VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Exit stage left's avatar
Exit stage left
1d

Out of the ruins

Out from the wreckage

Can't make the same mistake this time

We are the children

The last generation

We are the ones they left behind

And I wonder when we are ever gonna change

Living under the fear 'til nothing else remains

We don't need another hero

We don't need to know the way home

All we want is life beyond

The thunderdome

Still a great song when drinking beer and watching grown men fight for the posession of an inflatable symbol of a pig. Then run the pig back to the other side's pig pen and celebrate by touching each other on the nethers and eating BBQ wieners.

Our team is sure to win this year or die trying!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OK's avatar
OK
1d

Where did my comment go?

Superb asskicking of a dumbass's stupid comments. I will miss your genius my friend.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture