Quite some time ago Fran Zetta and I were talking about the proper punishment that the stage managers of Doom deserve.

Some creative suggestions were made. I offered the glass dome out in the desert that Rebecca Carley had suggested for the EL Atys back in 2008. As Franny was on course to out-darknessing me (a trait that she had proven quite capable of) I had to double-down and throw in the Oubliette.

We’ve exchanged a few videos on the fond-reminisces of such places of forgetting, but she just sent me this today:

Where, for the first time, I became aware of the fact that THIS WAS FAMILY THROWING FAMILY INTO THE BLACK HOLE.

It brought a spontaneous smile to my face.

How fitting. The world-destroyers are so perfectly evil that they destroy their own kind.

A theory I had once was that Evil destroys. Left to itself, once all good was consumed, it would have nothing but itself to feed on. This was derived from the experiments in advanced biology that we did in 1974 where we started a Petri dish full of fungus. It would grow from the point of inoculation across the growth media to the edges of the dish. Once it had covered all of the territory and consumed all of the resources it would start to eat itself and die back due to the closed system poisoning it with its own waste.

Does anyone else find it interesting that one of the Keeps had a foundation THIRTY-FIVE FEET DEEP? I don’t know anyone who can lay that many stones or bricks on just a bowl of peas porridge hot or cold.

When I saw the hillside fortress in Can’t Stand Tin Opal, it reinforced (?) the claims that the lost building secrets of Tartaria might have merit. How in the HELL do you get all of those stones up a hillside with horse and buggy?

Butt, the Family out-darknessed both me and Fran with the oubliette with the spikes at the bottom.

Our work is dark:

But we are merely chroniclers of the sickass mofos that came before us.

Perhaps with our own twisted creative-touch/artistic licentiousness.

Ob-la-di, ob-la-da, Oubliette, life goes on, for a short while then it’s compost in the darkness

