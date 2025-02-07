So I thought I would pass them along for the Just In Case it might be of interest to anyone else. You know that this feature is not properly documented and disseminated because they WANT you to waste money on a new battree.

Wills are not necessarily a functional practical mechanical thing, but it is still intended to keep your ass out of the fire. But you should also consider the Pros/Cons of having/nothaving a will in the first place.

OF COURSE THEY WOULD STOP MAKING MAPP GAS FOR THE HOME USER!

this is just WICKED

but definitely a 2X viewing speed

More later…

Leave a comment