From this Stack:

Michael Freed Aug 31 ... okay so I thought "this needs stopping. since the only people who could stop it WITHOUT all the citizenry doing it for them aren't likely about to voluntarily throw themselves into prison, let alone deny themselves these amounts of $ any time soon (https://allaregreen.us/) it has to be We The People. We're the only ones who can pressure them to stop this. That creates an entirely new problem. Only a psychological one to be sure. But it still seems insurmountable. The few people who admit these truths to themselves tend to fall into one or both of the following camps: so angry they refuse to do anything more than rage about it or so self-involved in their own personal feelings of betrayal that they think they're harming Daddy-Government by giving him the silent treatment. Both of these camps allow this to continue. I'm looking for people who want this stopped more than they want to make this about themselves & you know, actually try to save lives. If this irks, well, enjoy your vacation at camp. I'm still gonna keep looking. Liked (1) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan 8d I agree with you 105.7 %. Butt... Here's the line in the sand with a Sue Nahmee coming: https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2015/01/15/i-am-not-the-people-and-neither-are-you/ Therefour: we have to define who it is that you are trying to assemble. Clint also did an exhaustive examination on how ALL of those in Govern Mente (to Steer The Mind) are COUSINS. THOSE are the Publius = The People. The Chosen. The thumb puppets that do the will of the neurosyphilis. It was Ralph Winterrowd who said that you could mow a thousand of them down but ten thousand would take their place. At 8 billion infectees then the odds are insurmountable. So it calls for deep thought, introspection, a re-casting of the perspective of the problem and a realization that most microbes are clones. Whereas humans have genetic variation that might allow some to avoid any extinctive attempts, a microbe has to have a susceptibility that would favor its removal. So, the target is not the HOSTS but the infection. I've only been saying that for the past 17 years without a break which is why I'm leaving substack and unsocial non-media. Either no one gets it, or the bug in their heads won't ALLOW them to get it. Therefore, what you need to be looking for is someone who can find the weakness in the DARPA design of a We Upon that out-ranks any other I've studied so that you can take down the microbe in the heads of Evil People, and the Evil People being symbionts will go down with their god. Like Reply (1) Michael Freed 11h I already pointed out how the obstacles are nothing but psychological & you respond with excuses for why we can't even discuss how to overcome them. Am I supposed to assume you're doing this from a process derived from logic & reason? When I haven't figured out time zones, does the Earth go flat? If you & whoever wrote what's contained in that link haven't figured out how to rally the public against this, therefore you shouldn't even discuss with new people what they might have figured out? "The People" won't stand up to this without someone leading them. You spew vitriol against those people. Then someone offers YOU a chance to merely discuss ways of rallying the people & YOU won't even discuss it. & what's the excuse? "Others won't lead this battle."

Of course I banned this person that I think I’ve had it out with on my ewetuube channel as well.

Frankly, me quitting social media is a banning of everyone since none of the apes on this planet save a handful I’m working with directly right now are intelligent, capable, motivated, or worthy of what we expect to accomplish.

This kind of mindless automaton bullshit follows the same pattern every time.

After a QUARTER OF A CENTURY of this Mind Noise, any sane person will have rightfully gone insane for the Chinee Watta Tolshur of the drip, drip, drip on the nerves.

WE THE FUCKING PEEP HOLES.

No need to go farther or if you’re from the South: fuhtha (but we will) because it all falls apart from the opening premise.

I have taught for the past 25-fucking years that in Logic and Critical Thinking IF The Premise Is False - THEN ALL ELSE THAT FOLLOWS IS FALSE.

I have no idea if the Freed-man is First Families of Virginia, or from any of the Yahoody 3 Clans, or part of the May Sons or E-lumen Nutties.

If not then his wee ain’t part of no peephells.

BOOM!

Done.

Nothing more to say. Premise shot. No thanks for playing. Don’t try again.

What is fascinating is that I gave him a ‘Like’ and then gave him the irrefutable deconstruction of Clint Richardson that THE FICTION of: Publius = The People is not some dead cat that you can pick up at random and rub it all over yourself and then BLAME OTHER PEOPLE FOR THE PUTRESCINE STENCH that is coming off of *YOU* !

