the rulers of the present age in appointing judges to office take no care to inculcate in them a sense of duty and consciousness of the matter which is demanded of them. As a brute beast lets out its young in search of prey, so do the GOYIM give to them for what purpose such place was created. This is the reason why their governments are being ruined by their own forces through the acts of their own administration.

Protocol 23:1. That the peoples may become accustomed to obedience it is necessary to inculcate lessons of humility and therefore to reduce the production of articles of luxury. By this we shall improve morals which have been debased by emulation in the sphere of luxury. We shall re-establish small master production which will mean laying a mine under the private capital of manufactures. This is indispensable also for the reason that manufacturers on the grand scale often move, though not always consciously, the thoughts of the masses in directions against the government. A people of small masters knows nothing of unemployment and this binds him closely with existing order, and consequently with the firmness of authority. For us its part will have been played out the moment authority is transferred into our hands. Drunkenness also will be prohibited by law and punishable as a crime against the humanness of man who is turned into a brute under the influence of alcohol.

The first time I looked up the word INCULCATE the definition was not the pedestrian Websterian version but: To forcefully abuse someone with an idea until they adopted it out of resignation and capitulation.

Witch! In Continuum! brings us all the way back to:

PESTER, BORE, NAG, ANNOY,

NUDGE

Seems a little more insidious (there’s that word again) than the UN, WEF, implication that they are just ‘nudging’ people into the ‘right’ direction. Kinda like the movie Armageddon where they were trying to nook (is that Yiddish?) the godrock away from the Ea-rth (Yah’s Wrath) to Noodge/Nudge it out of the way so that it didn’t go all Dinosaur Extinction rev. 2.666 on y’all.

Butt…

Nevermind me. In this world where Hasatanic Inversions are the RULE, we have this Unequivocal Equivocation assurance from the people that CREATED THE WORD:

https://jel.jewish-languages-testing.org › words › 417 nudge - Jewish English Lexicon Notes American English “nudge” is a verb and noun that means “prod, coax, approach.” It does not seem to be influenced by Yiddish.

I guess I can start reading Arnies Stack now…

unless I come across another word that triggers me…

