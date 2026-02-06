I’ll say this about David Icke: MANY years ago when I saw in a PRINT catalog of books for sale on unusual topics one of which was David’s early series, the blurb was that Princess Diana was from the Vlad The Impaler bloodline.

I can’t remember if I had a computer back then or if I had to look it up at the Lie Bury, but:

LO! and Hold Bees! It was so.

She, Abraham Lincoln (they made a movie Abraham Lincoln Vampire Slayer - talk about Opposite Day!), and Brad Pitt all can trace their lineage to Vlad Drac UL A. Son of the Dragon.

That was my entree into Wes Penre and his bloodline trees.

Many years later, David made a claim that the Cunt Trollers were using THORIUM as a ‘refractory material for atmospheric engineering’. With no reflection (pun) on David, the claim was so outrageous (Thorium is the DIRTIEST RADIONUCLEOTIDE THERE IS!) that I had to look it up right away (had a computer by then) and…

GODDAMN! THERE REALLY IS A PATENT ON THORIUM FOR GEOENGINEERING.

That set a switch in my head that when I could afford a Geiger Counter I would take background readings to determine if Fukashima (much later, huh?) was just a false flag for the fack that they were raining down death on us for years so they needed an ‘event’ to cover for it.

When I got enough donations to finally get a quality detector, the Chinee had already lit the forests of Canada on fire and with it godawful smells that could not be referenced in any of my olfactory databases (I had chemical allergy almost all of my life, I can smell down to parts per trillion, I have a LIBRARY of chemicals and chemical families stored in my brain) but definitely smelled like burnt metal.

Metal can burn. When the depleted uranium alloy armor of tanks are ignited they burn until the fuel is expended. So a parting-gift (sardonic) to Iraq was a 238U radionucleotide along with its cousins that was made airborne that has a half life of 4.468 billion years.

Thus sayeth Wicked Peed On Us:

The aerosol or spallation frangible powder produced by impact and combustion of depleted uranium munitions (or armour) can potentially contaminate wide areas around the impact sites, leading to possible inhalation by human beings. The actual level of acute and chronic toxicity of DU is also controversial.

yeah, about as controversial as rolling out of bed at night still half-asleep and falling into a vat of acid that etches off your penis.

Several studies using cultured cells and laboratory rodents suggest the possibility of leukemogenic, genetic, reproductive, and neurological effects from chronic exposure.

Chronic exposure for the next 4 billion years give or take a couple hundred million.

According to Al Jazeera, DU from American tank munitions is suspected to be one of the major causes of an increase in the general mortality rate in Iraq since 1991.

It’s pretty fucked when you get the truth from Al Jazz while the Harmerican Ptesstitutes feed you lies like corn mash down the throat of a pate duck.

A 2005 epidemiology review concluded “In aggregate the human epidemiological evidence is consistent with increased risk of birth defects in offspring of persons exposed to DU.” A 2021 study concluded that DU from exploding munitions did not lead to Gulf War illness in American veterans deployed in the Gulf War.

Well, of course not. The FIRST Rand report on GWS that said that it was CHEMICAL ALLERGY MOST LIKELY ATTRIBUTED TO THE VACCINES was conveniently disappeared from the web. Good thing that I save EVERYTHING off line. Well, except for that admission that the receipts of sales for Iron Lungs were conveniently disappeared by the company that made the hoax-boxes. I tried finding that reference within hours of tripping across it but the A.I. sanitized it in that short a time.

A 2011 study found elevated levels of uranium in soil and hair samples from Fallujah, Iraq, but it was from slightly enriched uranium instead of DU.

I pull only selected quotes from the Enn Ess Aye vomit trough, but in it they acknowledged that even Depleted Your Anium has three radionucleotides in it. So, the last quote above just merits a shrug and a so… what? What was your point you cointelproagitproptheater stooges?

Sew… by the thyme I got my Geiger Counter and started taking background readings of air and ground (water is a bugger because it dampens at least alpha particles) it was already up to concerning levels.

CPM = Counts Per Minute

150 CPM commercial phosphate fertilizer that gets into your food

100 CPM you’re in trouble.

70-80 CPM you should be very concerned.

50-60 CPM this is not good

30-40 CPM the new normal

10-20 CPM a respectable baseline depending on where you live.

BASELINE after the Chinada fires was 30-40 with spikes to 70. As time went by I would sample the same old haunts to find spikes into the 80s.

INDOORS with a hepa filter I was in the THIS IS NOT GOOD RANGE when I first started taking readings and that has continued to this day when I just took some readings inside the house on the way to scoping out the snow. The “snow” peaked in the high 60s with the detector right above the pack but no plastic cover on the detector so that I could get alpha emssions. There was a stiff wind so I pointed it in the wind to get an average of high 50s.

The crack in my basement floor easily rose to 70s which explains why it was in the This Is Not Good level in the house with the detector pointing up on my pillow that is 4-feet away from the HEPA filter.

In all that time from first hearing David Icke say that the bastards were raining down Thorium on us for shits and grins, until now I have not heard

ANYONE

in the truff comune titty mentioning it

AT ALL!

That’s a long goddamned time for the Cunt Trolled Opposition to be covering up something that is patented, therefore must be used because in the world of patents is: Use It Or Lose It.

Even the over-hyped: What in the World are they Spraying documentary mentioned ONLY the aluminum, barium, and strontium.

Why is that?

Hence my Sir Prize at “John From Facebook” mentioning Iodine-133 and

THORIUM!

Been doing this in the public for 18 years and this is the first time, other than ME based on what David Icke said, that I have heard ANYONE bring it up.

“THEY ARE NOT BEEING WARNED LOUD ENOUGH” ?

pay attention?

Fuck.

No one has been listening for 18 years.

Whadda going to do NOW?

Take a bit of sulfur, boron? things to chelate or dampen the radiation that you have been BATHING IN for years?

Then what? The Millie Tarry is pulling off and protecting the Plan of the Syph-Heads Hive so unless YOU have a Plan (they took my video on that off of Ewe Toob years ago) then study yoga so that you can bend over and kiss your ass goodbye.

These are just parting shots of: “I TOLD YOU SO.” since I’m quitting this nonsense after 18 years in the publick. AWARENESS of how they were, are and will kyll you have NEVER BEEN ENOUGH. You have to DO something about it.

Oh… and bye the bye, Jaspers: I have a patch of ground where the ‘snow’ melted that is DRY AND CRACKING. Ain’t never sawed that in 53 years here in the Grain Ghetto!

So, yeah… the video above is legit.