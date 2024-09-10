Scottish Comedian of the Year Leo Kearse is one of the UK's few openly right wing comedians. He was controversially banned from his venue at the Perth Fringe in Australia following allegations of transphobia, despite writing the material with a transgender woman he was dating (a hot one btw).

A phrase Learned wrong? People just Plain Lazy? Numb tongue lisp? Whatever the reason I like it when people say: Cognitive Dissidence instead of Dissonance.

dissonance /dĭs′ə-nəns/ noun A harsh, disagreeable combination of sounds; discord. Lack of agreement, consistency, or harmony; conflict. A combination of tones contextually considered to suggest unrelieved tension and require resolution. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

dissidence /dĭs′ĭ-dəns/ noun Disagreement, as of opinion or belief; dissent. Disagreement; dissent; separation from the established religion. Similar: disagreement, dissent The state of being dissident; dissent. The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

Putting aside the multisyllabic words, when it is Jordanized it is just Full-On Batshit Crazy. But what do you expect from Germany when the villagers downstream of Bayer came to the gates to complain about their poisoned river. Bayer kindly invited them in and with the most genteel (definitely not gentile) Social Engineering got the rubes to agree to be paid a stipend for their poisoned water so they went home - the river still poisoned and being poisoned and the villagers still poisoned and being poisoned - but they got a few Dutch Masters.

Full-On Batshit Crazy.

Butt, as Josephus said by 94 A.D. the ENTIRE WORLD was folded into Noea Enterprises, LLC. including the Divisions of: ShemClan Inc.; HamClan Inc.; and YaphetClan Inc.; along with a confusing array of subsidiary corporations all organized under the same parent. A Planetary Monopoly.

So Churmany is just part of the Family Corporation hence the mind-bending paradox that if anyone was really conscious Down Here they would say: What the Holy Motherfuck! That’s messed up beyond all reason and explanation! WE MUST BE IN HELL because ONLY IN HELL would something as cocked-up as that girl getting raped and her demons let go, AND HER FRIEND being punished for telling the truth could possibly happen!

We’re getting there. A few of the Stackarinos are seeing it.

Pattern-Recognition is the sign of Genius.

Not too many Geniuses out there, but then even the Protocols say that they are only One In A Million.

Sometimes I get tired of posting the same thing over and over again, but then since I read this in 1976 and Got It then, well… fuck no… here’s a repost:

and here’s a little ditty that I found when I went looking for the above:

So here’s the payoff you’ve been waiting for:

Hate: Speech

Hate-Speech

The pronunciation of the words are more important than any other part of the Spell.

What these creatures do is

THEY…

HATE

SPEECH

Get it? It has nothing to do with hate-speech a hyphenated syphilitic penis-rotting word that has no meaning whatsoever but will still allow that one chimp with access to the Delgado Button to ruin your life.

Words are weapons used by Magi, Sorcerers and Witches.

Where’s a good pyre in the middle of a pile of wood these days?

In the 1950s delgado set up a prison cell with a group of beta chimps and one alpha male that was abusive to the rest. ALL of them had the Jose Delgado crown with wires inserted into their skulls so that their brains could be mapped to their emotions and behaviors. Installed in the cell was a button where a passive chimp could discover that if you pressed the button it would fuck up the alpha-male’s day, passify the motherfucker and then YOU could do the beating.

There is a crossover between Button Pushing being a physical act and a psychological one but the results (as we see) are the same.

These days all you have to do is force Critter Cull Race Thee Re down the throats of the wired apes and all of a sudden all of the ‘oppressed groups’ are beatin’ down Whitey who never did shit to them. Meet the New Boss: low-level shithead braindead minions of the Old Boss who is what these mindless fucks SHOULD have been focused on since Why It? Priveledge only ever meant: Noea Enterprises LLC.

But the apes are too stupid to work that out - THEY’VE GOT A BUTTON! Given to them by The Man who put wires into their brains.

The Slovakian phrase told to me by Connection Machine is: Where Two Fight - the Third One Wins.

There is no point to this Society. But then: that’s the POINT - isn’t it?

Give me Liberty or make me deaf ! said Patrick Harry.

What Thou Fuckest?

No one is going to GIVE you shit. You HAVE TO TAKE IT. And why would you settle for something as stupid as being kilt when your tantrum didn’t get the GRANT/PRIVILEGE/PERMISSION that you wanted? Why am I the only one who has ever…

NWO Vomit Word Trigger Alert!

CHALLENGED the spell work of Henry or any of the other Fondling Fatwhores?

I just recently posted the quote by General John Stark most likely the cousin of Henry:

”Live Free or Die.”

What is it with these deth cult motherfuckers?

Didn’t they READ Solzhenitzen? Well… yeah… time travel and all of that happy shit, but Bad God In Hell! (no such thing as a Good God In Heaven) THE PATTERNS HAVE NEVER CHANGED IN 5784 YEARS. So, we have to presume that Henry and Stark were selling a meme, a mind-virus that if you can’t get what you want: to Own Nothing and Be Happy, then you’d better damned well get yourself to Canada where they can MAID you.

Sounds Mafioso: A MAID man.

Medical Assistance In Dying. Fuck me with the Congitive Dissonance thorn-berailed Stick! Being Palestined one at a time by Castor Oil’s Son.

HELL?

YOU SEE IT? Flames.

YOU SMELL IT? Sulfur

YOU HEAR IT? Screams of the Damned that might be your own mixed in with the rest.

YOU FEEL IT? The heat the cold the wet the wind (Dante had a climate-controlled Hell).

YOU TASTE IT? That’s the bitterness of collective cowardice where THEY gang up like a Hive Swarm but everyone else scatters like pigs.

No, I guess I’m not tired of posting. I GOT IT in 1976.

