For those of you who are not computer saavy, or suave, or saucy.

90% of what this guy said is bullshit (Should have put this in the Bullshit Sniffing section) but 10% of it is useful to protect yourself against the non-governmental criminals.

Lettuce egg am mine what he was saying:

CAPTCHAs protect US from Bots.

BULLSHIT. The entire premise was to protect the websites being overloaded to the point of Denial of Service by Bot spamming.

It was MeMe the Queen of Meme who taught me that the

Pick out a: traffic light, car, bicycle, motorcycle, etc. bullshit was for the express purpose of TRAINING SELF-DRIVING CARS.

So, CAPTCHAs were NEVER FOR YOU. They were NEVER to protect you. They were governmental criminals to use you as a training bitch for the A.I.

The letter captchas were used by government criminals to service Google Books to correct OCR for their book-scanning projects or to figure out what you wrote in that letter that went through the post office scanner too fast to pick it up undistorted or to decode that meme that you created with strike-out letters to mask you mocking the lock downs and facemaxi-pad wearing.

This new level of fake CAPTCHA attack could just be the NGC’s (non-governmental criminal thugs operating outside of the state spies) trying to fuck with you as if being fucked with in Hell wasn’t a full time job of parasites for eternity.

That’s the only thing that I’m warning you of. Because the street thug can be avoided. The government thug is systemic so that if you want access to anything from your credit card points to other private information you’re going to have to whore for the prime pimp to get it.

Just recently ran into a situation where a voice over internet service has its main connection provider (always third parties) show up as compromised in my Malware Bytes survelliance. NOTHING works anymore (if it ever did) and it’s only getting worse. If one out of ten harmericans are were government workers and 50% more of the general population (prison talk) are low level parasites, that’s 60% of the ‘citizens’ feeding on the rest which means that we’re outnumbered.

With the crackdown on waste and abuse in government that means that a host of disgruntled FORMER employees will be out on the street probably freelancing as low level thugs now.

