How do they even get anywhere?
I’ve never trusted a magnetic compass even in a car.
Ocean travel is a wholehelluvalotmore difficult.
It’s a short video so if you followed it, they have FOUR sets of compensation for the… compensation…
The original magnetic compass was a gift from Diviners in China but in the early days of seafaring it only took a nice lightening bolt to get Ye Olde Needle spinning like an X-files close encounter.
So how did they do it in the Older Olden Days?
Low tech.
Sun Circle
Too much math and opposite day directions… but it works
Another version from the Antipodes
I’ve saved this one for last because it is the most academic so some Stakettes might not be into it but I know our Swedish Red Hen will probably be all over it like fermented cod.
I burnt out before finding out how to navigate on the sea at night.
Butt seeing that I don’t like the ocean and won’t be on it at night, I’ll leave that to y’all.
Zdravia.
The "Vi/Weoh" is actually constructed as a "catch the sun's location in space-time"!!!!! Just like a "navigation crystal does"!!! (se link far down below!!!)
Crawford is of the little "too academic leaning" in of what little I've heard of him.. .. and I barely endured listening him through.. His reference for the high def scans on source material though made my lamp blink - Hell og lykke as the Danes would say on the mattdrs of "luck" (Of all good ("hell") best of luck (lykke)
He is an actual academic and linguist if I recall - that colores his works too much of "how it is, it is bcs how it is is bcs of how it is"- style - if I get "him* as most academia fawns of heard mentality with its constant internal academic circles circeling circles - don't interfere my circles - is it? .." deliniation I believe is the academic term for "cutting the ties keep at bay with the low ordinary men dog speak".. Bark, bark..
Ask a linguist on "Helga/Hedvig" (a womans name) and "light/gright" is all they will muster out of the "hel-/hed-"..
"He-" (differently sounding in Norse tongues) is the ancient Norse Germanic part given to matters of concern for "holy/sacred" - and as Heidr/heiðr in old Germanic is equally "heath/honour" and thus by God if you can't see the bright light spaced around the poor heath (cleared even of bushes by animal eating it) where animal tend to be spared the job to cut the grass nice and tidy around our ancient cereminial heath ritual heritage monuments (equally not inpinging on more valuable economic land patches).. Economy at its best.. Quite honourable on top of it..
Our most sacred of sacred sounds is glued to "he-" (as said in heath more then in "he" (a male) - it is hard to distinguish and relate how to say "he-" the way we do for English brains.. e and i are practically reversed pronounciation in English vs Norse for starters.. )
"hi" (eng) = hej (swe) = he-i-i =" heaðr/honour + in + in ((you) from me) = we are from and with the people among honourable, may I greet honour to you..!
How a such-a-short neat word (hei) so precice can say "hello" in such a profound majestic meaning is beyond me but clearly relayed by the internal logic of the language itself..
" Called/(ones) name" (eng) ="heter" (swe) = he + et + er = honour (counts as among us as) + one (of) + earth bound (grounded matters)
"Holy" (eng) ="helig" (swe) = he + li + ge (+ud) = honour + direction/point the way (to go) + give (+ our/towards)
"Sacred/sanctified" (eng) = "helgad" (swe) honour + beingness-charachter + go + ad..
Try to make Crawford follow along here and the linguist in him will squirmish and fan "mysticism/pseudo what ever" etc and he* will likely be lost!
*(hehe! "the 'he-' in him)
He refers" Runes always finds the truth (citation of "Odin" according to Scaldic hero sagas)"
He never made the ru into the ur to find truth straight i front of his nose!
urða-be-runi - out of the/past/wyrd/urð - be - in (you have to go)..
In vs Out is the only way to find something within to speak on in-out (-er realm) with in public/among men of equal..
Syllabry unig and binary "poles"..
https://web.archive.org/web/20030630161455/http://freepages.history.rootsweb.com/~catshaman/20vocasyl/10Syllable.htm
The "Vi/Weoh" is actually constructed as a "catch the sun's location in space-time"!!!!!
https://web.archive.org/web/20040218124112/http://freepages.history.rootsweb.com/~catshaman/261mon/0Vi.htm
5000 pages "5 meters long each" with of Bengt's 25 years thinking/writing on how to see from outside the box yet keepimg the brain in place with scientific princeples thought through in Bengts way to adhere to utilize and apply them..
https://web.archive.org/web/20040301160819/http://freepages.history.rootsweb.com/~catshaman/in/open.htm