9:50 min; The Useful Properties of a Dead Cat; 351 views 8 years ago

Not bad. Up from 338 views 2 years ago. So a few non-cat-lovers have viewed it but no one has commented since 5 years ago.

Iddn’t it funny that I’ve been doing this for a quarter of a century so I have anticipated/predicted/interdicted ANY AND ALL THOUGHTS before they are even vomited and have already ADDRESSED them in my work since 2008?

So why, after 17 years of doing this in the pubic-eye, would I allow some sychophant to re-vomit the same shit and ride my ass for holding to The Truth, the HOLE-FUCKING Truth and Nothing Butt The Truth?

FUCK THE PEOPLE !

We're the only ones who can pressure them to stop this.

Premise #2 abject failure.

These syphilis-infected Bug Heads have been kylling their cousins for 5784 years!

They see goyim as BELOW ANIMALS.

They consider the creatures they put into power as IMPERSONAL PUPPETS.

Protocol 10:11-12. In the near future we shall establish the responsibility of presidents. By that time we shall be in a position to disregard forms in carrying through matters for which our impersonal puppet will be responsible. What do we care if the ranks of those striving for power should be thinned, if there should arise a deadlock from the impossibility of finding presidents, a deadlock which will finally disorganize the country? ...

These creatures kyll those impersonal puppets while the film is rolling. EXACTLY: in precise language: what kind of “pressure” do you think in your most vain-imaginings could you bring to bear that would possibly be RECOGNIZED let alone responded to by such an embedded parasite?

That creates an entirely new problem. Only a psychological one to be sure.

PSYCHOFUCKINGLOGICAL?

Yer shittin’ me right? Just trying to trigger Ye Olde Critical Mass. Looking for a Meltdown?

Been there. Done that:

1:37:21 hrs; Footshock Experiment: Game Over; 3.9K views 5 years ago

Up only 100 views in 2 years when it should have had me at the top of the podcast food chain.

ONLY PSYCHOLOGICAL?

The Footshock CONDITIONING has been embedded not only in the pool of rejects that you are looking to aid you in your Don Key ‘Ho Tea quest against windmills, but in yourself as well.

So there is the behavioral modification at issue, the whole time you are up against a cabal that has ALL of the militaries of the whirled at its command.

Good fucking luck.

But it still seems insurmountable.

Yeah… that’s because: IT IS.

From your infantile, useless, unworkable-in-5784-year-perspective.

Just like it was planned by the ones that INVENTED the Footshock Therapy.

I'm looking for people who want this stopped more than they want to make this about themselves & you know, actually try to save lives. If this irks, well, enjoy your vacation at camp. I'm still gonna keep looking.

By all means: KEEP LOOKING. That is the perennial quest of Spanish Mad Men and the Damned in Dante’s Circles in Hell. Keep looking. It’s ONLY been 5784 years. MAYBE by 6000 years SOMETHING will change. Or maybe “J”esus or Buddha or Captain Jeremiah of the Galactic Federation will come here and solve it for you…

Wait… that’s 216 years from now. So, unless we’re uploaded in the cloud then mercifully we should all be ded. Hard to say for sure since they’re working overtime on life-extension so our sentences/punishments here in Hell might get extended, but then also hard to say because the only way to GET into Hell is to BE DED.

Damned if you do - damned if you do.

==================================================

What we see next is that even after a “Like” and me agreeing with this nonsense 105.7% that only a handful of people WITH A PLAN can or will do anything about it, I still get the tantrum on the bassetboll court where the soiled-diapered player wants to take his ball and go home.

I go on to explain using Clint’s unassailable exhaustive analysis that there is no: We The People. Yet instead of seeing the wisdom, abandoning useless fictional tropes, adjusting perspective and strategy, I get the poopy-pants tirade (I typed:tirage - like that better) while the deflated bassetboll is drooping like a Salvador Dali painting in their hands.

