I was listening to NPR (for my sins - it’s the only classical music station {I said: Classical like long hair music - I mean: OLD powdered wig stuff NOT longhaired Classic Rock}) and the talking heads were foaming drool about how China is making affordable EVs that would be welcome in an American market.

Given that China does everything better than America, and that Elon, at the top of technology and manufacturing standards, has such a remarkable success rate with his pilot program to sedate everyone with a nice mist of Lithium… this immediately comes to mind.

