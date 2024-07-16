I first heard this story on the most auspicious commie network NPR. Pimps to all things syringe.

“Due to the high temperatures, emergency medical flight helicopters were unable to respond, as they generally cannot fly safely over 120 degrees,” a news release said, noting that it was 128 degrees that day.

the quote above was for Death Valley.

Been there (IN THE FUCKING SUMMER) done that.

Listen: if you are too stupid to be prepared for the Death of Death Valley then you don’t deserve an airlift out no matter what the childlike whine of the pilots is about.

I was going to title this Stack:

Whiny Little Girls… with apologies to Little Girls

because the cloying, hand rubbing, obvious put-up job of restriction of service due to Globe Hell War Ming was just too much to take without projectile vomiting.

The way it was spun on NPR was that the EQUIPMENT such as instruments and COMPUTERS couldn’t handle the high heat.

So, immediately I went into a rage since there was nothing wrong with any of my equipment that is over 30+ years old except the bastards that made the stuff don’t make replacement parts for them any more.

If your LED readouts get fried in the heat THEN GO BACK TO MECHANICAL READOUTS - FREAKS!

If your computers can’t function above 120 F THEN LEARN HOW TO READ A MAP. Or, are you going to say that even radios don’t work anymore due to refraction of the beams from heat mirages?

The Warshing Ton Post spins this as lack of lift.

I would have to defer to pilots I trust rather than the Pussy Brigade to see if that is even so. The case being: I’m an old fuck. Ok… I’m old… but I NEVER heard of this inability to get it up (the hell eye copulate her) before.

More excuses included the flight suits that make people hot even inside the COCK Pit.

If the flight is approved, the nurses and pilot on duty zip up their thick, fire-resistant fly suits and board the chopper. The unbreathable maroon suits covered the crew’s legs and arms. Sun blared through the cockpit window on a cloudless Saturday, while air conditioning vents puffed out weak streams of air. The flight was just five minutes long, but upon landing the staff peeled off their layers and reached for chilled water bottles and frozen treats they keep on base. Trips for them can be as long as two hours. Sometimes Evans will fly to higher altitudes to cool down the helicopter, but often ascending means less oxygen for a patient already in distress.

What no fucking oxygen on these flights? Can a guy at least get some honey-roasted peanuts?

Even under the 122-degree limit, high temperatures affect the team’s operations. “Above 104, we can only operate on the ground for 15 minutes,” Evans said.

Back in my day people just got shit done and they didn’t whinge about it.

I remember one of the worst blizzards in Illinois where there were three snow plows on the runway of Oh Hair airport with three more behind them because the drifts were filling in and they STILL landed planes!

Nowadays they were cancelling flights if it was RAINING!

I took that to be that the adult autist pilot seat-warmers who couldn’t fly a jumbo jet any better than a World Trade Pilot didn’t have the skills to take over if the autopilot was met with inclement weather. I’ve been in Clement and it’s not a pretty place.

All this is: is conditioning via lame-ass excuses to restrict what you were previously accustom to to usher in austerity and slide you back into the stone age because the computer whores wouldn’t know how to fly a 1950s chopper, and those who rely on services that have destroyed their self-sufficiency will not be able to survive in a dystopia of denial.

The patterns are so blatant to me having studied the work of Fritz (that’s not his name) Springmeier where he said that a mind control slave when raised as a child is given everything they could possibly want including love and praise. Then when it is time to shatter their brain and create alter-personalities EVERYTHING is withheld from them.

That’s what this is: The Bugs inside the heads of the infected created the infrastructure and technology that let The Bugs get their plan fully operational and now that the Thumb Puppets are no longer needed the comforts and conveniences that the slaves were used to when they served Evil are being yanked away.

I saw on the JNEWS a hysterical female talking head vomiting about how dangerous 92 degree weather is! Unprecidented heat! Globe Hell Whoring!

Hell (yes, we are there) it was 91 inside my house yesterday with the ceiling fan on because I ripped out the central air two years ago (never used it for 11 years before that). Had to keep the windows and doors closed because the Pharm Whores were spraying poisons.

Oooohhh…. 92 Baaaahhhhdddd bleated the sheep.

Motherfuckers: From age 13, I used to throw 70-100 pound bales of hay all in a barn with a metal roof that was 120 F !!!!

Whap your balls with a nail-encrusted gnarly 2x4 you maggots!

I just can’t stand stupid lazy people acting out prescripted roles in a really shitty high school thespian troop.

