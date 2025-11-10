It will be a long time before I am able to adapt and upload my multipart series on the industrialization of sex.

So, when the A.I. drops things like this in front of me, of course I will oblige and am passing it on to you with the caution that there are mature themes that might possibly shock and offend anyone who has been asleep in the past couple of decades… OK… lifetimes.

https://tubitv.com/movies/100044382/sex-robot-madness

The reason I stopped my viewing in order to pass on this tiny segment of Madness is because it was one of those They Live! moments where Roddy Piper (Nacho) is watching TV with the sunglasses and says: “It figures it would be something like this…”

So, if you go to 11:34 minutes in you will find —

SPOILER ALERT

That the sex puppet Lilli was tranported across The Pond to the US and marketed as

BARBIE.

Other than being damned hilarious and ‘it figures’; the original name for the puppet is revealing:

Lilly or Lilli or Lillie is well known among the initiates to be the Nick (name of the Devil) Name for

LILITH.

A puppet toy for men based on the Demon Vampyre Queen Whore Of Babylon.

A little Genii No Logical Tree is in order here:

Lilli = Lilith = ILI = ILU = Lilituv = the one for whom the City Bava ILI was named after:

The Gate of the Great God ILI.

Whore of Babylon, Wife of Qain, Wife of Azariel (Angel of Death), Puppet of Yahweh who intended her to be Hadam’s first breeding stock.

Lordy! The Yahood are laughing all the way to the Collector’s Item Bank on this one.

The best part?

The best part is that Sacred Prostitution was a REQUIREMENT of all women regardless of status/rank/age in Babylon and Carthage.

For their SERVICES RENDERED (thank you for your Service) the TEMPLES would take donations from all-comers from all nations. The Sex Trade became so lucrative they had to store the loot in the innermost vaults of The Temple thus becoming each town’s CENTRAL BANK.

This is why Congress (all cousins of these demon lineages) lovingly call The Federal Reserve: The Temple.

Yes, I know I keep repeating the same message over and over — except for the Barbie part —because of MK and No Memory and other failings of the human mind, so I also shouldn’t have to remind anyone that there was a curious fetish in the Temple Worship using sex magics where the prostitutes could be told apart because they had

BLONDE HAIR.

They might even have had

BLOND HAIR.

I guess it all depends on how you SPELL it since it’s merely a different shade of grey or gray.

Figuratively speaking… not gray hair. Definitely Blond. And most of them obviously (being Mess Oh Pot Aim Eye On) WORE BLOND WIGS.

Just reinforcing that Lilli aka Barbie was also a BLONDIE.

We are the Butt of an Inside Joke and takin’ it up the ass with no lubrication.

You would think that the Masses Who are Asses would get tired of it and retaliate but all evidence proves that they kinda like it.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled Sex Bot program.