I’ve never trusted a magnetic compass even in a car.

Ocean travel is a wholehelluvalotmore difficult.

It’s a short video so if you followed it, they have FOUR sets of compensation for the… compensation…

The original magnetic compass was a gift from Diviners in China but in the early days of seafaring it only took a nice lightening bolt to get Ye Olde Needle spinning like an X-files close encounter.

So how did they do it in the Older Olden Days?

Low tech.

Sun Circle

Too much math and opposite day directions… but it works

Another version from the Antipodes

I’ve saved this one for last because it is the most academic so some Stakettes might not be into it but I know our Swedish Red Hen will probably be all over it like fermented cod.

I burnt out before finding out how to navigate on the sea at night.

Butt seeing that I don’t like the ocean and won’t be on it at night, I’ll leave that to y’all.

Zdravia.

Leave a comment