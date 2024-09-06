What I have noticed among The Little Red Hens is guilt-by-ass-sew-sigh-a-shun.

Whenever the A.I. dangles a tasty video in front of any of us, it is often in the other’s suggested feeds.

I don’t follow Suck Cunt Amud Ment shit because I’ve got a vested interest in it (by-the-bye: Bodhi HarmWhore is ill eagle in some states) but because I’m tracking their method for MK and Dis (as in Satan) Harming (cool-that) the population.

DID YOU SEE THE PRICE TAG ON ONE OF THOSE OBJECT D’ ARTES?

Bearing in mind (because you can’t have bare arms) that the price was OZZY Doll Ears, that is still a lot of crocodile buckskins.

There is a similar trend here in the YewKnighted States of Schumeria where the Supreme Cunts are saying that any regulation on Harry Potter Fire Sticks is unconstipational so they’re rolling back everything for a Free-For-All. The Two-Aye apes are celebrating either because they are idiots or operatives. The way that I see it is this:

The Sup Cut is saying that even Mechanized Gum Ball dispensers will no longer be regulated. The average idiot (that statistics alone says that every man, woman, and INFANT IN A CRIB already has three of each) will be buying stuff up like a Macy’s weeding dress sale.

Good for the economy.

Good for THEIR economy.

Because the next Clown Shoe to drop will be that the States have been pushing back at what the Feds are doing, so there will be the grand reversal where they go: “Shaaah. You know what? OK, yeah - no. Our bad. You can’t have them any more.”

So while all of the proxy arm hees that were escorted across the Board Her have stockpiled all of the toys they need to play Harm Me, the good and honest and MK-mind-wiped citizen will donate their now-ill-eagled HPFS’s (Harry Potter Fire Sticks) to the Nanny State in exchange for them keeping everyone safe just like they have for the past… what’s 1492 to 2024? 532 years…

Recycle that metal and walnut wood. Good for the economy. Very Green.

All of those massive sales - only to be outlawed - will increase THEIR revenue, tax base, and IMPOVERISH those who think they can stand against high-tech active denial and Maui (remember Maui?) land-scorching Whore-bit-all LASERS.

Dudes and Dudettes. You are outnumbered, out ghunned, and outwitted by things that have autonomous Slaw-Turd Bots that can get the job done with superb Ritual Purity. So it would have been better to have invested in: Blue paint, sheilding, and Aunty RowButt gear.

I’ve been throwing in extra word-sausage mindful that our good friend at Victory Palace on Sub-sandwich Stack might borrow or be inspired by my total destruction of the King’s English Languish (that one is his!).

So, although the A.I. still floods my feed with Two-Aye stuff, I don’t follow the masturbatory adrenaline-pumping where the proponents will say: We’ve had a massive victory in Federal Kort! Only for the next video to be: Something was overturned in the Fifth Circuit. Then they will swing back to Federal Kort being on ‘their side’. Only for the state of Californication to say anyone who even things Black Pow Her Matters will be sent to China for re-education, all the while that New York State is saying that if you even thing of long, hard, cylindrical things that you will be cuffed and circumcised even if you were once before. Recidivists will be medically mandated until there is just a nub, then since sawed-hoffed anything is a sick national bird, they they will cut that off too!

That folks can’t see that their hormones are being fucked with by simple Word Spells is beyond me. Many of the feeds are done by Lyin’ Lawyers all of which are obviously Yahoodim (don’t I always say: Why are you getting ALL of your news from Family?) so the productions can’t be taken seriously right outside of the cereal box.

Lettuce take a moment of silence

to see how suck cess (as in cesspool) full the Austrailian campaign was:

Australia is overrun by mice and rabbits and godnose what else that a long ghun would have been useful for … well.. sport…

HAVE YOU SEEN THE BIBLICAL PLAGUE OF ORDER RODENTIA? Even mass poy son ning campaigns can’t touch them.

Then ConYid was released where people who thought the whole thing especially locking down the prison block was insane were put in bars by people with ghuns. And I’m not talking a pub to get pissed in, mate. So, in the words of Bush Baby: Mission Accomplished.

We’ve got Little Red Hens from all over the whirled and there’s been a competition of sorts to see whose govern mente is the most demented.

Australia

Mother England

Canada

Yew Ess

It’s been a difficult run-off. Each one has their own particular brand of crazy. I’ve got to say that when the Land of Oz banned Sun tan beds, (I think baseball bats, the Kiwis banned kitchen knives), and Bodhi Harm Her, my vote was for our good friends Down Under, with the full knowledge that all madness originates from the Prime Meridian and circumnavigates the entire Flat Dearth to arrive at a whar theater near you. So, it’s just a matter of cooking each local frog population slowly. Soon to be served with some Fava Beans and a nice Keanu.

