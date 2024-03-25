Since I’m not proficient in Japanese, Chinese, or Korean, I will have to translate this material into the only language I know:

HATE.

Hate for the stupid.

Hate for the Generational Liars.

Hate for Malice Aforethought Fraud that leads to Mur Durr.

As time relentlessly runs me down like a Juggernaut,

my hand-scribblings at times resemble the pictograms of the languages listed above, to the point where even I can’t read them, but I will spare you that annoyance and only annoy you with what comes out of a keyboard.

Lettuce begin with the claim that there is an infection running rampant through Japan.

In the best Japanese I can render: でたらめ

BOOLLASHIT!

Here’s what I learned during my 24-year stint here in Hell doing nothing but debunking the lies. I’ve told this story for the past 16 years without variation since, but it seems that MK is so deep and skulls are so thick that even the Juggernaut wheels would bump over the top of them.

RIGHT NOW YOU ARE COVERED IN:

Tetanus

Botulism

Diptheria

Strep Throat

Cholera

Whooping Cough

Flesh Eating Bacteria

Mennigitis

Pneumonia (and Old Moan Yuh)

Typhoid

Tuberculosis

Plague

and even the oooohhhh…. scaaaarry: Anthrax

But you ain’t dead - are you?

Don’t answer that. Loaded question.

What I’m trying to say (and I am a very trying person) is that these organisms are UBIQUITOUS a big word for everywhere in-and-on everything, yet the diseases associated with them are not currently fulminating at least in the folks who are still upright and reading this.

The reason is not some Turdrain Theory about your Chakas or Shaka Khans being aligned or not having a Bad Hair Day but instead:

THEY HAVE NOT BEEN INFECTED WITH TOXIGENIC BACTERIOPHAGES.

I’ve been projectile vomiting that since 2008 and I think my stainless steel esophagus is starting to erode.

I guess it is time to share with you the thing that put me in a position to harmonize Germ Theory with Terrain Theory because I finally TOOK the time to copy the Power Point presentation of

to bring you up to speed with what I could teach that Famous Class of Third Graders if they ever still existed.

These slides are an old presentation so it shows Families.

Virus Taxonomy Classification and Nomenclature of Viruses; Ninth Report of the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses, 2012, began their classification system with ORDER as if viruses came out of fucking nowhere. Much later the Damage Control Team invented everything from Kingdom, to Phyla, to Class, to ORDER to fill in the gap but by the time I had seen that update I was already exposed to the work of Mel Thornberg who said (my paraphrase) that Herpes and other viruses were nothing but dandruff shed from SPIROCHETES.

THAT makes sense on why the 2012 classification started out of nowhere beginning with ORDER, because the shit was falling off of the Buggers like the parasites from the movie Cloverfield fell off of the skyscraper-sized beast.

“Present” was 2004 = 20 years ago. The Phage Wranglers have been busy since then.

The Terraintards will always vomit their:

Viruses have never been Isolated.

Viruses have never been Imaged.

OK… maybe Virus Taxonomy is better put together than a Disney animation for NASA, except for one thing: With gene sequencers, nucleic acid sequencers, and electron microscopes, YOU can confirm or deny these claims! But even shittier that that for the Turdrain crowd is that Wayne of Macheveillain Man Substack sent us the TRY THIS AT HOME videos on how to grow your own Bacteriophage PLAQUES VISIBLE TO THE NAKED EYE that you can culture from a nice pile of gooseshit.

Here’s your purification, baby….

Ahhhhh…. and there’s the smoking gun that I’ve been raging about since 2008 in public: THE HARMONIZATION OF GERM AND TERRAIN THEORY THAT NO ONE WANTS TO FACE. THE RELIGIOUSLY DELUDED WON’T FACE IT BECAUSE THEY ALREADY CHOSE SIDES AND FEAR LOSING FACE. AND THEIR MILLIE TARRY HANDLERS DON’T WANT ANYONE TO KNOW WHAT I’VE BEEN SCREAMING ABOUT FOR THE PAST 16 YEARS!

VIRUSES DO EXIST!

Not only do the little bastards exist they PROVOKE the Poisons that the Turdraintards go on about but can’t explain WHERE THESE TOXINS IN THE BODY COME FROM.

Where are those damned Third Graders?

For the New Age Turdraintards that say: Microbes are our friends, take a hop over to India some time to drink some nice Cholera-laden water to prove how friendly the little bastards are, but wait for a time when you’re not having a bad hair day because I’d hate for you to shit your brains out because you were under stress before you drank the contaminated water….

EXSQUEEZE THE FUCK OUT OF ME?

