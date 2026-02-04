So, I could make the excuse that I hear talent in a 4-year-old that I want to be a part of developing by building her a small harp that has the unique quality that, when properly tuned, you can play on it all day and NOT hit a bad note.

My sympathies to parents who have children with plastic guitars with plastic strings that are unable to be tuned yet are played with gusto.

One of the things that showed me (beyond an angelic voice, rock solid timing, spot-on relative pitch even when playing an out-of-tune plastic guitar, and a sense of show-tune dynamics) that she had talent that could be developed was an improvised offering on a keyboard where she used both hands with intent, that for all the world sounded like modern jazz, which, itself sounds like a couple of old guys with Alzheimers trying to play the piano they were pushing up the stairs to the fifth floor while it came back down at them past the first floor landing.

Anyone who has heard Thelonious Monk knows exactly what I’m talking about and people get PAID to do that.

She is not an autist with savant talent; nor of the communist country rigid discipline of: Learn violin before age 3 - OR ELSE! In fact she has had no formal lessons. But I spent my life in music since the 1970s so I know natural gifts when I hear them.

But truth be told: all Alzheimer keyboardists and talented chilrens aside, I have a drive to get back into instrument building that I abandoned 30 years ago to do the work that I am currently quitting.

For sanity. You can’t do the things I have done at the level and intensity that I have done them without profound effects on --- screw it --- NO ONE is sane here.

Which is another reason to attempt to give a child a chance at a ‘normal’ life with as much joy as possible. It makes me smile to see her smile.

Since I did get some nice donations earlier that went to Feeding The Machine as I call it (that would be Me), this particular solicitation is not for me and fried fritters. If anyone wants to contribute to getting parts and particulars so that I can build a gift for a special child then I will use those kindnesses in that direction. When the harp is complete I will organize pictures and a Thank You to those involved.

Folks can use:

patrickjordansnewemail@gmx.com

with Friends and Family at Paypal

Please make a note: Ava Gift

or if you shun the great electronic monster

my PO box is still open:

Patrick Jordan

PO Box 41

Rantoul, IL 61866

Please let me know if you send by mail because I leave the ranchero only about onest per month.

Much thanks. It keeps me off of speed dial to my therapist’s office.