This is a tedious little tomb that nearly put me to sleep several times because they will waste 29 full minutes of repeating nonsense then wait to the very end to give you the clickbait answer.

Material like this is what I typically share with the likes of Jeannettically Modfied and our Aussie Bug Hunter who have been on this trail, but there are times when I feel that the bulk of you (even if you’re skinny like a stickman) might aid the analysis if you were in on the topic.

At the end they finally give a Save The Planet, Good for Everyone, let’s-stripmine-termite-mounds-and-ant-hills-for-gold pitch. But a mind like mine and the direction that JM and JD had been taking us suggested there must be a link between The Bugs in Gold and the Bugs in Neurosyphilis.

G.O.D.S.

Gold Oil Diamonds Salt

An acronym that I developed in my early books.

Seeing the video blathers-on about termites being attracted to gold deposits, I thought of the role of SPIROCHETES in the guts of termites. There’s our connection to the Neurosyphilis crowd who seem to be ADDICTED TO GOLD! Gold being a toxic metal shat out by Ralstonia metallodurans before it was given a Babylonian Name Change. The Native Americans called Gold: the metal that makes white man crazy.

To be fair: Whitey was nuttier than a shithouse rat BEFORE they ever invaded North Harmerica.

So, the questions start to mount on what relationship that syphilis/lyme has with the gold bug or the metal itself.

The homeopathic proving for gold as a remedy has some of the darkest mental pathology attached to it. So something got into the brains of the afflicted. Gold, being one of the heaviest of heavy metals is toxic. So we have the duality of toxin and buggers shitting out said toxin making people insane in the membrain; and syphilitic minds certifiably criminal cocked-up that crave bugshit. It would seem that Evil people craving gold is like a mouse with toxoplasmosis being turned on by the smell of cat urine.

What if the inhabitants of Niburu were never gigantic space alien homonids but spirochetes that STILL wanted to mine the gold to chemtrail their own planet so the buggers took over the human slaves just like Sitchen said but without all of the Sitchen shit?

That leaves us with pondering about the ants.

Please feel free to fill in the blanks unless your name is Phil and then you can simply Casa Blanca.

Are ants inhabited by Spirochetes?

Do ants use gold in any of their metabolic processes?

Do ants harbor the bacterial genera of either Ralstonia or Cupriavidus?

Do MOUND termites consume wood?

Why is the sky green?

Why is the grass blue?

Leave a comment