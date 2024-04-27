PROOF WE’RE IN HELL confirmed by the ancient legends of finding yourself in the after-birth, the after-life, the after-death in front of a banquet table and either being able to eat all that you can but NEVER satisfying your hunger or being denied getting at the food and drink for all of eternity.

Sure this is about the Sino-Corporate Masters inducing the world to eat their poison garlic, but it cross applies to everything including the force-feeding of bugs.

Here’s the football play:

Fake out the other team with a Scamdemic and pretend that you have to shut down all industry and food production. So, India goes low.

China is the dialectic “Solution” with poison garlic to flood the markets illegally (as if ANYTHING on Hell Planet has EVER been ‘legal’) because well, the motherfuckers made Indian garlic disappear…

Food safety is a national security issue?

Yer damned skippy. But whoever the Family Talking Head is that complains about the RECEIVER OF THE U.S. CORPORATIONS DEBT THAT IS TRYING TO

KYLL

US, it doesn’t matter because the Congressional posturing is still stage-play to make you think that somebody is on our side and trying to protect us when a Jordanization goes like this:

Methyl Bromide is some bad shit, baby.

Chemical Warf Air Agent.

Bad garlic posing as food.

Buy Oh Logical Warf Air Agent.

So, whether it was kylling pets or infants with melamine in the food, or toxic off-gassing in the drywall (remember that one? I never forget when a malicious force trys to murr durr us) or toxic garlic, it is an ACT OF WHAR. It should be treated as such. It’s not bad agricultural practice or a few bad actors trying to smuggle. It it a STATE SPONSORED A TACK BY THE RECIEVERS OF THE CORPORATE DEBT BECAUSE THEY WANT TO CLEAR THE LAND FOR - are you ready for this? -

Did you think that the Georgia Guidestones was just a Ted Turner yahoodim wet dream? Or have you ever considered that the Yahoodim had taken over China centuries ago?

I would have directed you to my Vaccinefraud2 Substack but they shitcanned that so you will have to go to your offline archives to see that Stack.

What? You didn’t save it offline?

Well, that segues into how you are going to be forced into eating bugs.

You didn’t save any food offline either, did you?

With Billy Goat Baphomet buying up all of the farmland to take it out of production to save the planet (by kylling YOU),

and you have no farmland of your own to grow your own food…

and India’s supply chain broken down,

and poisonous garlic being smuggled in as an alterNOTive,

and me raising a pepper plant indoors that I STILL can’t detox the soil for or recover it from the Zombie Chemicals they sprayed in the air and on ground next to me,

NONE of us are going to be able to eat goddamned fucking shit unless it is GMO bugs that are the only things provided by YOUR MASTERS because, well…

as Gravitas reports it and the public watches it: the Juggernaut just keeps rolling because NO ONE is even attempting to stop it.

Would you like a nice Ellen Degeneres Sauce to go with those deep fat fried bugs?

Step right up to the table - all you can eat!

What? You can’t get at the food?

Too bad. See you next eternity.

art by Fran Zetta

