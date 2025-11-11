Visit our friend’s Stack to see one of the most comprehensive and insightful examinations of Fran Zetta’s book: VISIONS.

Franny and I went to extreme lengths to put in Easter Eggs in her work that would be caught by only those who spent more than the average of 10-seconds looking at a work of art.

The level of gratitude I have for our dear friend EXAMINING the work and describing things that even WE didn’t see is beyond what I can express.

There were a lot of physically DARK images in VISIONS that are hard to render in print without losing the Chiaroscuro that sets the mood for the images, but the CORONA VIRUS on the headpiece of the horse and the DNA strand on its nosepiece and breastpiece were designed by our resident artist and easter-egg hider extraordinaire, so it is hugely gratifying to know that someone was paying that close attention.

When viewed on a screen where the light pushes from behind the image some of the details are a little more clear. This is why Fran and I did several ‘exposures’ of this image to try to get it right in print.

We solicited the name A Shot In The Dark from our beloved Ms. MaGoo.

Her’s was a definite Nod to Harris Coulter and the name of his book as well as the mood of the piece.

Our Friend Public Less’ title of FOURTH HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE is a chilling alternative.

