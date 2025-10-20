VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mahwah Azet's avatar
Mahwah Azet
12h

… we know that 🤣

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
14h

I'm sorry you're running into issues Pat. I don't want to be the bearer of bad news ....Although, I just read that a huge Amazon Web Services outage has taken down much of the internet with over 1,000 businesses impacted ..... it claims anyways.

Alexa, Snapchat, Ring, Reddit and several banks have experienced problems, The cause is DNS (Domain Name System) issues, rather than a cyber attack. The issues started at around 2.40am ET / 7.40am BST and are continuing. AWS says it is continuing to "apply mitigation steps" but there's no sign of a complete fix.

https://www.techradar.com/news/live/amazon-web-services-alexa-ring-snapchat-fortnite-down-october-2025?

I'm sure it's all just part of the plan to slowly bring in the digital gulag. You know I'm not techy ... just a ray of sunshine :) I'm sure it's nothing. Right?????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture