When I was writing scifi (all unpublished by mainstream but available at Lulu) http://www.vaccinefraud.com/science-fiction-2.html

I had been inspired by what used to be called Ralstonia metallidurans that would eat rocks and shit gold.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › 12829276 Ralstonia metallidurans, a bacterium specifically adapted to toxic ... Ralstonia metallidurans, formerly known as Alcaligenes eutrophus and thereafter as Ralstonia eutropha, is a beta-Proteobacterium colonizing industrial sediments, soils or wastes with a high content of heavy metals.

For whatever occult reason: They renamed this bug twice; but then shifted their attention from that genus to another Gold Bug.

https://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Cupriavidus_metallidurans Cupriavidus metallidurans is a bacterial species that belongs to the same family as Ralstonia solanacearum, a plant pathogen. This species is of ecological and industrial importance, as its relatives dominate mesophilic environments contaminated with heavy metals. Cupriavidus metallidurans is a non-spore-forming, Gram-negative bacterium which is adapted to survive several forms of heavy metal stress.

Cupri ~ copper since copper, gold, and silver can be found together in certain deposits.

https://geo.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Geology/Environmental_Geology_(Earle)/08%3A_Geological_Resources/8.01%3A_Metal_Deposits Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Deposits. Much of the world's copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold is mined from volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits associated with submarine volcanism.

We all live in a Yellow Sulfur Submarine

https://geo.libretexts.org/Bookshelves/Geology/Mineralogy_(Perkins_et_al.)/09%3A_Ore_Deposits_and_Economic_Minerals/9.02%3A_Ore_Minerals/9.2.01%3A_Native_Elements-_Metals_Semimetals_and_Nonmetals Within the metal group, the principal native minerals are gold, silver, copper, and platinum. These four minerals all contain weak metallic bonds. Gold, silver, and copper have further commonality in their chemical properties because they are in the same column of the periodic table. Gold and silver form a complete solid solution; we call compositions containing both gold and silver electrum.

OK… Elektra not Electrum, but Jennifer Garner is a hottie even if she was in a sleeper-movie. If you haven’t seen her in The Invention of Lying with Ricky Gervais then you’re in for a treat. I typed a search for The History of Lying and all of the returns were about politics and fact-checks.

But, because copper atoms are smaller than gold and silver atoms, solutions are limited between copper and the precious metals. Native gold, silver, and copper may contain small amounts of other elements. For example, native copper frequently contains arsenic, antimony, bismuth, iron, or mercury. Native platinum is much rarer than gold, silver, or copper. It typically contains small amounts of other elements, especially palladium. The native semimetals arsenic, antimony, and bismuth are also rare.

The video - ON TERMITES NOT GARNER! - shows that eating dirt can get you some pretty expensive kidney stones as a termite.

Gold oil Diamonds = GoD.

If termites could help find Oil they might be GOD.

But what are in termites?

SPIROCHETES !

Isn’t Continuum weird? Because I say that neurosyphilis and neuroborelliosis are what passes for God here in Hell and that those Bugs in the Brain are what puppeteer the human hosts just like a cordyceps fungus or baculovirus tells an insect what to do at the molecular level.

For those in the Viruses Don’t Exist Club Cult, who say that what are called viruses are just cellular debris and that there are signaling molecules that have all the attributes of viruses circulating in the glial system of the brain, then they ought to spend some quality time with my webpage:

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/moving-forward.html

and they might, perchance, hear that popping sound as their heads are delivered of their anuses. Not a pretty sight - I know - but neither is the thought of a virus getting into one’s mud pellet and forcing them to do things that are outside the control and survival of the host.

[I touch on viral taxonomy here.]

The whole point being that I started with the unique biology of bacteria that eat dirt and shit gold. And then there’s another phyla of organisms = spirochetes that apparently drive human thumb-puppets to seek out gold as if bug shit were the most important substance on the planet. Miners say that if you want to find a vein of gold underground then just follow the MOLD! There’s a grand continuum here, I see the patterns but I don’t know the intricate interplay - yet.

But I am encouraged by some Little Red Hen-level thinkers who are now engaged in this Substack that can take this inquiry to its ultimate conclusion.

Weigh in with your nuggets.

