There I was: out in the middle of the cuntry working, minding my own business, when I heard a car coming down the road.

I wear a French Foreign Legion headdress to keep the sun off of my bald head and bugs out of my ears and my neck covered so that it doesn’t get TOO red. So I was partially obscured when the Eye of God came down my road to steal what tiny bit of privacy outside of ‘orbital satellite’ pictures was left.

Never sawed the bastards out in the cunt tree before. I guess it takes a while to have TRAITORS driving cars to invade the solitude of strangers to serve The Devil Itself in the middle of Bumfuck ILL Annoyed.

Yes I know that you can photograph anything in public.

But then that’s the trick isn’t it? Public means Publius The People of which we are NOT. So since you pay rent on land and dwellings indicating that you never OWNED a goddamned thing, then they WILL invade the land and the quiet enjoyment thereof any way they can. Makes you rethink the aerial photos taken by planes where guys would come by your house with a proof photo to try to sell you the frameable image. No doubt in my mind now that was part of an unsophisticated but covert surveillance system back in the 1970s (for me), but I’ve seen aerial shots from the 30s and 40s.

I got to wondering if anyone checked those occult Qaballah charts to see if GOOG was among the 72 Names of the Hive Entity of God? BOOG was among them on one of the charts. Some of the charts just seem to be the names of Angels (messengers of God). It would make sense if there was a Goog-EL.

It also makes sense why they are engaged in this obsessive compulsive spying given that Google was set up by the Enn Ess Aye. Why wouldn’t they?

But it also makes sense that the Entity behind all of this is PARANOID AND FEARFUL because it can’t stand to not know what humans are thinking and will shut down with terminal force anything that opposes it. That is a position of WEAKNESS.

It is also pathetic and worthy of the greatest distain, it’s mafioso lethality notwithstanding.

For those who have read and understand The Protocols then exploiting the FEARS of the Enemy is one of their chief tools. Turn-about is fair play. Roundabout is a song by Yes.

Speculation abounds that the endgame is to upload our consciousnesses into The Cloud so that we are part of a Hive Mind where there could be no privacy whatsoever. I smile deliciously at that prospect because y’all already know me, so if I were afforded that Fate, rest assured that I would spend eternity tainting the sacred stream of consciousness with a single thought that EVERYONE COULD HEAR:

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