The opening diatribe was that their “plan” was to “pressure” the bad guys to do the Right Thing. Spike Lee: newsfuckingflash! AIN’T NEVER HAPPENED IN UNDER 6000 YEARS - AIN’T NEVER GONNA HAPPEN.

People are quick to observe that the Other Side will resort to Jen No Side to get their goals accomplished but the sick fuckers, wallowing in millennia of abuse, will never get past the mind-clamps of THINKING or TALKING their way out of lethal tyrants.

What comes to mind every time I’m forced to sniff the bouquet of vintage bullshit, is the line from The Rise and Fall of Western Civilization - The Metal Years where Spheris asks some hairspray, long-haired dude wearing masquera: “What will you do if you don’t make it?” HSLHDWM says: “I’m gonna make it.” She says: “But what wil you do if you DON’T make it?” HSLHDWM: “I’m gonna make it.”

Want extra fries with that order?

and the other thing that invades my mind with wannabes who think they can go head-to-head with predator/parasites at the top/bottom of the food chain is:

That fucker didn’t make it either.

But then I even pre-saged and intercepted in my first reply to THAT nonsense of trying to Whore Whisper the Bad Guys down; by invoking the Spirit of Ralph Winterrowd where even if you went to the solution of taking out the threat at the non-source (the public figures are just pawns in the chess game) that MILLIONS OF REPLACEMENTS ARE READY TO TAKE OVER BUSINESS AS USUAL.

So, here we are full circle with a Real Time examination of why I’m quitting unsocial non-media and This Work: because after 17 fucking years of repeating the same message and steadfastly holding onto the ONLY SOLUTION that no one has postulated let alone attempted and VERY FEW have bothered to even HELP ME WITH, the motherfuckers are either

Too goddamned stupid to get it Too embedded with MK and footshock conditioning to get it. Too afraid to try something that might work. Too afraid they might lose their freedom (prison) Too afraid they might lose money. Too afraid they might lose their LIFE. Are actually agents working for the other side. Caught in the mind-trap that just THINKING about a solution, then clicking your heels together and repeating: There’s no place like ghetto, there’s no place like ghetto, that something MAGICKALLY will correct 5784 years of Fraud and Merr Derr when apes just like you have been doing the mental masturbation dance for 5784 in the EXACT SAME WAY with the exact same results:

NOT

A

GODDAMNED

THING

That is the working definition of insanity. For a group of apes to declare: I have the solution! then try it, then fail. Then, years later, ANOTHER group takes up the same FAILED torch to have it snuffed as well, giving impetus (impotence) to the NEXT batch of apes who THINK that if they only did it RIGHT “This Time” that it might WORK.

I already did the thinking for the rayped-apes: Get rid of the infection and the parasite and its host both go away.

There.

17-years of the same message, said again, and I KNOW that the 8-points above still apply.

Sew… on to the reply to my reply:

=========================================================

I already pointed out how the obstacles are nothing but psychological & you respond with excuses for why we can't even discuss how to overcome them.

Hysterical whiny Karen much?

No, you schizophrenic dumbass!

*YOU* pointed out that people are afraid of being UNALIVED if they resist the parasite.

Your OWN FUCKING WORDS:

the only people who could stop it —— aren't likely about to voluntarily throw themselves into prison, let alone deny themselves these amounts of $

Butt, Weight! There was no mention of unaliving.

Yes, there was. It is implied in the very survival in stink of the man-ape to not be kilt by the ones that the Not Them have witnessed 5784 years of OkinMan-style extermination. It’s in their Holy Books. Deuteronomy says: Kyll EVERYTHING THAT BREATHES! PLUS I have demonstrated on many occaisions that the casino chips passing for money are TOKENS in exchange for time and labor.

Time is Money.

But since time is what ticks away our lives closer the the ‘natural’ expiration date. So if some blood-sucking Yahoods are putting you in prison or taking away your money then they have just stolen part of your life without terminating it immediately.

you respond with excuses for why we can't even discuss how to overcome them.

