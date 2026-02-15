I have expensive tastes.

I like me some Medjool Dates.

There was (past tense) a vendor that I dealt with for years who sold the best dates from the Salinas Valley in Cull Eye For’n Yuh. The price of shipping went up, the speed of delivery went down. A package that should have gotten there in a couple days went UPS GROUND SELECT.



The select part is where they select the slowest truck to drive through the mountains taking its sweet time to get there so that by the time the dates arrived as a flat box laying on its side in a crush mush mess, traveling through many climates and heat, that before the box was opened it smelled like someone trying to make Date Whine.

Given that I can detect parts per trillion, it is common for me to detect odors through sealed packages.

I get no end of amusement telling the exchange between me and our beloved Grannie Annie (may she rest in peace):



You know, Annette, I smell like a dog.

Yes, I’m sure you do.

It’s one thing to get a package of rotten dates after 11 days in transit when it should have taken 5 (for the price paid) but it is another thing to have ZERO CUSTOMER SERVICE.

I rank customer service over the quality of the product.

Problem is: both product AND customer service today are RANK.

Ultimately I got a refund for the date mash, but things take too long.

These days it is STATED in the shipping information of MANY COMPANIES that a product is considered SHIPPED

if a label is generated

even if the package has not been filled let alone handed over to the carrier.

WHAT

THE

FUCK

IS

THAT?

I’m a dinosaur. I remember when businesses would bend over backwards to make things right for a customer. Our beloved Ms. MaGoo reminded me: That’s because they were Mom & Pop businesses.

Corporations with no questions asked return policies pandering to children who don’t like the shorts or shoes they just bought so they send their stank back to the company who then resells them to some unsuspecting customer who doesn’t know it is NOT new in opened box, have ruined the business model of satisfaction. Satisfaction is: Don’t sell shit in the first place so people won’t have to ship shit back to the shithole.

On mechanical parts some unscrupulous fuck stole a rubber seal off of a couple hundred dollar motor then sent it back. That motor (returned with no questions asked) was then sold to me with the seal missing to which I mounted a couple week investigation to hear from the company that they WILL NOT sell the seal separately, you HAVE to buy the motor that comes with the seal which is why the unscrupulous bastard saved himself a couple hundred bucks for a few cents of silicone rubber.

It’s a Yahoody orgy of commercial raypage.

But I diatribe for a reason. The same reason that I was raising the alarm about salicyclates around the time that all of the big names in Cunt Trolled Opposition were vomiting about oxalates since both are plant biological responses to ‘stress’ (that hated word that means any kind of physical or chemical threat that causes the plant to respond with hormones or defense chemicals).

Earlier I raised the alarm about highly pathogenic Fusarium mold (one of the darlings of WWI bio-chem wharf air) that was conjured by the use of Glyphosate (as is the salicylates and oxalates) in the Grain Ghetto.

Only my people listened.

I’m so pathetically shadowbanned that even word-of-mouth endorsement from my people couldn’t break the fifth wall of this shitty sitcom/tragedy live (undead) broadcast.

So, I’ll do it again:

There is something wrong in the california valleys.

I went with another vendor that got a package to me in TWO DAYS from freaking Cull If Eye Orn’t Ya but on opening the bubble wrap around the box I could SMELL THROUGH THE BOX THE SIMILAR WHINE MAKING FERMENTATION.

Now DECADES AGO, I had developed a habit of cutting ALL figs open before eating because there is nothing like getting a mouthful of BLACK FUNGUS from a fig that was rotten inside but looked fine on the outside. The fungus looks like a magnet that had a fight with a gang of iron filings. The smell upon opening or accidental eating is indescribable.

Taste?

unfuckingbelievably bad. I still want to brush my teeth just thinking about it and that was decades ago.

There was a time that I used to hand sort and treat raisins, currants, dates, and figs with either ozone water or hydrogen peroxide. No one needs that much oxygen radicalization of their food so I stopped because of that and it is labor intensive. I had a baby while doing it.

What I noticed though is that when I started eating unwashed fruit that gas and stools started smelling like the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago somewhere near the camel pen.

This is why the USDA presumes that you already KNOW that anything that you get that didn’t come in a can is considered a RAW AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT and thus dirty by defintion.

Sew… I also adopted the habit (non-catholic nun) of cutting DATES open to make sure that the same BLACK FUNGUS that traumatized me in figs is not lurking inside the dates.

It is. I noticed that the Salinas Valley vendor had increasing numbers of moldy-on-the-inside dates over time. The dates overall were top quality and I know first-hand how hard it is to grow anything organic. But I monitor trends. As I watch ILL Annoyed turn into a fungal jungle, I also track what is happening around the nation with quality of produce degrading year after year.

A report from one of our own in England said that a banana fresh from the market will turn black in a day on the counter at home. That was A DECADE AGO.

So, there is the Black Mold, there is the ohmygodthedatesareturningtowhine thingy, and there is the sweaty old migrant worker who probably didn’t have a sink near the portapotty smell on fruit, and the organic flame raisins I just bought smelled like the dude in charge of the sun-drying mustav been smoking a pack of Marlboros.

Organic Marlboros.

Thing of it is: I take notes. So, whereas I started eating dates without cutting them open like figs, I got a mouthful of Jack Black and started to note how many of the little darlings per 11 pound box were bad. It was slow but steady and encompassed the entire range of growing and non-growing season shipments - meaning that I was getting dates that were fresh or had been stored a while.

So, with this new vendor sending dates in two days that didn’t have the excuse of them smelling like a brewery because they were sitting in a sweaty truck for 11 days, it’s clear that the state of California might have a new resident mycosis. Because of that just from the SURFACE SMELL, I was cutting up dates tonight and got a Wheel of Fortune surprise of black mold and what appears to be buggers.

I USED to grow organic (before pharmwhores shut me down) so I know how difficult it is to get good product and bugs are part of that, so that isn’t even an issue for me. The fungus is not a blame of the producers.

It is that we are on a terrorformed planet that is being converted to suit syph-heads not us and so rotten food will become the rule not the exception until everyone is eating GMO crickets just like a bloodhound-looking bastard said years earlier.

God! What if the GMO crickets start having black mold inside of them or, when you crunch into them the 4-dimensionally-folded Gordian worms pop out?

The FUTURE is SO EXCITING.

Honey? where’s my blunderbuss?