Starting the website rebuild on another platform.

Therapist’s office number is on speed dial.

Say? Did you ever know that therapist is not even an anagram for: The Rapist?

Iddn’t that proof positive that we are in a malicious video game that makes the Hellraiser franchise look like an amusement park?

Hey! Look! I’m off topic already.

Not really. NOTHING is off topic in Continuum.

Hey! Look! even wrote a book of the same name:

How’s that for shameless self-promotion when last month’s book sales were under $11 doll ears? and given that I often forget to link any of my work in the middle of my ravings.

Butt any whey…

Back to website platforms.

The REASON why I was paying exhorbitant fees for a website built 17 years ago on an obsolete platform is due to the Ron Popeil philosophy of:

SET IT AND FORGET IT.

Even though the old platform was glitchy as hell and caused equally exhorbitant fees to my Sigh Cull Anal List due to my internet connection never being better then DIALUP, I was able to make the site and walk away.

But this is a different age so the Age of the Dinosaur (Patasore-ass) is over and now we have pre-formed templates (ALL OF WHICH ARE BONEFIDE FUCKSHIT) that have the backing of A.I. that were designed for hand-flapping autists that are happy if they have a footer with a pre-fab picture of a lavendar field on which you can barely adjust the text to show who you are and how to be contacted that takes up one-third (translation: one-turd) of the space of the ‘page’ whether you want it or not because coloring outside of the lines of the TEMPLATE is damned near impossible even for point and click autists which is probably their strategy because even if you ask A.I. to help you build your site, the entire process is so

COUNTERINTUITIVE

that it would make anyone who doesn’t have the temperment of SATAN to just give up and pay some asshat at the hosting to do the build for them.

This is what the world has come to: Things that never were a problem and never needed to be a problem have been elevated to PROBLEM STATUS in order to create industry because the low serotonin (actually low gut-bugs {almost typed butt-gugs} since 80+% of serotonin is made by microbes) causes people AT BEST to try once and go limp.

Most don’t even try.

As stated earlier: I used to make computer chips from the atoms up. So I know a little bit about everything and I made my way this this far in the Cube Maze not to be defeated by some ‘user friendly’ program that can’t be manipulated by a rational person, and is MISSING KEY FEATURES THAT WOULD ALLOW FOR COMPLETE CONTROL over the build.

The main fault I identified is that I do not have a Hebrew Background.

When you grab a text box to resize it, that COUNTERINTUITIVE nonsense invades the process by making the text swell or shrink when you grab a margin to pull or push in the OPPOSITE DIRECTION THAT ANY REASONABLE RATIONAL PERSON WOULD CHOSE within the parameters of marked, but invisible, margin lines to show you where NOT to color outside of the borders.

For a culture that reads from the back of the book to the front of the book and from right to left, the Poor Goy Sandwiches that were taught in the indoctrination centers to read and manipulate text in the INVERSION of those directions are at a deficit when trying to navigate soft-wearing on your nerves that are COMPLETE OPPOSITE DAY to all good sense and reason.

Do you know: to this day: that I STILL use the scroll tab in the ‘wrong’ direction to make text go up or down when reading on the screen? It is because a normal mind (albeit retarded like mine) CANNOT accept counterintuitive inversion and never will. So I always scroll that damned knob (that now they have made to disappear! for what fucking reason I’ll never be able to fathom!) the wrong way, then I auto-’correct’ to the Satanic Inversion Direction SID, so that I can read something seemlessly going from left to right and up to down with all of the seamlessness as a jhet liner in turbulence falling apart in flyte.

The Point:

So why, Gentle (and possibly: Gentile) Reader, do I bring this to your attention?

Because last night I spent ONE HOUR trying to make the AUTOMATED SHITSHOW replicate JUST my Home page.

NEVER FINISHED.

Given that I have well-over 24 pages on my original site: that is three days of work, but that is not an accurate estimate because each new formatting and image transfer with hyperlink obstacle within the more complex pages will probably push me back 3 weeks to 3 months.

My estimation through the frustration is that the home page should not have taken more than SIX MINUTES to complete to perfection and then I walk a cigarette and smoke the dog and water my houseplants with a cup of caffiend.

It’s not just me.

Just this morning as I was ruining my solid reputation by seeming like a whining Karen (who am I kidding? I don’t even have a reputation letalone a solid one!) by typing the opening of this Stack, I spoke with a Red Hen who said that she got a cellphone from WalMart for a family member. The phone failed nearly instantly. It was blamed on ‘overcharging’ which was impossible. So as the counterperson was working on the phone it started to smoke.

The employee looked up the stats that said that only ONE IN THREE MILLION iPhones fail.

Our girl said: I’m that ONE in the 3 million.

This is why I’ve told everyone to watch Stay Tuned with John Ritter and Pam Dawber.

IT’S A DOCUMENTARY.

This is a Satanic Sit Com and we’re the stars!

But the Subs have spoken and they want a website and they put their Gita on the table so I will deliver, but I did find a nice catalog with designer straightjackets that will come in handy after this project is over with.

Butt…

this is Hell…

will it ever be over with?

waddid I do with those Horse Tranqs?