Cholera (used to be a death sentence) din’t always cause disease????????

I’m employing hystrionics because I’ve known of this stuff before I wrote my first book in 2008,

but you need to hear it from a source other than an uncredentialed FarmBoy to get it through the MK programming that

IF, cholera didn’t always cause disease:

BUT, it can be a lethal infection:

THEN, some freaky-ass thing must be in play here!

Oh, yeah, our good friend Hilla dun tole you:

THE TOXIGENIC BACTERIOPHAGE TURNED IT FROM A TERRAIN CO-HABITANT INTO A RAGING HOUSE-DESTROYING SQUATTER BY INFECTING THE BACTERIA.

The Infection of my Infection is My Enemy.



Old Middle Western saying by the Sage Brush: Pat My Ass Jordan

WHOOPSY-FUCKING-DOODLE!

They just gave away the entire game of VACCINES!

You’ve heard of “killed” bacteria or virus vaccines.

You’ve heard of “attentuated” bacteria or virus vaccines.

Now you’ve heard that the mittle lotherfuckers can RE-ACQUIRE PATHOGENICITY BECAUSE OF A THIRD TURD AGENT.

Kinda puts the Terrain in your Turd Rain.

Kinda shows that all that Vaccines ever did throughout all history was infect you with a permanent and often lethal disease with a countdown timer on it.

Cholera is some Bad Shit man.

Cholera out-killed a US Gubment We Upon by 200,000 body count.

Funny how D’Herelle was able knock out dysentery in 24-hours in the early 1900s but to this day even people under my influence (am I an influencer?) STILL can’t recite back to me what a phage is, what a phage does, where they come from, and how long they have been covered up.

Mind Control is a very powerful thing. Seek professional deprogramming.

AHHHH…. butt now we get to the MAIN FEATURE OF OUR SHOW: Where we pick up the FRAUD NARRATIVE OF THE Land of the Bowing Sons that march in Lock Step with their Masters to sow Lies, Lies, and DAMNED LIES about their ‘outbreak’ of streptococcus group A.

What did the opening video about the epidemic in Japan say?

That there was a bacterial infection being spread around that led to Toxic Shock Disease Outbreak.

Uh…. we’re COVERED in group A, group B, Gen Z, Gen Alpha…. wait…

We’re covered in streptococcus but not dead and our skin is not rotting off. So the Japanese were perpetuating the LIE that there was a pathogenic STRAIN of strep that led to the disease. If we’re covered in the smoke of the gun - then WHERE’S THE BULLET?

You know. I’ve been rubbing your noses in the cloves of garlic for this St. Valentine’s Day Mass Occur: BACTERIOPHAGES.

Now, what you have to ask yourself in a world of Buy Oh Logic Cull Wharf Air is:

Was a toxigenic STRAIN was released on purpose by the Japanese (or Chinese, or Americanese) Millie Tarries… or… Did they simply DUST THE PHAGES THAT WOULD START THE WHOLE TOXIC SHOCK SHITSHOW GOING?

What surprised me (because I’m a parallel processing unit that maintains open applications to analyze new data collated with old data) is that they made the claims:

0:46 min

while doctors and health officials struggle to identify the cause this bacterial infection is

Bullfuckingshit.

I’m a Polymath. Not really - Polly was my Sister.

After 24 years I’ve acquired enough to know that you can’t bullshit me. Docked Whores and HELLth Officious don’t struggle. With a gene sequencer it is EASY to tell what strains came from Fort Detrick, or Wuhan, or whatever home-grown labs Japan has been cooking up since the 1940s when their Buy Oh Weapons Program was in its Hey Dey. These organisms have ACCESSION NUMBERS registered with the Type Culture Lab in Reston Virginia or any other establishment of fine repute for the cataloging of dangerous objects and/or the inventors signed the DNA just like Craig Venter and his fellow nutjobs did when they invented synthetic organisms and put code into the code to piss on them like a dog marking territory.

what doctors call the streptococcal toxic shock syndrome commonly known as the STSS. Most cases of STSS are caused by a bacterium commonly known as Strep A

OK, I’m gamey: WHAT ELSE CAUSES TOXIC SHOCK BEYOND CONTAMINATED TAMPONS?

Could this merely be a veiled reference to our good friends the toxigenic phages that were released INSTEAD of an already-primed toxigenic strain of Strep A?

1:06 min the symptoms are similar to those caused by later strains of the Corona virus

Fuck me with a stick!

https://www.everydayhealth.com/strep-throat/different-types-streptococcal/ Group B streptococcus, also known as group B strep or GBS, is a type of bacteria that can cause illness in people of all ages, though it can be particularly severe in newborns, most commonly causing sepsis, pneumonia, and meningitis.

