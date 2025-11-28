HER PET OLOGY

Being bored, as I am, with using words for 25-years straight - I don’t want to say - I don’t want to - but I might be dishonest if I didn’t say that I was practicing that word while I was in the bathroom.

So, as to imply that I wasn’t doing anything in particular in the bathroom, but practicing the word in it’s various permutations and ended up — as I often do — amusing myself at the syllablic deconstruction that was hidden inside — along with a pair of clean hands. I’m a compulsive hand-washer, but not to worry, I made it through an entire plandemic without major incident. Not even Private or General Incident either.

Of course I wanted to Stack on the discovery right away but that was yesterday and I will be Stacking on the patent madness that is computer data protection soon, so I thought I would just throw this one in quick because the first thing that came to mind was the Snake Dance in VAMPYRE MOVIE: From Dusk til Dawn.

I was really surprised by the paucity of useful images already available on the net, so I tried to get screenshots a clip of the famous scene, but everytime I hit PrtSc the Ads that are like vampyres that just won’t die, invaded the stream, bumped the resolution to the lowest settings, had a fist fight with my Ad Blocker (the monthly reports indicate that if I did not have Ad Blocker then a literal MONTH of my time would be spent swatting Adflies), I had to slow it down to 0.25X just to get a frame before a new ad popped up and the resolution went back to hell - JUST TO GET THESE KEY MOMENTS.

CAUTION: THIS CLIP CONTAINS EXCESSIVE VIOLENCE AND NAUGHTY WORDS. You might be inspired by the naughty words.

I insert this clip from John Carpenter’s Vampires that doesn’t exist anywhere in the interned net because I suspect that most people

don’t have a sense of humor don’t know exceptional cinema when they witness it have never lived: Those Moments. and because it was handy for my rant against relentless ad-hustling that I already labeled vampyric while exposing that the entire WORLD is a Vampyre.

But if you dared to watch the clip, these were uber-vamps (we’re on a vampyre Stack track) that the professional hunters threw everything they had at, but THEY JUST KEPT COMING. Has anyone done anything like that for the past 25-years? Can’t say that I’m discouraged fighting Evil because I am just like Jack in that his parents were kylled by vampyres so he will NEVER QUIT. It’s just that I evaluate effort expended vs. return on investment so I’m not going to keep doing what I’m doing. I’ll never stop hunting and I will never stop pulling them into the sun until they are ashes. Just not here. Not like this.

I posted the clip from Vampires because at 1:37 min. Jack’s line is the greatest in all of film history and is my very soul/being:

“DYE! DYE, YOU FUCKER! DYE!”

If you ever wondered how I consume so much data at an accelerated rate, an Ad Blocker is one key feature that everyone needs; but the industry is fighting back and won’t allow access to some sites unless you turn it off. In that case, I just say: “Suck my python.”

Butt enough of the background, let’s dive right into the Background.

OLOGY = STUDY OF.

Now, you might think that Herpetology is the study of herpes.

Nice choice, given that herpes are viruses and virus means venom and many creatures including serpents are venomous.

Butt…

Ancient Greek ἑρπετόν herpetón, meaning “reptile” or “creeping animal”

I had no idea that ILL Annoyed Pharmwhores were classified as reptiles aka: Creeping Animals. I can gwaruntee that they give ME the creeps.

Any Whey…

Herpetology is the study of snakes since they qualify as reptilian creepy animals.

But back to my hand-washing break:

HER

Who: Her?

PET = Snake.

OLOGY = Study of

The Study of HER Snake.

Who y’all tolkin’ ‘bout foo?

Whore of Babylon - of course.

I’m sure she’s related to Pharm Whores since they share the same Family name.

The Great Dragon (Sea Serpent) Tiamat, aka The Abyss is part of the convoluted but recursive (I curse and then I re-curse) chain of named-entities that don’t matter for gender since they are all hermaphrodites and are just the same pig with different lipstick.

Tiamat The Salt Sea The Abyss.

Genesis 1:2 And the earth was without form, and void;

Formless void = Kaos. From Kaos - Order.

Who says shit like that?

and darkness

Anyone actually READ Albert Pike’s bullshit? Its very clear that he’s sitting there with his pot-belly and smirk and knowing that the Christians (Gnostics-really) will never get that G-D started out IN DARKNESS.

That was the ORIGINAL STATE OF BEING OF THE GOD-THING AND ITS UNIVERSE.

Light, my friends - was an afterthought.

Because here’s the liquid diarrhea running down your leg if you argue that the quote was about THE BEGINNING. The beginning of WHAT?

ETERNITY?

There is no beginning to the endless nor an end to that which has no beginning.

So, clearly the author (whoever the hell it was because there were two and they were mixed texts) was referring to the beginning of Ea-rth = Yah’s Wrath. So at least the Flat Disk had a starting point in the chaos of DARKNESS that it inhabited before the whole Light Switch thing causing US to pay the electric bill for the past 5784 years…

was upon the face of the deep.

I usually labor the King James DiVersion because it is the Grimoire with the most mind control stranglehold, but words do not phase me when they are chosen by a Witch and his assigned writers. The Deep = The Abyss.

The Abyss = Tiamat the Great Salt Sea. She (Kaos) was there BEFORE THERE WAS ORDER !

And the Spirit

Typically known as a Disembodied Voice not necessarily a Holey Ghost.

of God moved upon the face of the waters.

The Waters.

Great Dragon. Serpent. Ophiuchus the 13th zodiac. Ouroborus the Serpent SPEAKING (disembodied voice) ITSELF into existence. Ea Hu Vuh the Demented Alien Mind Parasite that demands BLOOD SACRIFICE on a continous basis so your slaughterhouses and cold-cuts sections of Gross Sure Rey Stores are outlets for Black Magicks rituals that a Vampyre would consider an orgy.

Full Circle. Continuum. All spawned by a hand-washing session.

Her

Pet

Ology.

It’s always been there. Right under our noses. Burnt our nose hairs and olfactory bulbs clear off.