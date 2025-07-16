Doof Of The Dogs is an Opposite Day version of Food of the Gods.

Volume #5 in the Encyclopediae Jordanica inside you will find:

Biochemical names and processes deconstructed to a point where they are understandable. I call this: Farm Boying. For example: The word: FIBER means nothing to everyone. This is because it is MEANINGLESS. Now, if I tole you that fiber was nothing more than a SUGAR that was indigestible by the human system but fully consumable by microbes - wouldn’t that change the very structure and meaning of the word?

What stands out for me in this book is my deconstruction of Yeast, which, to keep things in the perspective of the concept of Continuum (also the name of a later book) Yeast is one of those symbiotic creatures that EATS the SUGAR called Cellulose that is falsely called FIBER . Well, that was BEFORE WWII when radiation and other manipulations turned it into a flesh-eating monster and then DARPA got a hold of it to make it into a sexually-reproducing alien beast so that it could evade all methods of destroying it.

Gallbladder and Liver Cleansing.

Breast Cancer developed by the NIH

Essential Oils

Germ Free Mice (before they OPPOSITE DAYED THAT CONCEPT).

and more.

Hard to say when the headache happened writing 5 books in three years. For the sake of symmetry we’ll say that it was during book #3 where I took 3 months off because my brain literally hurt. You have to imagine the relief I felt when I finally finished the collection of 5 books with this 729-page epic.

Yes, there was more to come but I took a break from it because being the chronologer and micro-detail analyst of the massive lies but sparse truths of life is a very unrewarding task.

Should anyone wonder how these books are priced it is for contents (not per pound as some might suspect). This kind of analysis is worth more than I charge but the market can’t bear that. Most people worthy of the information are not rewarded by the Hive by being bathed in doll ears. So I keep the prices high enough to have justified my suffering, but low enough so that others don’t suffer.

Are they worth it?

If for nothing else on the topic of yeast it explains why the organism is damned near unkillable. So no matter of how much money you spent, how many things you’ve tried, how much you’ve prayed or been preyed upon, once you know that the current Revisions of microbes were made in government labs as weapons, then you can absolve yourself that you tried everything except getting rid of the MAKERS of said weapons.

Hit a Hit and Kick a Kick is what the grandmaster taught me.

If we are to be food for the gods, then we can be the parasites in the god’s guts and eat them out from the inside.