Dear Whiny Karen Ape,

We regret that we wasted words on a brain that is so full of destructive conditioning that you either did not read my reply or read it with the editing bias installed by your masters to be totally incapable of understanding that I took your infantile ravings, trashed them beyond implementation, and REPLACED THEM with something that has NEVER BEEN TRIED IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND but the Eight Points above have yet again been vindicated:

Too goddamned stupid to get it Too embedded with MK and footshock conditioning to get it. Too afraid to try something that might work. Too afraid they might lose their freedom (prison) Too afraid they might lose money. Too afraid they might lose their LIFE. Are actually agents working for the other side. Caught in the mind-trap that just THINKING about a solution, then clicking your heels together and repeating: There’s no place like ghetto, there’s no place like ghetto, that something MAGICKALLY will correct 5784 years of Fraud and Merr Derr when apes just like you have been doing the mental masturbation dance for 5784 in the EXACT SAME WAY with the exact same results:

So, YES, mssr. Assholio, WE did INDEED ‘discuss’ this, but you were so bent on assaulting me and my 25-years of work that YOU can’t have a rational discussion about what YOUR ‘plan’ is that you have NEVER even hinted at since the first time you dogged me on alterNOTive media.

Which can result in only one outcome:

Fuck YOU and that Horse you’ve been tilting at windmills on.

Sincerely,

The Mangement.

Am I supposed to assume you're doing this from a process derived from logic & reason?

No goddamned assumption here. I gave you Logic, Critical Thinking, Reason and Outside Sources. It doesn’t get delivered as a plate of pearls to swine any better than that. (Kosher swine).

When I haven't figured out time zones, does the Earth go flat?

Don’t know what that means.

Hey! Amazing! Don’t fucking care.

If you & whoever wrote what's contained in that link haven't figured out how to rally the public against this, therefore you shouldn't even discuss with new people what they might have figured out?

Wait! You just revealed that you didn’t read the link. So who’s the close-minded motherfucker that can’t even carry on a civil ‘discussion’.

RALLY THE PUBLIC?

Footshock Experiment, DUMBASS!

Here’s a picture of passified pussy europeans MARCHING/RALLYING against lockdowns

IN THE FUCKING MILLIONS

then dutifully, like the animals they were conditioned to be: they fucking went home and

NOTHING CHANGED.

So, just what is it that you want the fictional Publius (People/Public) to do when you can’t even get the language straight that THOSE by Title ARE THE ONES YOU ARE TARGETING and the general ape on the street are nothing but footshock-controlled lab animals run by those very Public People?

Language in Science is of the utmost importance. Language in whar is equally important.

YOU CAN’T EVEN GET YOUR WORDS RIGHT.

WHY WOULD ANYONE FOLLOW YOU INTO BATTLE?

YOU CAN’T TELL THE ENEMY FROM THE ALLY.

Sun Tzu:

Know Yourself (obviously not the case you can’t even distinguish words) Know Your Enemy (obviously not the case because the wrong words associated with the wrong people shows that you are mentally retarded) Expect the Unexpected (obviously not possible for a mind that is dead-set on a single goal never once considering the genius that has been ignored/rejected for 25-years that will no longer be offered when this Substack is done)

Three Strikes - You’re OUT!

"The People" won't stand up to this without someone leading them.

Goddamn! You’ve got to be the most Hive-oriented motherfucker out there. The lessons from Vietnam and Iraq are blatant. ONE or a few gorillas can out-force entire armies with the best high tech we upon ree.

To be a leader you must first have the quality of:

NOT BEING AN ASSHOLE!

Next it helps if you actually studied and understand military strategy because we are in the biggest whar that every occurred on on this planet.

You spew vitriol against those people.

Which: Those People?

Name them.

Are Those People the same as THE People?

signed: Confused in the Grain Ghetto.

Who are these Fictions that I actually do hate? because for 5784 years they ALL have been as dumb as you, acting as flatworms against an obstacle, accomplishing nothing, and then stroking themselves for their ‘accomplishments’.

Family portrait of dumbfucks worthy of more than just sulfuric acid (vitriol).

A MILLION PEOPLE COULD HAVE ENTERED THE HALLS OF THE ENEMY AND TAKEN OVER.