Our Good Friend Wayne of Machevellian Man

has been on the trail of SEPSIS for some time. Mel Thornberg said that Spirochetal Disease was SEPSIS.

Here’s some disturbing proof.

http://spirochetesunwound.blogspot.com/2009/01/watch-videos-of-lyme-disease-spirochete.html?m=1

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLxqq40rSi2ISTeCM394YSCjw49XUqgErl

TERESA'S PLAYLIST OF MELS WORK

Yet here we have the CONFUSED Japanese Govern Mente telling us that beyond not being able to find their asses with both hands and a GPS that they can’t tell the difference between SEPTIC Streptococci Group A and SARS Coronavirus-2.

Hey! Yakuza! How many fingers am I holding up?

1:13 min

it can cause sore throat mainly in children. Many people could be infected without knowing as they may not fall ill so essentially they become carriers

China said that it tested 10,000 of its people after they released their Buy Oh We Upon but couldn’t find evidence of Asymptomatic Carraige…

Giving ANTIBIOTICS to syphilitics makes the horrific (whore if fix) Gummas go away but leaves the infected to be SUPER SPREADERS.

Seems that toxic shock strep is just as scary as Kroner because you can be infected by it, not know it, and not even get sick! Damn! I’m ascared.

Could it be that those who are ‘carriers’ are merely only covered in Group A Strep like we all are BUT THERE ARE NO TOXIGENIC PHAGES? Therfore NO ONE WILL GET SICK? But it looks good for the fear porn stats collected by PCR that demonstrate that the Strep BUT NOT ITS PHAGE ARE PRESENT.

ORE,

Could it be that like Typhoid Mary, SHE WAS THE CARRIER OF THE PHAGE THAT LIVED IN THE MUCUS THAT MADE THE DROPLETS OF THE SPUTUM THAT INFECTED THE INFECTION THAT LIVED IN THE BODIES THAT MARY KILT?

older people can experience symptoms that are like a common cold in rare cases the symptoms can worsen to tonselitis, pneumonia, and meningitis.

Ore… as is well-known and documented in the link I posted above for this continued information

https://www.everydayhealth.com/strep-throat/different-types-streptococcal/

You can get strep throat and/or rheumatic fever, it can migrate to your joints and you can get rheumatism arthritis, and/or it can set up an immune storm in your kidneys to take them out with no evidence of what destroyed your piss-beans.

YUCKKY ALERT!

DISTURBING PICTURES SCROLLING NEXT!

Now here’s the beef (OK bad choice of words) that I have with what is passed off as science. They call it: Flesh Eating Bacteria. But you saw from the previous panel that it does 2 things:

makes exotoxin protease that dissolves tissue

makes exotoxin that overstimulates the host immune system to destroy everything in sight that dissolves tissue.

Not much eating going on. Just a bit of the Terrain Theory Toxin thing except not the way that THEY portray it as the body pushing out toxins to heal. It is a bacterial infection that gets infected by a virus that makes the bacteria make two poisons that really fuck up your day. No pushing out toxins. No healing.

The proof is in the photos that Terrain theory without Germ Theory is just a margarine tub of bullshit and people are spreading it on toast and asking for seconds.

THERE’S YOUR TOXIC SHOCK IN CASE YOU THINK I EVER GO OFF THE RESERVATION. I WILL ALWAYS BRING THE TOPIC BACK HOME AFTER THE NEED TO ESTABLISH THE WORKING PARAMETERS OF THE MECHANISM OF ACTION.

So Japan, like all World Govern Mente Slaves of the Ewe Enn, vomit the same bullshit in total CONTRADICTION AND COVERUP of WELL-ESTABLISHED CAUSE/EFFECT MECHANISMS OF ACTION WITHIN THE MICROBIAL WORLD FOR THE EXPRESS PURPOSE OF CONTROLLING THE DIALECTIC FOR THE EXPRESS PURPOSE OF CONTROLLING THEIR MILLIE TARRY TARGETS.

Like a Two-Edged Sword: Phages can be used to FIX PROBLEMS but the war-races of the world chose to turn them into We Upons of Mass De Struck Shun. SINCE THE 1900s. This has been a LONG Whar.

……………………….さようなら……………………..

Sayonara is a formal and sad goodbye phrase in Japanese, meaning "farewell forever". It is only used when you don't expect to see the other person again or when you are breaking up with someone. It is not a casual or polite way to say goodbye to friends or family.

