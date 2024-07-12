Paid for by Hamericans?

https://www.usnews.com/news/best-countries/articles/countries-that-receive-the-most-foreign-aid-from-the-u-s How Much Aid Does the U.S. Give to Israel? In 2022, U.S. agencies allotted Israel about $3.3 billion in aid, nearly all of which was designated as military aid. The country received a similar amount in 2021 – more than twice the amount for any other country that year. Over the last decade, Israel has typically gotten between 8% and 10% of all country-specific foreign aid obligations annually, but that share dropped to less than 7% in 2022. Meanwhile, Palestinian territories the West Bank and Gaza accounted for about $154 million in foreign aid obligations in 2022, up slightly from $131 million in 2021.

Countries That Received the Most Foreign Aid From the U.S. in 2022: Ukraine ($12.4B) Hebes Israel ($3.3B) Hebes Ethiopia ($2.2B) Queen of Sheba wife of Solomon Afghanistan ($1.39B) to compete with Russia over poppy fields Yemen ($1.38B) ???? Egypt ($1.37B) Taken over by Shem 3000 years ago Jordan ($1.19B) Used to be enemy of Hebes not any more Nigeria ($1.15B) OIL Somalia ($1.14B) ???? Blackhawk down. Part of strategic whar theater? South Sudan ($1.12B) ???

I replace the word: Jen No Side (95% of population palestined) with Biocide since PEOPLE, PLANTS, and ANIMALS were eliminated.

As you can see I will not be using that sensitive word.

Biocide. Some of the trees were THREE-THOUSAND YEARS OLD.

Where are the activists?

Where are the Green and Sustainable hags?

Deuteronomy 20: 19-20, Douay-Rheims When thou hast besieged a city a long time, and hath compassed it with bulwarks, to take it, thou shalt not cut down the trees that may be eaten of, neither shalt thou spoil the country round about with axes: for it is a tree, and not a man, neither can it increase the number of them that fight against thee. But if there be any trees that are not fruitful, but wild, and fit for other uses, cut them down, and make engines, until thou take the city, which fighteth against thee.

They don’t even follow their own laws from their own ‘holy books’ that tell them how to biocide a place and people.

Where have we seen the destruction of a food supply being used as a method of Jen Oh Side?

Buffalo skulls sanctioned by the Unites States of Shumerian Govern Mente to hasten the exterimination of the Plains Indians.

The U.S. was called The New Jerusalem during its founding.

George Wooden-Teeth Warshington put a referendum to the First Continental Congress to make Hebrew the official language of the U.S.

Guess whose internet connection kept going out during the upload of this particular Stack?