They did not.



THEY REMAIN A FAILURE - AS DO YOU.

But even if they did drag the Lockdown motherfuckers out into the streets to put toxic waste down the sewers, the Neurosyphilis STILL EXISTS and will make a million more copies to keep the Dante’s Circle going.

So, You, are throwing sulfuric acid oil on ME because you are a frustrated little child throwing a temper tantrum because I won’t align with your deception that will expend effort into meaningless useless action.

Then someone offers YOU a chance to merely discuss

We WERE discussing.

Mene, Mene, Tekel, Upharsin.

You have been weighed in the balance and found wanting.

DISCUSSION-FUCKING-OVER UNTIL YOU CAN MAN-UP, COME UP WITH A PLAN, and then have that civil discussion about DOING something that isn’t mental masturbation; PSYCHOLOGICAL, and a TOTAL WASTE OF MY TIME TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AND COUNTING!

ways of rallying

Like the Lock-down protesters? How many MILLION do you have lined up?

the people

Fiction. Useless title that is the description of THE ENEMY.

& YOU won't even discuss it.

Just did in the first reply.

Then: here I am giving the armchair quarterback, post-game REPEAT of the same “discussion” where you are so infantile that you can’t even rise to the DEMANDS that an ADULT ANALYSIS REQUIRES TO EVEN HAVE A DISCUSSION WITHOUT YOU BREAKING INTO UNJUSTIFIED PERSONAL ATTACKS BECAUSE YOUR PET MIND-STROKE IS BEING REJECTED OUT-OF-HAND.

& what's the excuse? "Others won't lead this battle."

Actually, your final evaluation is the very answer that you were looking for:

Other’s WON’T lead this battle.

BECAUSE

YOU

aren’t even leading with a useful THOUGHT!

IF *YOU* had a PLAN then like any good gorilla, then you would have

HAD A PLAN PRE-FORMED THAT REQUIRED *NO DISCUSSION WHATSOEVER. IMPLEMENTED YOUR PLAN ALREADY AND GOT IT IN MOTION AS A SINGLE INDIVIDUAL THAT THE HIVE HAS TROUBLE DETECTING, CONTROLLING, ELIMINATING. YOU WOULD HAVE COLLECTED LIKE-MINDED PEOPLE THAT SAW SOMETHING PROVEN TO ACTUALLY WORK WHO WOULD HAVE THEN MERELY DONE IT THEMSELVES LIKE CATS THAT CAN’T BE HERDED OR JOINED YOUR BAND OF UNMERRY MEN TO WORK AS A COLLECTIVE.

What was part of this mind-stroke?

To have a ‘discussion’ on MAKING a plan that could be ‘tried’?

Over what?

The INTERFUCKINGNET?

So that the A.I. could:

know INSTANTLY what you were going to do and who you were going to do it with? then within 24-hours come up with a countermeasure to shut down those plans by any means necessary? if it deigned to let you live, then allow you the vanity that “at least we tried” ?

I outlined THE PLAN for 17 years.

NOT psychological NOT for pussy-thinkers ONLY for ACTION Beyond the human factor into the biological solution alone

Don’t like it?

Not willing to work?

FUCK OFF!

The whole world. Not just the asshat that vomited on my Stack.

Zor and Zam, by The Monkees The king of Zor, he called for war

And the king of Zam, he answered.

They fashioned their weapons one upon one

Ton upon ton, they called for war at the rise of the sun. Out went the call to one and to all

That echoed and rolled like the thunder.

Trumpets and drums, roar upon roar

More upon more.

Rolling the call of "Come now to war." Throughout the night they fashioned their might

With right on the side of the mighty.

They puzzled their minds plan upon plan

Man upon man

And at dying of dawn the great war began. They met on the battlefield banner in hand.

They looked out across the vacant land.

And they counted the missing, one upon one,

None upon none.

The war it was over before it begun. Two little kings playing a game.

They gave a war and nobody came.

And nobody came.

And nobody came.

And nobody came.

And nobody came. (repeat and fade)

5784 years of Repeat and Fade.