Good Ole Boys and OLD TECH
It’s about time there’s something uplifting to post about.
There’s a C&W tune with the lyrics: Country Boys Can Survive.
I din’t want to bring the mood down on this post, but I think that people will rally behind the uplifting sentiment of:
A lifelong friend of mine (now deceased) was a Ham radio afficianado who listened and communicated to points all over the world. This makes so much good sense when operations such as FEMA have failed due to incompetency.
He is from Mooresville, my home town - common sense capital of the world! Notice how he uses “frequencies “! Time to get on board, Mr Jordan, and listen to Jeanettecally Modified! And yes, FUCK FEMA and the government they Road in on!