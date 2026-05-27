VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Steven's avatar
Steven
7h

You don't need to fret about orbital satellites. When Newton, or whoever, proposed the 3 body problem, it proved that 3 body orbits are impossible and over the last alleged 337 years since this puzzle was proposed, no one has ever solve this most obvious problem.

It is like if the ISS is orbiting in front of the earth ball's 66,600 MPH solar orbit, it is only 14 seconds to face plant. It can only travel around 70 miles in that time which is way shy of missing the earth balls facing girth. Geosynchronous satellites are 12 minutes away and face the earth ball's girth for 12 hours... unless gravity knows when to properly repel...

There are no space satellites, but balloons that can lift 4 tons, maintain a 24+ mile elevation and stay up for around 4+ years could be a viable problem for privacy though...

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1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Dee's avatar
Dee
11h

I think Goog-EL would advise there is no other g-d. Of course that might change rather quickly

when all the DATA Centers are completed, ramped up and running the new worldwide digital slavery banking system. Eventually it seems that the new g-d will be the AI g-d. It will advise everyone what they can and cannot do, how many miles they are allowed to roam from home, keep track of your food intake and when you poop, etc. Those minor details are important pieces of medical information about the individual that the AI has been programmed to handle. Never mind that the damn thing consumes massive amounts of EL-ectricity and WATER with many states in a drought status.

Out in the country here in CA, they send out helicopters every day to make a surveillance. Loud and obnoxious are the two words that come to mind when THey cross the air space. I always stop and look up to let THem know that I am keenly aware of THeir presence. Arseholes.

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